Shakira Wins Best Latin Pop Album at the 2025 Grammys and Dedicates the Award to Immigrants and Mothers
"In this country, you're loved, you're worth it, and I will always fight with you."
24 years after Shakira took home her first-ever Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album, she won the award again at the 2025 Grammys—and gave it a moving dedication.
At the awards show, the Queen of Latin Music was awarded Best Latin Pop Album for her 2024 LP Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, and she dedicated the honor to immigrants and working mothers everywhere.
"Wow. This is incredible. Thank you so much, thank you so much," the Colombian superstar began after her longtime friend and former Super Bowl co-headliner Jennifer Lopez presented her with the award.
"I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters. In this country, you're loved, you're worth it, and I will always fight with you," she said. "And to all of those women who work really hard every day to provide for their families, you are the true she-wolves, so this is for you, too."
The singer concluded her Grammys speech by giving a shout-out to her sons Milan and Sasha, who accompanied her to the ceremony and she shares with her ex-partner Gerard Piqué. Shakira said, "I want to share this award with my kids, Milan and Sasha, who are here with me. I'm so proud of you guys of your kind hearts. Thank you so much for supporting me the way you do. I love you. Thank you."
The hitmaker's speech felt especially timely, as it comes amid several executive orders passed by President Donald Trump regarding immigration, mass deportations, and border security.
The other projects up for Best Latin Pop Album were Anitta's Funk Generation, Kali Uchis's Orquídeas, Kany García's García, and Luis Fonsi's El Viaje.
This year's award marks Shakira's third time winning the category, including her 2001 win for Shakira – MTV Unplugged, and her 2018 win for El Dorado. She also previously won Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album in 2006, for Fijación Oral Vol. 1.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
