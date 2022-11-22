The Power Issue

The word “power” brings to mind many things—money, career, influence—but here at Marie Claire, one idea we think about daily, hourly, even by the second, is the power of storytelling. Sharing truths from compelling women and providing a platform to highlight issues, inspire, educate, entertain, or drive change is part of our DNA.
Five years ago, New York Times investigative journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor changed Hollywood and history when they published a story. It was a piece that gave a voice to women who’d previously felt voiceless and power to those who’d been powerless. The effect of their words in the article “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades” is still being felt across industries today. Now, actresses Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan bring Twohey and Kantor’s own journey of uncovering the truth to the big screen in She Said. In our cover feature, the four discuss how far the #MeToo movement has come (“My suspicion is that things haven’t changed quite as much as we would all hope across all industries,” says Mulligan), and, of course, the lasting impact of this particular story (“This is about the power of journalism and the power of people coming forward and speaking the truth,” Kazan says, “...and about incremental change being made as a result.”).
That's just one of the stories in this year's Power Issue, on newsstands starting today. Keep scrolling to read a selection of pieces we hope will leave you inspired and empowered.
Journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey exposed Harvey Weinstein. Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan play them in the new film 'She Said.' Together, they tell a vital story.
Whether they’re breaking barriers in their field, building mega-successful businesses, battling discrimination, or standing up for what they believe in, these women have made major moves this year—and are inspiring us to do the same.
Modern-day skirt sets mean business (if you want them to).
Bollywood’s silver-screen darling is both at the top of her game and just getting started. Here, she unpacks a decade’s worth of lessons and teases her plans for the next 10 years—global domination in her sight.

Systemic issues in the workplace mean that an ethos of constant grind causes disproportionate harm to underrepresented professionals.
Women-led IPOs and M&As hit a record high in 2021. Are these leaders the key to reshaping and diversifying American corporate culture?

The New Power Suit
Modern-day skirt sets mean business (if you want them to).
By Sara Holzman
The Unstoppable Alia Bhatt
Bollywood’s silver-screen darling is both at the top of her game and just getting started.
By Neha Prakash
Building the Billion-Dollar Path Forward for Female Entrepreneurs
Women-led IPOs and M&As hit a record high in 2021. Are these leaders the key to reshaping and diversifying American corporate culture—and, more importantly, will they open the door for the next generation of female founders?
By Tanya Benedicto Klich