Kacey Musgraves Goes Full "Dime Store Cowgirl" for Ralph Lauren's Fall 2025 Fashion Show

She perfectly embodied the show's Western theme.

Kacey Musgraves attends the Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2025 on April 17, 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

When Kacey Musgraves said, "You can take me out of the country, but you can't take the country out of me," she was talking specifically about her closet. Despite her global success, the star remains true to her Golden, Texas, roots—in the music she writes, as well as the clothing she wears.

The lyric felt particularly top-of-mind on April 17, when the "Deeper Well" singer sat front row at Ralph Lauren's Fall 2025 fashion show in New York City. Other A-list show-goers—such as Anne Hathaway, Naomi Watts, and Sarah Catherine Hook—channeled a posh, professional vibe, in khaki trench coats, neckties, and tweed, but Musgraves didn't waver. Despite the metropolitan venue, she came decked out in her Southern-girl best.

Though she too, sported the brand's streamlined workwear, Musgraves did so with her trademark "Dime Store Cowgirl" flare. She chose a pair of sleek heather gray trousers and a simple white tank top, but was sure to add on plenty of country staples.

Kacey Musgraves attends the Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2025 on April 17, 2025 in New York City.

Kacey Musgraves attended the Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2025 wearing gray trousers and a tank top.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a tribute to her Texan upbringing, Musgraves accessorized with cowboy boots, Western-style statement earrings, and a brown leather belt covered in buckles. As a final touch, she finished with a beige 10-gallon hat that completed her outfit's neutral color story.

Kacey Musgraves attends the Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2025 on April 17, 2025 in New York City.

She accessorized with Western favorites, like cowboy boots and a 10-gallon hat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Musgraves's country-chic ensemble may have been an outlier among the show's attendees, but she fit right in with the runway models. Staying true to his brand's own equestrian origins, Lauren wove themes of the American West throughout his newest collection.

A model at the Ralph Lauren Fall RTW 2025 fashion show held at the Jack Shainman Gallery on April 17, 2025 in New York, New York.

Ralph Lauren's Fall RTW 2025 fashion show pulled inspiration from 1780s-era fashion, combining Western elements with vintage garb.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The designer showed suede suiting and boho ruffled dresses, styled with riding boots and silver jewelry. He also utilized romantic, vintage-inspired fabrics—like plum velvet and lace—to make each look feel like a modern relic of the Regency Era.

A model at the Ralph Lauren Fall RTW 2025 fashion show held at the Jack Shainman Gallery on April 17, 2025 in New York, New York.

Models wore ruffles and suede, styled with horse girl accessories.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This collection made clear that, for both Lauren and Musgraves, the South-Western aesthetic isn't just a passing fad. It's a way of life.

Shop Country-Chic Separates Inspired By Kacey Musgraves

Suede Fringe Western Jacket
Lucky Brand
Suede Fringe Western Jacket

Duncan 4X Cowboy Hat
Stetson
Duncan 4X Cowboy Hat

Leather Cast Concho Belt
Ralph Lauren
Leather Cast Concho Belt

Flannel Wool Straight-Leg Pants
Polo Ralph Lauren
Flannel Wool Straight-Leg Pants

dsw,

Coconuts by Matisse
Legend Cowboy Boot

Keziah Vintage Gold Statement Earrings in Variegated Dark Teal Magnesite
Kendra Scott
Keziah Vintage Gold Statement Earrings

Splendid,

Splendid
The Classic Tank

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸