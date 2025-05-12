An Insider’s Look at the Marie Claire Makeup Awards Breakfast
The inaugural celebration brought out the industry’s best.
There are industry parties and then there’s a Marie Claire fete. On Wednesday, April 30, the magazine held its inaugural Makeup Awards breakfast in honor of the 84 products and brands that received the coveted 2025 Best in Class award seal.
The event was held at GH on the Park in New York City, with guests, brand representatives, and the Marie Claire team all gathering to celebrate the inaugural event. After a few opening remarks from the editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, as well as Beauty Director, Hannah Baxter, it was off to the races for a morning filled with networking and personal commendations from the magazine’s beauty team, who congratulated every award winner in attendance.
“These awards are such an important part of being in this industry,” one attendee told me. “Especially for indie companies, winning can really change the trajectory of the brand.” In between catch-ups and conversations, guests were able to get their pictures taken by event photographer, Erica Camille, with their customized trophies in hand, while posing in front of a step and repeat. Libations were provided by Anechó Coffee as well as OM Juice, and florals were courtesy of PlantShed.
Guests left the event with swag bags featuring award-winners and inclusive of luxury beauty brands like Prada, Gucci, Valentino, Yves Saint Laurent, and Burberry. Keep reading for an inside peek of the 2025 Marie Claire Beauty Awards celebration.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
