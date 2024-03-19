An Inside Look at Marie Claire's Power Play Party

It's always a challenge for influential women to find the time on their tightly scheduled calendars to let their hair down—which is why Marie Claire's 2024 Power Play Party, the celebratory kick-off on night one of the intimate summit, was such a remarkable feat.
Hosted by Marie Claire’s editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike and sponsored by Merrell, a cohort of professional women working in fashion, film, art, science, and more came together on March 18 at Santa Monica's The Proper to sip on cocktails and groove on the dance floor. The party capped off an eventful day of Rupi Kaur poetry, an inspirational fireside chat featuring Tina Knowles, and a keynote talk with Marie Claire's Redefining Wellness cover star Courteney Cox.
Guests at the Power Play Party included comedian Yvonne Orji, actress Richa Moorjani, and Stephanie Shepherd, co-founder of the nonprofit organization Future Earth (and Kim Kardashian's former assistant!), among many others. Basking in Santa Monica's sherbert-colored sunset and enjoying the beats curated by the DJ, attendees swapped stories, took selfies, and celebrated their own and each other's accomplishments all night long. Guests also utilized the evening as an opportunity to network, connect, and uplift one another, which is a key aspect of Marie Claire's summit.
But for those who weren't at the invite-only event, keep scrolling to take a peek inside Marie Claire's 2024 Power Play Party.
Emma Childs is the Fashion Features Editor at Marie Claire, who writes trend reports, long-form reported features, and style guides. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing fashion deep-dives, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage and perusing HBO Max (in her heart, it'll always be *HBO* MX).
