Without fail, the Grammys red carpet delivers a slew of iconic fashion moments. Jennifer Lopez's green Versace dress from 2000 quite literally broke the Internet and is the reason Google Images exists. Flashing back even further, the bikini-style butterfly crop top Cher wore to the 1974 ceremony continues to rank as one of the mononymous singer's best looks ever (and, as you know, there's some steep competition in that category). So far, the 2024 Grammy Awards proves that fashion history will be made once again.
From new takes on naked dresses to upcycled Barbiecore (shoutout to Billie Eilish), the best looks from the 2024 Grammys red carpet are on their way to joining the fashion Hall of Fame. Dua Lipa arrived early in a custom Courrèges gown that she describes as her "armor" for the evening, while Victoria Monet walked hand in hand with her daughter in coordinating brown silk dresses by Versace. There was Miley Cyrus, too, who stopped (plastic) hearts in an artisanal barely-there beaded dress designed exclusively by John Galliano for Maison Margiela.
Ahead, find all the most noteworthy looks from the 2024 Grammys red carpet.
Doja Cat
Olivia Rodrigo in vintage Versace
Miley in John Galliano for Maison Margiela
Chlöe
Gracie Abrams in Chanel
Caroline Polacheck in vintage Olivier Theyskens
Fantasia Barrino in Cong Tri
Tyla in Versace
Coco Jones in Celia Kritharioti
Billie Eilish in Chrome Hearts
Dua Lipa in custom Courrèges
Paris Jackson in CELINE by Hedi Slimane
Victoria Monet in Atelier Versace
Laverne Cox in Comme des Garçons
Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker of Boygenius in Thom Browne
Emma Childs is the Fashion Features Editor at Marie Claire, who writes trend reports, long-form reported features, and style guides. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing fashion deep-dives, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage and perusing HBO Max (in her heart, it'll always be *HBO* MX).
