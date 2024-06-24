Royals, Paul McCartney, Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek... Was Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour Her Most Star-Studded Yet?
Imagine all the people........
Taylor Swift's three nights performing her Eras Tour show at London's Wembley Stadium have got to be some of her most eventful yet.
Not only did three major royals stop by on Saturday, but Sunday night saw Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce make his stage debut, and even carrying her during his appearance.
If that wasn't enough, Ms. Swift also swallowed a bug on stage again, called out her haters, and of course welcomed about a million of her celebrity friends and famous fans to celebrate with her.
Below, here's all the celebrity Swifties who attended the Eras Tour in London between Friday and Sunday (that I know of).
Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte
These three even got Taylor Swift to take a selfie with them backstage, which they then shared on the official royal Instagram. Poor Prince Louis missed out on the night, though, with many fans rallying behind the six-year-old online.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek, Jonathan Van Ness, Stella McCartney, Leslie Mann and Andrea Swift
Bundled together because Hayek posted epic photos and footage of them all hanging out at the event.
A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)
A photo posted by on
Cara Delevingne
Of course the model, who is one of Swift's longtime besties, was in attendance in her hometown.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
A post shared by Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn)
A photo posted by on
Ellie Goulding
Goulding, another of Swift's longtime BFFs, was one of many stars to accept friendship bracelets from fans at the Eras Tour.
Paul McCartney
The Beatle was filmed joyfully singing and dancing to "But Daddy I Love Him" on the concert floor with a group of fans, and while wearing a bunch of friendship bracelets.
Travis Kelce
Because Taylor's boyfriend deserves another shoutout, for donning black tie and a top hat and miming powdering Swift's face.
Jon Bon Jovi
The rocker was spotted having a grand old time at the concert.
Jamie Dornan
The actor attended the show with his adorable kids, and even exchanged friendship bracelets with lucky fans.
Rachel Zegler
The West Side Story actress took in the show in the most beautiful bedazzled purple dress.
Theo James
The White Lotus actor was spotted in the crowd at Wembley with a little girl fans identified as his niece.
Hugh Grant
The Notting Hill actor called himself an "aging London boy" in a social media post thanking Swift for a good night.
Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbraceletJune 23, 2024
Liam Hemsworth
The Aussie heartthrob attended Saturday's show in the British capital.
Tom Cruise
An unlikely Swiftie, but Cruise enjoyed the Eras Tour alongside other A-listers.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
The famous spouses had the most adorable family outing at the concert.
Greta Gerwig
I have a feeling the Barbie director gleefully shouted "f*** the patriarchy" when the time came.
Jason and Kylie Kelce
Taylor Swift's sort-of-in-laws wouldn't have missed it, of course.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott
What better setting for a Fleabag reunion than a Taylor Swift concert?
Cate Blanchett
The actress was also spotted at the Eras Tour in London.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Louis Misses Taylor Swift's London "Eras Tour" Show and the Internet Wants Justice For the Young Royal
"Prince Louis’ future memoir on why he left The Royal Family will center around being left out of The Eras Tour."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Hailey Bieber Pushes the Boundaries of Maternity Wear in Barely-There Lace Catsuit
The model is taking a page straight out of Rihanna's pregnancy style guide.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Andy Cohen Speaks Out In Support of Jennifer Lopez After Report Suggests She Canceled Her Tour Due to Her "Unlikability Factor"
"People are mad at her for doing too much."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Joe Alwyn Says He's "So Lucky to Be Close" to Taylor Swift's Pal Emma Stone
They've starred in two movies together.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Says "F*** Them All" to People Who Think Taylor Swift's New Album Is Monotone
She came to producer Jack Antonoff's defense.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kate Middleton Confirms She Will Attend Trooping the Colour in a Heartfelt Update on Her Cancer Treatment
"I am making good progress."
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift Fans Caused Seismic Activity During Edinburgh Eras Tour
Especially during three particular songs.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Gives Edinburgh Food Bank Generous Donation After Eras Tour Stop in Scotland
Queen behavior, as per.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Is Too Busy Cooking with Boyfriend Travis Kelce to Care About Matty Healy Getting Engaged
And, you know, selling out stadiums all over the globe and writing hit songs and…
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The 1975’s Matty Healy and Model Gabbriette Bechtel Announce Engagement After Less Than a Year of Dating
The news comes only two months after the release of Healy’s ex Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department,” a good chunk of which was reportedly inspired by him and their brief romance this time last year.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jason Kelce Calls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Level of Celebrity “Crazy,” and Says with That Level of Fame “You Can’t Be a Normal Person”
He even admitted that his wife, Kylie, was “a little but uncomfortable” with “how much it’s become.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published