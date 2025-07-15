Meghann Fahy's 'You Deserve Each Other' Outfits Are the Stylish Successor to Dakota Johnson in 'Materialists'
The matchmaker's effortless East Coast style returns.
The Materialists outfits effect deserves to be studied. It's not revolutionary for on-set paparazzi pics to go viral. But last summer, Dakota Johnson's effortlessly-chic outfits while in-character as the film's matchmaker protagonist, Lucy, delivered a movie's-worth of style inspiration.
Since the dramedy hit theaters in June, fans have wondered, Which rom-com heroine's closet can I shop next? Enter: You Deserve Each Other, a book-to-movie adaptation starring Meghann Fahy. The actor and her co-star, Penn Badgley, began filming the enemies-to-lovers rom-com in early July in New York City, the same backdrop as Materialists. And Fahy's character, Naomi, mirrors the same romantic, quiet-luxury looks seen in Lucy's closet, with a subtle splash of East Coast class.
On July 14, The White Lotus alum debuted her third outfit as the almost-married (but doesn't want to be) Naomi—her character's clearest take on wedding-wear yet. The faux fiancés were snapped en route to the nearest mailbox with hundreds of wedding invites in tow. Fahy looked bridal in a white puff-sleeve Reformation blouse, tucked into dark-wash jeans. A light brown belt added some dimension to the classic set. While Johnson's character preferred the Nike Cortez, Fahy went a retro route in white low-top sneakers. Similar to Lucy, dangly drop earrings and layered gold necklaces finished her on-set 'fit.
Two weeks prior, Fahy and Badgley braved the NYC heat wave to film another scene, this time in lightweight looks. Fahy's character looked summer-ready in a striped tank top from Sandro, plus a linen midi skirt. The knee-length number tapped into the butter yellow trend, while her crocheted tote and low-top sneakers read early-2000s.
In true leading lady fashion, Fahy's first on-set outfit went viral within minutes. On July 2, she wore a $198 Reformation mini dress, which took a page out of Johnson's Materialists book. (Last summer, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor sold-out the label's $200 Nadira Dress.) Fahy styled the Derin Linen Dress in "Avocado Green," which is shockingly still available to shop. She paired the button-down mini with a beaded necklace and unlikely Birkenstock sandals.
You Deserve Each Other's release date hasn't been set yet. (In industry speak, this means Fahy and Badgley have lots of acting to do.) Stay tuned for Fahy's next on-set outfit. If this rom-com is anything like Materialists, her looks will be just as popular as the forthcoming film.
Shop Looks Inspired by Meghann Fahy
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.