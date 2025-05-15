'Forever' Season 2: Everything We Know
We haven't seen the last of Justin and Keisha's love story.
Warning: Spoilers for the Forever season 1 finale ahead. Netflix's romance series Forever has millions of viewers reliving the the dreamy highs and lows of teenage first love. Created by Mara Brock Akil based on Judy Blume's classic novel, the new TV hit follows the love story of Justin (Michael Cooper Jr.) and Keisha (Lovie Simone), two Black high school seniors growing up in 2018 Los Angeles. Fifty years after the original novel, Forever gives an updated, swoon-worthy look at the classic teen romance.
The eight-episode series culminates in a perfectly bittersweet ending for the couple, where, as Brock Akil explained to Marie Claire, "separating allows each of them to grow into their individuality without losing themselves." However, just because Justin and Keisha didn't work out in high school, doesn't mean they don't have a future. Below, read on for everything we know so far about Forever season 2 so far.
Is 'Forever' renewed for season 2?
Yes! Netflix announced that Forever would return for season 2 on May 14, 2025, less than a week after season 1 debuted on the streaming giant.
“This show was never just about first love—it was about being seen, about letting teenagers be soft, complicated, and real. And the world showed up for that,” creator Mara Brock Akil said in the announcement. "Season 2 is our love letter back to the people who said, ‘Yes, this is for me.’ We’re honored, we’re excited, and we’re ready to go even deeper. Thank you to Netflix—season 2 is coming soon!"
Though the quickness of the renewal was a surprise, Brock Akil and star Lovie Simone dropped hints about Forever's future during the show's press run.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Akil said of a possible season 2, "There's absolutely room for that. In this art form, I don't make it for myself. I'm making it for an audience. I believe that the audience wants character-driven, complex love stories. If the audience wants more, I want more. Let's go do it."
Meanwhile, Simone told Variety that she thinks Keisha and Justin's breakup in the season 1 finale is just "the end of a chapter with this version of them."
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she added, "Endings can be beginnings. I do see Keisha and Justin reconnecting. I don’t know when or for what. They need to be themselves separately. That’s important to see too, that you can grow outside of each other."
When will 'Forever' season 2 come out?
There's currently no news on when the Forever crew will begin working on new episodes, but the Netflix romance could have a relatively quick return. Season 1 was reportedly filmed between April and July 2024, before arriving on Netflix the following May. Fingers crossed that season 2 will arrive on our screens sometime in the second half of 2026.
Which cast members will return for 'Forever' season 2?
Most of the main cast of Forever is expected to reprise their roles in season 2, including leads Michael Cooper Jr. (Justin Edwards), Lovie Simone (Keisha Clark), Xosha Roquemore (Shelly Clark), Karen Pittman (Dawn Edwards), Wood Harris (Eric Edwards), Marvin Lawrence Winans III (Jaden Edwards), Barry Shabaka Henley (George), Niles Fitch (Darius), and Ali Gallo (Chloe).
What will 'Forever' season 2 be about?
Though it's still very early, Brock Akil shared some of the questions she's been thinking about for Keisha and Justin going forward in an interview with Tudum.
“Who are they going to be on the other side [of their breakup], or during that first semester?” she said. "Howard [University] is Keisha’s first boyfriend, let’s just be honest. I want to see who she is in this environment. For Justin, what is he going to do in this gap year, now that he’s got a direction? He needs to figure out who he is outside of Keisha. How do you reengage, how do you go back through the door that you know is open?”
The Moesha and Girlfriends alum also explained to Entertainment Weekly that she wants to maintain the love between Justin and Keisha without it becoming "destructive."
"What I love about the ending and the complexity is that love is intact," Brock Akil tells Entertainment Weekly. "Though they broke up to go their separate ways to embrace more of who they are, they did it in love. [Should they ever seek each other out again], it will be love. I'm really excited about young people showing all of us the way in terms of how to transition from relationships without it having to be destructive. We don’t need any more of that."
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
