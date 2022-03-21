20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Have you ever tried to justify something you did that you know was wrong? Well, in Crime and Punishment, Raskolnikov does it for a whole novel. This book follows the trials and tribulations of an ex-student in Saint Petersburg who decides to kill a pawnbroker for her money. Although the student tries to defend himself by saying the world is better off without a selfish and evil woman, and that he can do better deeds with that fortune (this is where utilitarianism was born, BTW), he forgets to account for the power of human conscience that plagues him after what he’s done.