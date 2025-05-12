There are industry parties and then there’s a Marie Claire fete. On Wednesday, April 30, the magazine held its inaugural Makeup Awards breakfast in honor of the 84 products and brands that received the coveted 2025 Best in Class award seal.

The event was held at GH on the Park in New York City, with guests, brand representatives, and the Marie Claire team all gathering to celebrate the inaugural event. After a few opening remarks from the editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, as well as Beauty Director, Hannah Baxter, it was off to the races for a morning filled with networking and personal commendations from the magazine’s beauty team, who congratulated every award winner in attendance.

“These awards are such an important part of being in this industry,” one attendee told me. “Especially for indie companies, winning can really change the trajectory of the brand.” In between catch-ups and conversations, guests were able to get their pictures taken by event photographer, Erica Camille, with their customized trophies in hand, while posing in front of a step and repeat. Libations were provided by Anechó Coffee as well as OM Juice, and florals were courtesy of PlantShed.

Guests left the event with swag bags featuring award-winners and inclusive of luxury beauty brands like Prada, Gucci, Valentino, Yves Saint Laurent, and Burberry. Keep reading for an inside peek of the 2025 Marie Claire Beauty Awards celebration.

Marie Claire's Editor-in-Chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, and Beauty Director, Hannah Baxter, share a few opening remarks at the Marie Claire Beauty Awards breakfast. (Image credit: Erica Camille Photography)

Brand representatives for No. 7 pose in front of the step and repeat at the Marie Claire Beauty Awards breakfast. (Image credit: Erica Camille Photography)

Brand representatives for Polite Society pose in front of the step and repeat at the Marie Claire Beauty Awards breakfast. (Image credit: Erica Camille Photography)

Guests mingling at the Marie Claire Beauty Awards breakfast. (Image credit: Erica Camille Photography)

One of the stations showcasing some of the winning products at the Marie Claire Beauty Awards breakfast. (Image credit: Erica Camille Photography)

The Marie Claire events team at the magazine's Beauty Awards breakfast. (Image credit: Erica Camille Photography)