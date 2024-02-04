Without fail, the Grammys red carpet delivers a slew of iconic fashion moments. Jennifer Lopez's green Versace dress from 2000 quite literally broke the Internet and is the reason Google Images exists. Flashing back even further, the bikini-style butterfly crop top Cher wore to the 1974 ceremony continues to rank as one of the mononymous singer's best looks ever (and, as you know, there's some steep competition in that category). So far, the 2024 Grammy Awards proves that fashion history will be made once again.

From new takes on naked dresses to upcycled Barbiecore (shoutout to Billie Eilish), the best looks from the 2024 Grammys red carpet are on their way to joining the fashion Hall of Fame. Dua Lipa arrived early in a custom Courrèges gown that she describes as her "armor" for the evening, while Victoria Monet walked hand in hand with her daughter in coordinating brown silk dresses by Versace. There was Miley Cyrus, too, who stopped (plastic) hearts in an artisanal barely-there beaded dress designed exclusively by John Galliano for Maison Margiela.

Ahead, find all the most noteworthy looks from the 2024 Grammys red carpet.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat arrived in a nude naked dress which boasted a bustier bodice and flared train. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo in vintage Versace

Olivia Rodrigo, nominated for "GUTS," in a silky Versace gown studded with sparkly sapphires. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miley in John Galliano for Maison Margiela

Miley Cyrus arrived in a custom beaded dress designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela. As Zanna Roberts Rassi said, "This feels like a dress we'll be talking about for years to come." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chlöe

Chlöe in a brown and black gown embellished with a swirling pattern of beads. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gracie Abrams in Chanel

Gracie Abrams, who's in the running for Best New Artist, wore a black Chanel two-piece set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Caroline Polacheck in vintage Olivier Theyskens

Caroline Polacheck in a vintage Olivier Theyskens black gown featuring a sheer red lace panel and lighting-like embroidery. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fantasia Barrino in Cong Tri

Fantasia Barrino, one of the evening's performers, in an art deco-inspired cowl-neck gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyla in Versace

Tyla, winner of the African Music Performance award for her song "Water," in a pistachio green gown with cutouts and sequined sheer panels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coco Jones in Celia Kritharioti

Coco Jones, nominated for Best New Artist, in a plunging and sequined seafoam gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Billie Eilish in Chrome Hearts

Billie Eilish, who's nominated for "What Was I Made For," arrived on the red carpet in a Barbie-themed look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dua Lipa in custom Courrèges

Dua Lipa shimmered in a custom Courrèges dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Jackson in CELINE by Hedi Slimane

Paris Jackson in a midriff-baring cutout dress from CELINE by Hedi Slimane. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Victoria Monet in Atelier Versace

Victoria Monet attended the 2024 Grammys in a strapless, lingerie-inspired gown by Versace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laverne Cox in Comme des Garçons

Laverne Cox arrived in a vintage Comme des Garçons dress, from the Japanese house's spring 2015 collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker of Boygenius in Thom Browne