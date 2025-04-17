Kacey Musgraves Goes Full "Dime Store Cowgirl" for Ralph Lauren's Fall 2025 Fashion Show
She perfectly embodied the show's Western theme.
When Kacey Musgraves said, "You can take me out of the country, but you can't take the country out of me," she was talking specifically about her closet. Despite her global success, the star remains true to her Golden, Texas, roots—in the music she writes, as well as the clothing she wears.
The lyric felt particularly top-of-mind on April 17, when the "Deeper Well" singer sat front row at Ralph Lauren's Fall 2025 fashion show in New York City. Other A-list show-goers—such as Anne Hathaway, Naomi Watts, and Sarah Catherine Hook—channeled a posh, professional vibe, in khaki trench coats, neckties, and tweed, but Musgraves didn't waver. Despite the metropolitan venue, she came decked out in her Southern-girl best.
Though she too, sported the brand's streamlined workwear, Musgraves did so with her trademark "Dime Store Cowgirl" flare. She chose a pair of sleek heather gray trousers and a simple white tank top, but was sure to add on plenty of country staples.
As a tribute to her Texan upbringing, Musgraves accessorized with cowboy boots, Western-style statement earrings, and a brown leather belt covered in buckles. As a final touch, she finished with a beige 10-gallon hat that completed her outfit's neutral color story.
Musgraves's country-chic ensemble may have been an outlier among the show's attendees, but she fit right in with the runway models. Staying true to his brand's own equestrian origins, Lauren wove themes of the American West throughout his newest collection.
The designer showed suede suiting and boho ruffled dresses, styled with riding boots and silver jewelry. He also utilized romantic, vintage-inspired fabrics—like plum velvet and lace—to make each look feel like a modern relic of the Regency Era.
This collection made clear that, for both Lauren and Musgraves, the South-Western aesthetic isn't just a passing fad. It's a way of life.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Country-Chic Separates Inspired By Kacey Musgraves
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Anne Hathaway Doubles Down on Luxury's Favorite Neutral
She painted herself in the timeless hue.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Princess Kate Is Channeling Princess Anne's Signature Style in an Unexpected Way
The Princess of Wales is following in the no-nonsense Princess Royal's footsteps.
By Kristin Contino
-
These Under-$200 Sandals Are Bound to Sell Out
It's time to stock up.
By Lauren Tappan
-
Anne Hathaway Double Dips in Luxury's Favorite Neutral for Ralph Lauren's Fall 2025 Fashion Show
She painted herself in the timeless hue.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Makes Her $4,300 Khaki Trench Coat Feel Boho-Chic With a See-Through Maxi Dress
She's committed to the trend.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Hailey Bieber Styles a Cropped Espresso Trench Coat as a Bubble Hem Mini Dress
She's a styling genius.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
A $5,600 Gucci Bamboo Bag Is Bella Hadid's Pick Over Classic Coachella Style
She'd rather spend a weekend in Paris than at the music festival.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Styles a Denim Chanel 22 Bag With Her Rich-Mom Sweatpants
She styled it in rich-mom fashion.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Monica Barbaro Makes a Velvet Robe Feel Couture for Dior's Kyoto Runway Show
Only for Dior's front row.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Blake Lively Channels Her Bestie Taylor Swift in a Bejeweled Canadian Tuxedo
These two could be twins.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Ugg Tasman Slippers Are Kaia Gerber's Ideal Shoe for Red Carpet Recovery
They're the key to red carpet recovery.
By Kelsey Stiegman