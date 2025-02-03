24 years after Shakira took home her first-ever Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album, she won the award again at the 2025 Grammys—and gave it a moving dedication.

At the awards show, the Queen of Latin Music was awarded Best Latin Pop Album for her 2024 LP Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, and she dedicated the honor to immigrants and working mothers everywhere.

"Wow. This is incredible. Thank you so much, thank you so much," the Colombian superstar began after her longtime friend and former Super Bowl co-headliner Jennifer Lopez presented her with the award.

"I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters. In this country, you're loved, you're worth it, and I will always fight with you," she said. "And to all of those women who work really hard every day to provide for their families, you are the true she-wolves, so this is for you, too."

Shakira accepts the award for Best Latin Pop Album at the 2025 Grammys. (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The singer concluded her Grammys speech by giving a shout-out to her sons Milan and Sasha, who accompanied her to the ceremony and she shares with her ex-partner Gerard Piqué. Shakira said, "I want to share this award with my kids, Milan and Sasha, who are here with me. I'm so proud of you guys of your kind hearts. Thank you so much for supporting me the way you do. I love you. Thank you."

The hitmaker's speech felt especially timely, as it comes amid several executive orders passed by President Donald Trump regarding immigration, mass deportations, and border security.

The other projects up for Best Latin Pop Album were Anitta's Funk Generation, Kali Uchis's Orquídeas, Kany García's García, and Luis Fonsi's El Viaje.

This year's award marks Shakira's third time winning the category, including her 2001 win for Shakira – MTV Unplugged, and her 2018 win for El Dorado. She also previously won Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album in 2006, for Fijación Oral Vol. 1.