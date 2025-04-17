Why Gracie Abrams Feels "Lucky" to Have Witnessed Taylor Swift Dealing with Fame
Abrams opened for Swift during the Eras Tour.
You don't get a bigger than Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Literally. It's the highest-grossing tour of all time. So as one of Swift's openers, Gracie Abrams got to find out what it's like to perform in a stadium and what it's like to be as massively famous as the "Karma" singer. Thanks to her time with Swift, Abrams now knows that, yes, she'd like to headline a stadium herself, and yes, she's pretty lucky to be not quite as famous as the 35-year-old pop star.
In an interview with Billboard, Abrams talked about how her career as a singer-songwriter really blew up in the past year, which has brought more fame and more interest in her personal life. She said that she tends to avoid reading about herself on social media.
"I can know that 10 people a day are having that conversation on Twitter—that’s cool for them," the 25-year-old said. "I’m just going to mind my own business, really. I feel like any time I’ve slipped into paying too much attention to that, I’m less present in my life, I’m less available for people I know and love."
Abrams—who has been adjacent to celebrity during her life thanks to her father, director J.J. Abrams—began experiencing fame herself in the past couple of years. This includes interest in her love life; she is reportedly dating actor Paul Mescal. Abrams explained that being around Swift put her own level of fame into perspective.
"It’s like, I really don’t have it that bad in terms of invasion of privacy, you know what I mean?" the "That's So True" singer told Billboard. "I feel like I learned a lot from her, obviously, but one of the things that I’ve felt lucky to observe is how extreme it can be [for her]. It helps right-size my own shit."
Abrams also said that she isn't letting the attention she's receiving affect how open she is in her songwriting: "That would be so unfortunate."
Another thing Abrams learned from Swift is how to connect with fans while performing in a huge stadium. Asked if she'd like to headline stadiums herself, she said "Hell yeah."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
She went on, "I could have never imagined myself admitting to that. I think having had the privilege of opening for Taylor in the stadiums that we played, to now have a visual reference and a real sense of what it feels like to be on a stage in that environment… It’s something that I miss and desperately hope to earn over time."
Aside from Abrams opening on the Eras Tour, she and Swift collaborated on the song "Us" from Abrams' album The Secret of Us. Abrams views Swift as a supportive friend and someone she looks up to.
"She's just the most unbelievable performer and the most generous friend and the fact that she... took a chance on me is, I think, why I get to be in this room tonight," Abrams told People at the 2024 Grammys. "It's not lost on me that her belief in me has really just...done a lot. So, I'm deeply grateful to her, forever."
Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, NY, who covers entertainment, celebrity, and lifestyle. The former celebrity news editor at Bustle, she has also written for Refinery29, Hello Giggles, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and more.
-
Iconic Throwback Photos From the Met Gala
Couture with a side of drama.
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Goes Boho Chic Twice in 24 Hours
She's committed to the trend.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Zara's Underrated Sister Brand Is Quietly Going Viral
23 finds worth shopping from Massimo Dutti's newest collection.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Serena Williams Avoided Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl for One Important Reason
Sorry, Olympia. You'll have to get that autograph next time.
By Lia Beck
-
Travis Kelce's Mom Reportedly "Liked" a Comment About His Future as a Dad
...and then removed it.
By Lia Beck
-
Taylor Swift Fans Just Spotted a Major Clue That She's Working on a New Album
It was hidden in *checks notes* an interview with a Swedish DJ.
By Lia Beck
-
Ed Sheeran Shares What It's Really Like When He and Taylor Swift Hang Out
Their relationship has shifted over time.
By Lia Beck
-
Blake Lively Reportedly Apologized to Taylor Swift for Involving Her in the Justin Baldoni Legal Dispute
The longtime friends aren't letting a lawsuit come between them.
By Lia Beck
-
Why Taylor Swift Wrote Ellen Pompeo the "Biggest Check" When They First Met
It wasn't her payment for the "Bad Blood" video.
By Lia Beck
-
How Working With Taylor Swift Was Different Than Dita Von Teese Expected
The two co-starred in Taylor’s "Bejeweled" video.
By Lia Beck
-
Taylor Swift and Jaime King "Do Not Speak" Anymore, But Swift Is "Still an Amazing Godmother" to King's Son
Swift doesn't let anything deter her from being full "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo" about her godmother duties.
By Kayleigh Roberts