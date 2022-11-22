The Power Issue

(Image credit: Lauren Dukoff)

The word “power” brings to mind many things—money, career, influence—but here at Marie Claire, one idea we think about daily, hourly, even by the second, is the power of storytelling. Sharing truths from compelling women and providing a platform to highlight issues, inspire, educate, entertain, or drive change is part of our DNA.

Five years ago, New York Times investigative journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor changed Hollywood and history when they published a story. It was a piece that gave a voice to women who’d previously felt voiceless and power to those who’d been powerless. The effect of their words in the article “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades” is still being felt across industries today. Now, actresses Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan bring Twohey and Kantor’s own journey of uncovering the truth to the big screen in She Said. In our cover feature, the four discuss how far the #MeToo movement has come (“My suspicion is that things haven’t changed quite as much as we would all hope across all industries,” says Mulligan), and, of course, the lasting impact of this particular story (“This is about the power of journalism and the power of people coming forward and speaking the truth,” Kazan says, “...and about incremental change being made as a result.”).

That's just one of the stories in this year's Power Issue, on newsstands starting today. Keep scrolling to read a selection of pieces we hope will leave you inspired and empowered.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A)