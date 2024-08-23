If you ever wanted to know who is on your favorite singer's playlist, or what albums inspired the latest “it girl” the most, tune in for Marie Claire’s resident music franchise Listen Up. In this interview series, we ask musicians about their listening habits and the specific records that informed their taste—and inherently their journey as an artist.

Thanks in part to Lainey Wilson, "Country's Cool Again." While Western wear may be on trend and country music is having an undeniable moment in the zeitgeist, Wilson can't remember a time when it wasn't integral to her life and her upbringing in the small town of Baskin, Louisiana.



The release of Wilson's 2022 hit album Bell Bottom Country proved her ability to fuse classic songwriting sensibilities with contemporary pop-rock flare and an ineffable charm that has earned her longtime country music fans and new listeners who are riding the genre's recent mainstream wave. The album—which arrived after the singer-songwriter had already spent over a decade in Nashville cutting her teeth—featured two Billboard Hot 100 entries ("Heart Like a Truck" and "Watermelon Moonshine"), and went on to win Best Country Album at the 2024 Grammys, and Album of the Year at the 2023 Country Music Awards and Country Music Association Awards. At the latter, she won the coveted Entertainer of the Year award, making her the first woman to take home the prize since Taylor Swift in 2008. She also went on to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.



And now, she's riding that success with the release of Whirlwind (out now via BBR).

The new LP couldn't be more aptly named. "I wrote most of this album in [the] thick of it all, running from show to show, interview to interview, hoping I could keep it all together and just give my best to every opportunity I had in front of me," the country star tells Marie Claire. "When my voice would start to sound exhausted and I couldn’t remember the last time I had slept in my own bed, I reached for the things that gave me some sense of peace, like my closest friends and family and songwriting. I was writing what I was living and what I wanted. It kept me present but let me escape."

"Now that these songs are recorded and produced in a way that dynamically brings the songs to life, I’m reminded just how much went into this chapter," Wilson continues. "You can feel how I was feeling by the way the song moves, the ups and downs, hopes and pressures, trials and triumphs."

While she's already reached many milestones that lifelong country performers dream of in just a few short years, she shares that she doesn't think she would go back in time and tell that to the girl in Louisiana who was listening to Dolly Parton and The Chicks. "I knew 'it' was possible, although I didn’t really know what 'it' was exactly. I didn’t need to know," Wilson explains. "I feel like being open and excited has always served me well. There are a lot of times where I look back and think, 'I’m glad I didn’t know back then what I know now.' If I had to say anything, I’d say, 'It’s gonna be better than you think.'

With the release of Wilson's fifth studio album, she opened up to Marie Claire about the music that shaped her, her lifelong obsession with country music, and what she listens to when she's not performing.

A Place in The Sun by Tim McGraw. Tim McGraw was my first concert too. He’s a fellow Louisianian, so I was always proud and inspired by him.

I listened to Lee Ann Womack’s I Hope You Dance and everything Dolly Parton, while I got the bug to dance from watching Shania [Twain].

The song that inspired my songwriting the most was “When You Say Nothing At All” by Keith Whitley. I was fascinated by how timeless a song could be. The story-focused songwriting that made the country music of the '90s so special inspired my writing overall. I am all about a good story. Something that paints a picture and makes you think about things a little differently.

Fly by The Chicks. I remember dressing up, dancing, and singing along to “Goodbye Earl” with my sister, standing in the cornfield singing “Wide Open Spaces,” and singing along with “There’s Your Trouble” in the car.

Country music was, is, and will always be a lifestyle where I’m from, so I’ve been surrounded by the genre my whole life. My mama would throw dance parties in the living room for me and my sister; my grandparents would take us to bluegrass concerts; and when I started writing songs at 9-years-old, I was writing about tequila and cigarettes. So, I’ve always come by it naturally, I guess, ha!

Considering my love of bell bottoms and a good groove, I would’ve loved to get a taste of the '60s and '70s. The music scene seemed to be fresh and fun and all about the live experience. Can you imagine the feeling of being surrounded by thousands of people at a festival for the first time hearing Janis Joplin or The Rolling Stones?

At every level, yes. I remember seeing a club ,packed, singing “Up Down” at the top of their lungs on the Morgan Wallen tour back in 2019 and I thought, Wow, that’s next level right there. Then I got to do arenas in the round and stadiums with Luke Combs, and the energy in those buildings was like nothing I’d ever seen or felt before.

After playing a few stadiums with Luke, I got to see Taylor Swift’s Eras show, which is really just on another level with production, theatrical elements, and intention. Then I got to see The Rolling Stones and see just how the energy from one human being can radiate to 60,000 people (that’s you, Mick). I continue to be inspired, and the list of ideas for what’s to come is long.

A fan gave me a vintage Elvis tour jacket with the TCB lightning bolt last year just a couple of weeks before I found out I was getting to do the Graceland Christmas special. It felt special and serendipitous.

I also got this great varsity jacket at The Rolling Stones' show I opened in Chicago this year at Soldier Field. I wore it out on stage when I got to sing “Dead Flowers” with Mick. That one probably takes the cake.

“When You Say Nothing At All” by Keith Whitley. That storytelling and the feelings portrayed in that song are timeless.

I’ve been lucky to be a part of a lot of incredible collaborations already, but I’ve still got a long list of people I plan to work with, from Miley Cyrus to Anderson .Paak, Teddy Swims to Willie Nelson, Cher to Sierra Ferrell, Zach Top to Chris Stapleton ... the list goes on.

Tyler Childers, Eric Church, The Black Crowes, Ella Langley, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Zach Top, HARDY, Ian Munsick, Tanner Adell, Theo Von—gotta throw a comedian on the bill—Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Marcus King, and Noah Kahan. Should I just keep rattling off more of my favorite artists?

(Image credit: Future)

“Send It On Down” by Lee Ann Womack

As of recently, I’ve had “Have The Heart” by Post Malone and Dolly Parton on repeat. I was a co-writer on this song, so I’m definitely partial, but it’s a jam!

I’m on the Sabrina Carpenter bandwagon too, so “Espresso” has been in rotation, next to songs like “Look Good And You Know It” by Eric Church, “The Door” by Teddy Swims, “Honky Tonk Woman” by The Rolling Stones, “Hang Tight Honey” by your girl, and “Wild Ones” by Jessie Murph and Jelly Roll.

“Good Kisser” by Lake Street Dive or “Keep Up With Jones” from my new record Whirlwind.

Honestly, Buck Owens and slower country music. My friends tell me I’m weird for it all the time. What can I say, Buck gets me hyped!

“You built you a fire with sticks and stones, were you tryna break my heart or break my bones?”

Those blue-collar hard-working folks and those who believe in a purpose and a dream.

I have a new one on the record called “Middle of It” that pretty much sums up the year we have had. I remember sitting on the floor of my new house with nothing but a couple of lawn chairs and co-writer friends in it. They asked how I was doing and I just said, “You know, I feel like I’m smack dab in the middle of it.” The song kinda started to write itself from there. At first, I thought it was just for me to get some feelings off my chest, but when other people started to hear and react to it, I could tell it was something a little more than that.