'Pulse' Season 2: Everything We Know
Could the Netflix series starring Willa Fitzgerald become the next major medical drama?
On April 4, 2025, Netflix released Pulse and became the latest streamer to join the battle of the medical dramas. Created by Hawaii Five-O alum Zoe Robyn, the Miami-set series takes place in the emergency room of Maguire Medical Center, where third-year resident Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is dealing with a lot. Not only is a hurricane heading toward the city, but she has just been appointed emergency medicine's new chief resident after she reported the old chief, Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell), for sexual harassment.
By the end of the 10-episode season, the short-term fates of Danny, Xander, and the residents' careers have been sealed. The same cannot be said for their tangled romantic lives heading into a possible second season. (I need to know what happens next with Sophie and Camila!) Below, read on for everything we know so far about the future of Pulse.
Has 'Pulse' been renewed for a second season?
As of Pulse's release, Netflix has not revealed what will happen with the show's future. This is business as usual, as it's very rare for the streaming giant to renew a show before its debut. Fans will have to wait for a few weeks of viewership numbers before Netflix makes a decision to renew.
When would 'Pulse' season 2 come out?
If Pulse gets a second season, viewers will likely only have a short wait between seasons. Medical dramas are traditionally quick to return, so new episodes of Pulse could be back as early as spring 2026.
What would 'Pulse' season 2 be about?
Spoilers for the Pulse finale ahead. By the end of season 1, most of Danny's immediate problems are resolved. Firstly, she still has her job, though Xander's parents pressured the hospital administration to kick her out of Maguire. The resident even earns Natalie's ( Justina Machado) respect enough to be her pick for the chief resident slot. Unfortunately, due to restructuring, Natalie will no longer be in charge of the surgery and emergency medicine departments. The new chair of the ER is attending doctor Patrick Sanchez (J.R. Ramirez), who names Sam (Jessie T. Usher) chief resident instead.
With the administrative switch-up, Natalie and Xander—who's set to become ER's newest attending and doesn't get along with his new boss Patrick—will have their hands full in the new season. They may even become allies as Natalie deals with changes in the trauma center she helped build. There's also the chance that besties Sam and Danny may end up at odds again in a new season since they had both been going after the chief resident spot all season.
As for Danny and Xander, the will-they-won't-they couple end the season with their healthiest dynamic yet, even if they aren't currently together. Xander comes clean to both Danny and the hospital board about what happened at Kennedy, and he finally apologizes to Danny for ignoring their power differential when they were dating. They also both admit that they still love each other, but seeing as he's even more of her boss as attending, continuing their romance doesn't seem to be an option by the end of the season 1 finale.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Speaking to Tudum, Pulse co-showrunner Carlton Cuse highlighted the questions facing Xander and Danny by the end of the season. "We see how much they care about each other, but what’s the path forward? Danny is still going to be a resident. Xander is now her boss again in a different iteration as an attending," he said. "Our hope is that the audience really cares about these two people and about their relationship with each other."
Meanwhile, actor Colin Woodell pointed out that Danny and Xander's love is "real." He added, "They’re both two characters who want to be good partners to each other. But they also have a lot of work to do on themselves. Unfortunately, both of them need to figure some stuff out on their own first before they’re really available for the other."
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Demi Moore Chopped Her Signature Long Locks for a Rich Girl Lob
The actress revealed a chop that is old-money coded.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
King Charles Is Forced to Issue a Statement Regarding Prince Andrew's "Chinese Spy" Scandal
New documents claim the Duke of York held secret meetings with his brother at Windsor Castle.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
One of Queen Elizabeth's Great-Granddaughters Is the Spitting Image of Prince Philip in Sweet Video
Queen Elizabeth and Princess Charlotte aren't the only royal lookalikes.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Best Workplace TV Shows of All Time
From iconic sitcoms to award-winning dramas.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
'Dying for Sex' Brought Jenny Slate to Life
The actress shares why playing Nikki in FX on Hulu's female friendship dramedy has felt like a life-changing part.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Meet the Cast of 'Pulse'
We would trust the doctors at Maguire Medical Center with our lives.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Meet the Cast of 'Love on the Spectrum' Season 3
Netflix's Emmy-winning dating show returns with both fan-favorite couples and standout newcomers.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Who Is the 'Million Dollar Secret' Host? Meet Peter Serafinowicz
It's safe to say we're now obsessed with the British comedian keeping The Stag in order.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
IU and Moon So-Ri Hope 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' Inspires You to Live Differently
The Korean actresses discuss both playing Ae-sun and how the Netflix K-drama related to their own lives.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The 'Fourth Wing' TV Show: Everything We Know About the Series Adaptation
Rebecca Yarros's bestselling romantasy series is getting the Prime Video series treatment.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
The Wild Ride of Carrie Coon
Laurie's deep-set insecurities come to a head in episode 7 of 'The White Lotus,' allowing the actress to turn a "dark night of the soul" into an illuminating time.
By Jessica Goodman Published