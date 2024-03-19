An Inside Look at Marie Claire's Power Play Party

It's always a challenge for influential women to find the time on their tightly scheduled calendars to let their hair down—which is why Marie Claire's 2024 Power Play Party, the celebratory kick-off on night one of the intimate summit, was such a remarkable feat.

Hosted by Marie Claire’s editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike and sponsored by Merrell, a cohort of professional women working in fashion, film, art, science, and more came together on March 18 at Santa Monica's The Proper to sip on cocktails and groove on the dance floor. The party capped off an eventful day of Rupi Kaur poetry, an inspirational fireside chat featuring Tina Knowles, and a keynote talk with Marie Claire's Redefining Wellness cover star Courteney Cox.

Guests at the Power Play Party included comedian Yvonne Orji, actress Richa Moorjani, and Stephanie Shepherd, co-founder of the nonprofit organization Future Earth (and Kim Kardashian's former assistant!), among many others. Basking in Santa Monica's sherbert-colored sunset and enjoying the beats curated by the DJ, attendees swapped stories, took selfies, and celebrated their own and each other's accomplishments all night long. Guests also utilized the evening as an opportunity to network, connect, and uplift one another, which is a key aspect of Marie Claire's summit.

But for those who weren't at the invite-only event, keep scrolling to take a peek inside Marie Claire's 2024 Power Play Party.

Nikki Ogunnaike and Yvonne Orji posed in front of the step-and-repeat at the Power Play Party. (Image credit: BFA/Jojo Korsch)

Nikki Ogunnaike and Yvonne Orji again—this time, a silly one. (Image credit: BFA)

The two house cocktails of the evening: a negroni and alcohol-free spritz. (Image credit: BFA/Jojo Korsch)

Guests gathered around the pool at The Proper—although no one jumped in for a dip. (Image credit: BFA/Jojo Korsch)

A close-up look at the floral heart-shaped decorations from the evening. (Image credit: BFA/Jojo Korsch)

Hillary Kerr, the co-founder and editorial director of WhoWhatWear and SVP of women and luxury at Future, with founder of Alta Moda Communications, Brooke Pace. (Image credit: BFA/Jojo Korsch)

Dorsey's Meg Strachan, Sali Christeson, and Emily Hikade posed as a trio. (Image credit: BFA/Jojo Korsch)

DJ Flip of Midnight Caviar curated the night's musical vibe. (Image credit: BFA/Jojo Korsch)

Actress Susan Kelechi Watson posed in front of the photo wall. (Image credit: BFA/Jojo Korsch)

Nyakio Grieco, Hannah Diop, and Dablyn Mosley snapped a selfie to commemorate the night. (Image credit: BFA/Jojo Korsch)

Yvonne Orji in a solo photo opp. (Image credit: BFA/Jojo Korsch)

Richa Moorjani, Rupi Kaur, and Aditi Mayer goofed around when posing for a photo. (Image credit: BFA/Jojo Korsch)

Talk about a trio: beauty entrepreneur Nyakio Grieco, MC editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike, and pastry chef Candace Nelson posed together. (Image credit: BFA/Jojo Korsch)

Richa Moorjani, who you likely recognize from her role as Kamala in 'Never Have I Ever,' stepped up at the photo wall for a picture. (Image credit: BFA/Jojo Korsch)

Marianna Hewitt, Tina Craig, and Morgan Stewart McGraw posed together. (Image credit: BFA/Jojo Korsch)

Stephanie Shepherd in front of the Power Play step-and-repeat. (Image credit: BFA/Jojo Korsch)

Taye Hansberry, a Los Angeles-based blogger and influencer, posed for a snap. (Image credit: BFA/Jojo Korsch)

Arielle Kaye, Emily Current, and Meritt Elliott. (Image credit: BFA/Jojo Korsch)

A group photo featuring Rachel Zeilic, Heather Catania, Brittany Correy, and Cibelle Levi. (Image credit: BFA/Jojo Korsch)

