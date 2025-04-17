When Kacey Musgraves said, "You can take me out of the country, but you can't take the country out of me," she was talking specifically about her closet. Despite her global success, the star remains true to her Golden, Texas, roots—in the music she writes, as well as the clothing she wears.

The lyric felt particularly top-of-mind on April 17, when the "Deeper Well" singer sat front row at Ralph Lauren's Fall 2025 fashion show in New York City. Other A-list show-goers—such as Anne Hathaway, Naomi Watts, and Sarah Catherine Hook—channeled a posh, professional vibe, in khaki trench coats, neckties, and tweed, but Musgraves didn't waver. Despite the metropolitan venue, she came decked out in her Southern-girl best.

Though she too, sported the brand's streamlined workwear, Musgraves did so with her trademark "Dime Store Cowgirl" flare. She chose a pair of sleek heather gray trousers and a simple white tank top, but was sure to add on plenty of country staples.

Kacey Musgraves attended the Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2025 wearing gray trousers and a tank top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a tribute to her Texan upbringing, Musgraves accessorized with cowboy boots, Western-style statement earrings, and a brown leather belt covered in buckles. As a final touch, she finished with a beige 10-gallon hat that completed her outfit's neutral color story.

She accessorized with Western favorites, like cowboy boots and a 10-gallon hat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Musgraves's country-chic ensemble may have been an outlier among the show's attendees, but she fit right in with the runway models. Staying true to his brand's own equestrian origins, Lauren wove themes of the American West throughout his newest collection.

Ralph Lauren's Fall RTW 2025 fashion show pulled inspiration from 1780s-era fashion, combining Western elements with vintage garb. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The designer showed suede suiting and boho ruffled dresses, styled with riding boots and silver jewelry. He also utilized romantic, vintage-inspired fabrics—like plum velvet and lace—to make each look feel like a modern relic of the Regency Era.

Models wore ruffles and suede, styled with horse girl accessories. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This collection made clear that, for both Lauren and Musgraves, the South-Western aesthetic isn't just a passing fad. It's a way of life.

