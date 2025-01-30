2024's spectacular year in music may have ended, but don't worry—the 67th Annual Grammy Awards are here to recognize the year's best. Known as "Music's Biggest Night," the Grammys always gather the recording industry's most popular stars for a night of jaw-dropping performances and emotional awards speeches, as well as one of the most daring red carpets of the year. This year's special ceremony will also be dedicated to a good cause, with the Recording Academy utilizing the cultural event as a fundraiser for those impacted by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

This year's nominees ensure that 2024's biggest pop divas will attend the ceremony to either perform or sweep up some awards, with Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Charli xcx, and Chappell Roan, among the frontrunners. Read on for everything you need to know about the 2025 Grammys, including how to watch the ceremony live.

When are the 2025 Grammys?

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, February 2 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The event will return to its regular venue at Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

In addition to the main ceremony, the Grammy Premiere Ceremony—which features the first wins and additional performances not shown during the main broadcast—will stream before the main show online on Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and live.grammy.com at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 2025 Grammys:

Viewers with cable can tune into their local CBS channel, or use their cable login to watch from a computer, phone, or tablet via CBS's website or app.

The Grammys will also air live on the Paramount+ app, only for subscribers on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME tier, which starts at $13/month and offers a seven-day free trial. The following day, the full ceremony will stream on-demand for all subscribers, including those at the Paramount+ Essential tier (at $8/month).

If you don't have cable or a Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription, there are a few other ways to watch the Grammys live online. Live streaming TV services like Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and YouTube Live provide access to CBS (and offer free trials).

The stage from the 2024 Grammy Awards. (Image credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Image)

How to watch the 2025 Grammys red carpet:

The official red carpet special for the Grammys starts at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT. The special will stream on live.GRAMMY.com, as well as the Recording Academy's YouTube and TikTok accounts.

E! will also host their red carpet coverage of the Grammys, beginning at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m.

Who is hosting the 2025 Grammys?

Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah will return to host the Grammys for the fifth year in a row, leading the ceremony as it raises money and to support wildfire relief efforts and honor the dedicated first responders.

Host Trevor Noah during the 2024 Grammy Awards. (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

Who is performing at the 2025 Grammys?

The Grammys will celebrate a standout year for popular music with performances from many of today's biggest artists. The list of confirmed performers includes: Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims.

In addition to the individual performances, the ceremony will include a salute to late songwriting legend Quincy Jones, in addition to the In Memoriam segment, and tributes "celebrating the city of Los Angeles" in the wake of the wildfires. The second batch of performers, who will take part in these special performances, include Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, and Stevie Wonder.

Sabrina Carpenter performs at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Who is nominated at the 2025 Grammys?

Leading this year's nominees is Beyoncé, who has 11 nods, including Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter. Bey is now the most-nominated artist in Grammy history with 99 total nominations, though she still has yet to win the night's biggest award of Album of the Year.

Along with Beyoncé, artists leading the nominations include Billie Eilish, Charli xcx, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone with seven noms each; Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift each have six noms.

In addition to Cowboy Carter, nominees for album of the year include André 3000 for New Blue Sun, Carpenter for Short n’ Sweet, Charli xcx for Brat, Jacob Collier for Djesse Vol. 4, Eilish for Hit Me Hard and Soft, Roan for The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, and Swift for The Tortured Poets Department.

As for the coveted Best New Artist award, Benson Boone, Carpenter, Doechii, Khruangbin, RAYE, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, and Teddy Swims received nominations.

Meanwhile, nominees for song of the year include Eilish’s "Birds of a Feather," Carpenter’s "Please Please Please," Roan’s "Good Luck, Babe!," Swift’s "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ "Die With a Smile," Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us," and Shaboozey’s "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."