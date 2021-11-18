There's no better feeling than exchanging presents with the people you love—even though the process of actually choosing what to gift is a real drag. Now more than ever, we could all use a little pick-me-up from our friends, even if that just means sending a card to say "hello" as a reminder that we're all in this together. Ahead, we've rounded up 45 gift ideas for the women in your life, all of which will make 'em love you even more. At the very least, they'll give you inspiration for what to put on your next birthday or holiday wish list, which is approaching quicker than you think!