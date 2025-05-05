'The Four Seasons' Season 2: Everything We Know
Here's where the future of the Netflix comedy stands after that tragic plot twist.
Netflix's new dramedy The Four Seasons is a funny and surprisingly emotional view of lifelong friendships and marital malaise. Based on Alan Alda's 1981 film of the same name, the series from Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield follows three pairs of middle-aged married couples as they take four vacations together over the year, each in one of the titular timeframes. By the final season, "Winter," the longtime friend group faces a devastating tragedy that changes their dynamic even more than divorce ever could.
With all eight episodes of the comedy series out, fans are wondering whether there will be more episodes following Kate (Fey), Jack (Will Forte), Danny (Colman Domingo), Claude (Marco Calvani), and the rest of the lovable cast. Read on for everything we know about the future of The Four Seasons so far.
What happens at the end of 'The Four Seasons'?
Season 1 of the Netflix series ends with an unthinkable tragedy. While the rest of his friends celebrate New Year's with a ski trip, Nick (Steve Carell) spends the holidays with his girlfriend Ginny's (Erika Henningsen) friends. The latter trip is awkward, and after a fight, Ginny goes on a hike with her friends while Nick makes a grocery run alone. We later learn, through Kate, that Nick got into a car accident on the way back. He died.
The final episode, "Fun," centers on the group planning and hosting Nick's funeral. The entire group mourns, and Kate, Jack, Danny, and Claude rally to help Anne get through the proceedings. Ginny's there, and wants to contribute more, but a grieving Anne shuts her out. Mid-eulogy, Anne realizes that she doesn't really know Nick anymore, but she asks Claude to come up and speak instead of Ginny. Once they all get home, Ginny blows up at them that they'd rather have a horrible funeral (as symbolized by the "stripper shoe" urn) than let her be part of it.
While Jack saves Kate from drowning in a frozen lake with the help of Napoleonic strategy (long story), Anne finds Ginny, and the two women finally have a real heart-to-heart, realizing that neither of them has to be more important to him. The group of six reunites for dinner and starts planning their next trip together in his honor. They share a whiskey toast, but Ginny doesn't drink. The Four Seasons ends with Anne casually saying, "Yeah, she's pregnant."
Is 'The Four Seasons' renewed for season 2?
Netflix has not yet revealed whether The Four Seasons will return for another installment, but it's still early. The streaming giant usually waits for a few weeks of viewing numbers to announce renewals, but there have been some rare early renewals for comedies like Nobody Wants This and Running Point.
Co-showrunners Fey, Fisher, and Wigfield have already hinted that they want to continue the characters' stories. In an interview with Variety shared on May 2, just one day after the show hit streaming, the SNL alum coyly said, "We’re going to start talking next week, the three of us. We’ll see."
In a separate interview with TV Insider, Fey added, “I feel like we sort of don’t dare to dream yet, but we did. Who knows. If we were lucky enough to do more of these, we’d certainly all like to hang out again."
When would 'The Four Seasons' season 2 come out?
While it's hard to guess without an official announcement, there's a chance that The Four Seasons could return sooner rather than later. Unlike some of Netflix's more VFX-heavy shows (ahem, Stranger Things), The Four Seasons arrived on the streaming platform fairly quickly after it was filmed in fall 2024. Depending on scheduling (which could be tricky with its booked-and-busy cast), new episodes could arrive as soon as 2026.
Who in the 'Four Seasons' cast would return for season 2?
All of the Four Seasons main cast would likely return for season 2, including Tina Fey (Kate), Will Forte (Jack), Colman Domingo (Danny), Marco Calvani (Claude), Kerri Kenney-Silver (Anne), and Erika Henningsen (Ginny). After his character's tragic death, Steve Carell (Nick) isn't expected to reprise his role, unless the series includes some flashbacks.
Also, our fingers are crossed that Julia Lester will return as Lila, so she can debut her new play about welcoming a half-brother.
What would 'The Four Seasons' season 2 be about?
The plot of a potential second installment is hard to guess for a character-driven show like The Four Seasons. While speaking to TVLine, co-showrunner Fisher kindly summed up what we could expect for a second season at this point.
"We would love to write a season 2, if they want one," the Never Have I Ever alum said.
She added, "We do know that we would bring the core cast back. It wouldn’t be, like, an anthology. We would keep our group because I think that’s what makes the show so great, this particular group. You’d know there would be four trips [and] still the same four seasons."
Meanwhile, the co-showrunners hinted to Variety that Ginny's pregnancy would be a significant part of the new season, as she and Anne have now bonded and will always be connected through Nick and Lila. Beyond the cliffhanger, relationship woes could affect the rest of the couples.
"I think the heart of our show is this group of friends, and obviously there will be a little bit of a change in that," Wigfield told the outlet. "There’s no Nick, and Ginny’s pulled in whatever way that she is. But I think I’m looking forward to the opportunity to look at these couples and what we had them go through in the first season, and think about in relationships that are so long, what is the next thing that you’re going through? And what are more things that kind of can throw your relationship for a loop in bad and good ways?"
