An Inside Look at Marie Claire's Power Play Party

Yvonne Orji, Richa Moorjani, and Stephanie Shepherd, among others, came together to celebrate and be celebrated.

It's always a challenge for influential women to find the time on their tightly scheduled calendars to let their hair down—which is why Marie Claire's 2024 Power Play Party, the celebratory kick-off on night one of the intimate summit, was such a remarkable feat.

Hosted by Marie Claire’s editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike and sponsored by Merrell, a cohort of professional women working in fashion, film, art, science, and more came together on March 18 at Santa Monica's The Proper to sip on cocktails and groove on the dance floor. The party capped off an eventful day of Rupi Kaur poetry, an inspirational fireside chat featuring Tina Knowles, and a keynote talk with Marie Claire's Redefining Wellness cover star Courteney Cox.

Guests at the Power Play Party included comedian Yvonne Orji, actress Richa Moorjani, and Stephanie Shepherd, co-founder of the nonprofit organization Future Earth (and Kim Kardashian's former assistant!), among many others. Basking in Santa Monica's sherbert-colored sunset and enjoying the beats curated by the DJ, attendees swapped stories, took selfies, and celebrated their own and each other's accomplishments all night long. Guests also utilized the evening as an opportunity to network, connect, and uplift one another, which is a key aspect of Marie Claire's summit.

But for those who weren't at the invite-only event, keep scrolling to take a peek inside Marie Claire's 2024 Power Play Party.

Marie Claire Power Play Party 2024

Nikki Ogunnaike and Yvonne Orji posed in front of the step-and-repeat at the Power Play Party.

2024 Marie Claire Power Play Party

Nikki Ogunnaike and Yvonne Orji again—this time, a silly one.

2024 Marie Claire Power Play Party

The two house cocktails of the evening: a negroni and alcohol-free spritz.

2024 Marie Claire Power Play Party

Guests gathered around the pool at The Proper—although no one jumped in for a dip.

Marie Claire Power Play Party 2024

A close-up look at the floral heart-shaped decorations from the evening.

Hillary Kerr, Brooke Pace at Marie Claire power play party

Hillary Kerr, the co-founder and editorial director of WhoWhatWear and SVP of women and luxury at Future, with founder of Alta Moda Communications, Brooke Pace.

Marie Claire Power Play Party 2024

Dorsey's Meg Strachan, Sali Christeson, and Emily Hikade posed as a trio.

Marie Claire Power Play Party 2024

DJ Flip of Midnight Caviar curated the night's musical vibe.

Marie Claire Power Play Party 2024

Actress Susan Kelechi Watson posed in front of the photo wall.

Marie Claire Power Play Party 2024

Nyakio Grieco, Hannah Diop, and Dablyn Mosley snapped a selfie to commemorate the night.

Marie Claire Power Play Party 2024

Yvonne Orji in a solo photo opp.

Marie Claire Power Play Party 2024

Richa Moorjani, Rupi Kaur, and Aditi Mayer goofed around when posing for a photo.

2024 Marie Claire Power Play Party

Talk about a trio: beauty entrepreneur Nyakio Grieco, MC editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike, and pastry chef Candace Nelson posed together.

2024 Marie Claire Power Play Party

Richa Moorjani, who you likely recognize from her role as Kamala in 'Never Have I Ever,' stepped up at the photo wall for a picture.

Marianna Hewitt, Tina Craig, Morgan Stewart McGraw

Marianna Hewitt, Tina Craig, and Morgan Stewart McGraw posed together.

2024 Marie Claire Power Play Party

Stephanie Shepherd in front of the Power Play step-and-repeat.

2024 Marie Claire Power Play Party

Taye Hansberry, a Los Angeles-based blogger and influencer, posed for a snap.

2024 Marie Claire Power Play Party

Arielle Kaye, Emily Current, and Meritt Elliott.

2024 Marie Claire Power Play Party

A group photo featuring Rachel Zeilic, Heather Catania, Brittany Correy, and Cibelle Levi.

Fashion Features Editor

Emma Childs is the Fashion Features Editor at Marie Claire, who writes trend reports, long-form reported features, and style guides. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing fashion deep-dives, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage and perusing HBO Max (in her heart, it'll always be *HBO* MX).

