Netflix recently debuted Let's Marry Harry, a Bachelor-like dating series where 20 women competed for the heart of former playboy Harry Jowsey. In its August 12 finale, the reality show finished with Harry choosing between two women, 33-year-old Vegas cocktail waitress Dannelle Davidson and 30-year-old Hawaiian travel photographer Amber Mozo . Despite finding an early and steady connection with Dannelle, Harry ultimately felt his and Amber's slow-burn was the stronger choice, leaving Dannelle dumped and heartbroken in a wedding dress.

With a reunion heading to Netflix on August 26, fans are speculating over some big questions, including whether Harry and Amber are still together. However, Dannelle has already begun sharing her thoughts on her reality-show experience. Below, read on to learn more about the woman who almost married Harry, including how she found out about his and Amber's nuptials.

Dannelle Davidson is a Las Vegas cocktail waitress and rising influencer.

According to her Tudum bio, Dannelle Davidson is a 33-year-old—four years older than Harry—Scorpio who works as a cocktail waitress in Las Vegas. "Dannelle likes to say she runs on intuition, ambition, and 'a little bit of delusion,' the bio reads. "When Dannelle isn’t working, she’s trying new restaurants, hitting a gym class, or relaxing at home with her dogs.

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Over the past year since Let's Marry Harry was filmed, Dannelle has continued working in the Vegas nightlife industry while also diving more into the influencer world, sharing stories from her shifts on TikTok. She has also done modeling for LIV Nightclub, LIV Beach Club, and Yasmin Swimwear.

Harry and Dannelle celebrate her birthday. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Dannelle got a secret ring from Harry Jowsey early into filming 'Let's Marry Harry.'

It took a bit of time for Dannelle to become a frontrunner once Let's Marry Harry started filming. She first got the spotlight in episode 2, when she celebrated her birthday in the mansion. After sharing a quick kiss while cutting her birthday cake, they went upstairs to his suite to chat. In the show's edit, some risqué sounds ensue after the pair go into the closet for privacy, but Harry has accused producers of adding the sound effects when he and Dannelle were "just making out."

The next day, though Harry continues to get to know the rest of the girls, he says he can't get Dannelle out of his head. After they have second, streamier evening together in episode 3, Harry becomes concerned that she could think that their connection is just about sex. To show her how he feels, he gives her a second, secret ring that he bought before the show. (All the women already got engagement rings from production in the premiere.)

After the secret ring, Dannelle takes a bit of a back seat in terms of screen time, but she and Harry still find moments to get closer. During the group date in episode 6, she tells him that she's falling in love with him, and he replies that he's "already there." The meet-her-mother lunch goes pretty well. Dannelle's mom is surprised to learn that there may be a wedding, but Harry gets through her grilling and gets her approval. And when the show goes to New Zealand, Dannelle full-out says, "I love you" to him before meeting his sisters. Still, heading into the finale, Harry admits he doesn't know who to choose.

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Dannelle and Harry bond with baby sheep on their final date. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Dannelle thought Harry wasn't going to get married at all after their split.

Both Dannelle and Amber spent the finale getting fully ready for a wedding, with dress shopping and all. On her final date, Dannelle meets Harry's dogs and reiterates how she's ready for kids ASAP. Meanwhile, while Amber still seems lukewarm about the whole marriage thing, she and Harry also exchange "I love you"s. In the end, Dannelle gets a surprise visit from Harry in the bridal suite, where he tells her they aren't getting married.

"I’ve really fallen in love with you. But this past week, I started second-guessing everything," Harry tells her. "I'm gonna be honest—I don't think we're getting married today."

In a Tudum interview, Dannelle admitted that she was blindsided by his choice. "I just felt so sure in our connection that I couldn't wrap my head around anything else," she explained. "I just remember saying, ‘If he’s not marrying me today, he’s not getting married.'"

However, Harry did end up getting married to Amber (or, at least they had the ceremony). Dannelle revealed to Tudum that she didn't find out about the wedding from Harry. Her family and friends were staying at the same hotel as Amber's, so "it was pretty easy to figure out that everyone was on their way to the wedding." Dannelle also admitted, "I didn’t sleep that whole night. I was up till 4:00 a.m."

Dannelle says she was "in a state of shock and too stunned to speak" during the wedding-day breakup. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Dannelle spent a lot of time "processing" after 'Let's Marry Harry' finished filming.

While fans will have to wait until the August 26 reunion to get the full retrospective on Let's Marry Harry, Dannelle has broken her silence about her time on the show. In an Instagram Q&A posted the day of the finale's airing, per The Tab, the finalist opened up about watching the show back for the first time, admitting that the episodes were "really hard to watch."

When answering a submitted question on how she stayed so composed during the breakup, Dannelle admitted that she was "in a state of shock and too stunned to speak." However, she added that now, after spending a good amount of time "processing" the split, she believes that "everything happened the way it was supposed to."