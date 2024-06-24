Taylor Swift's three nights performing her Eras Tour show at London's Wembley Stadium have got to be some of her most eventful yet.

Not only did three major royals stop by on Saturday, but Sunday night saw Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce make his stage debut, and even carrying her during his appearance.

If that wasn't enough, Ms. Swift also swallowed a bug on stage again, called out her haters, and of course welcomed about a million of her celebrity friends and famous fans to celebrate with her.

Below, here's all the celebrity Swifties who attended the Eras Tour in London between Friday and Sunday (that I know of).

Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte

These three even got Taylor Swift to take a selfie with them backstage, which they then shared on the official royal Instagram. Poor Prince Louis missed out on the night, though, with many fans rallying behind the six-year-old online.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek, Jonathan Van Ness, Stella McCartney, Leslie Mann and Andrea Swift

Bundled together because Hayek posted epic photos and footage of them all hanging out at the event.

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Cara Delevingne

Of course the model, who is one of Swift's longtime besties, was in attendance in her hometown.

A post shared by Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn)

Ellie Goulding

Goulding, another of Swift's longtime BFFs, was one of many stars to accept friendship bracelets from fans at the Eras Tour.

Paul McCartney

The Beatle was filmed joyfully singing and dancing to "But Daddy I Love Him" on the concert floor with a group of fans, and while wearing a bunch of friendship bracelets.

Paul McCartney loves "But Daddy I Love Him" as much as this very cool fan does. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Travis Kelce

Because Taylor's boyfriend deserves another shoutout, for donning black tie and a top hat and miming powdering Swift's face.

Travis Kelce makes his stage debut at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jon Bon Jovi

The rocker was spotted having a grand old time at the concert.

Throwback to that one time Taylor Swift and Prince William hopped on stage to perform with Jon Bon Jovi in 2013. (Image credit: Getty/Dave J Hogan/Centrepoint)

Jamie Dornan

The actor attended the show with his adorable kids, and even exchanged friendship bracelets with lucky fans.

Rachel Zegler

The West Side Story actress took in the show in the most beautiful bedazzled purple dress.

Theo James

The White Lotus actor was spotted in the crowd at Wembley with a little girl fans identified as his niece.

Hugh Grant

The Notting Hill actor called himself an "aging London boy" in a social media post thanking Swift for a good night.

Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbraceletJune 23, 2024

Liam Hemsworth

The Aussie heartthrob attended Saturday's show in the British capital.

Tom Cruise

An unlikely Swiftie, but Cruise enjoyed the Eras Tour alongside other A-listers.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

The famous spouses had the most adorable family outing at the concert.

Mila Kunis and Taylor Swift pose at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Greta Gerwig

I have a feeling the Barbie director gleefully shouted "f*** the patriarchy" when the time came.

Jason and Kylie Kelce

Taylor Swift's sort-of-in-laws wouldn't have missed it, of course.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott

What better setting for a Fleabag reunion than a Taylor Swift concert?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge had dinner with Taylor Swift in London earlier this month. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett

The actress was also spotted at the Eras Tour in London.