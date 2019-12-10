Previous Next 25/25

The Daily Edited Black Petite Wallet

A Personalized Wallet

Add monogramming and a practical wallet instantly becomes more personalized and special. You can't see it in this photo, but the front flap opens up to a zip compartment and card slots inside.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE