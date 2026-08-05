Netflix reality star Harry Jowsey is ready to settle down, and he’s turning to his inner circle for help finding a wife. The newest reality series from the streamer, Let’s Marry Harry, finds the Australian heartthrob dating a group of women at the same time, The Bachelor-style, sending contestants home as the series progresses until Jowsey finds “the one.” Along for the ride as his confidantes are his ex-girlfriend, Perfect Match star Georgia Hassarati, his “honorary brother” Sonny Henty, and his best friend Amanda Kloots.

This isn’t Kloots’s first foray into reality TV, so she's no stranger to being on camera, but there’s a lot you might not know about Jowsey’s best friend. Ahead, we delve into what you need to know about the former dancer and television personality.

Everything to Know About Amanda Kloots

Amanda Kloots weighs in on the contestants vying to marry Harry Jowsey on Let's Marry Harry. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Kloots grew up in Ohio and is a trained dancer.

Hailing from Canton, Ohio, Kloots is the second-youngest of five children. She began her career as part of major Broadway ensembles including Good Vibrations, Young Frankenstein, and Follies. She became a member of the Rockettes in 2004 and performed two seasons with the iconic troupe. On YouTube , she revealed that she auditioned twice before making the cut, fulfilling a childhood dream. Kloots later appeared on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, placing fourth.

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In 2016, she launched AK! Rope, a jump-rope-based fitness method, which she later expanded into AK! Dance and AK! Body. Eventually, she molded AK! Fitness, a digital fitness brand with cardio, dance, and toning exercises.

She was a co-host of the CBS talk show 'The Talk' until it ended in 2024.

In 2020, Kloots began appearing as a guest host on the CBS talk series, aptly titled The Talk. In 2021, she was bumped up to a permanent host, joining Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, and Natalie Morales to discuss current events and human interest stories. For both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Kloots was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host along with her co-hosts. After 14 years and 15 seasons on-air, CBS ended the series in April 2024.

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Her second husband Nick Cordero died from COVID-19 in 2020.

Kloots was married to her first husband, David Larsen, a theatre actor, for six years before meeting her second husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero. They met in 2014 while working on Bullets Over Broadway, a stage musical adaptation of Woody Allen’s 1994 film. Kloots and Cordero got married in 2017 and became parents to a son named Elvis in June 2019, and were together until Cordero’s death after a 95-day illness attributed to COVID-19 during the pandemic in 2020. Kloots went viral for documenting Cordero’s illness online—especially during the early days of the global pandemic when misinformation was prevalent—as well as her grief after his death.

In 2021, she co-authored a memoir titled Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero with her sister Anna about her experience. On the sixth anniversary of his death on July 5, 2026, Kloots posted a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, remembering him as a “magnificent person.”

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Kloots sits alongside the rest of the Let's Marry Harry panel, including Georgia Hassarati and Sonny Henty. (Image credit: Netflix)

Kloots and Jowsey bonded over their grief.

The best friend duo initially met via Dancing With the Stars, though they appeared in different seasons (Kloots in season 30 and Jowsey in season 32), and immediately bonded over their grief. Kloots opened up about losing Cordero, while Jowsey had just lost his father. “Amanda is one of the most incredible, powerful humans I’ve ever met,” Jowsey told US Weekly . “She navigates grief and talks about it with so much grace.”

In the press leading up to the premiere of Let’s Marry Harry, Jowsey has noted that the loss of his father was a motivating factor in his desire to settle down. “My whole dating life for the past 10 years has been in some sort of spotlight...losing my father was obviously the biggest turning point," he told E! News . “The biggest thing I was upset about was I didn't have kids and a wife to meet him. So, that was really difficult, and it made me take everything in life a little more serious.”

Ahead of the Let’s Marry Harry premiere, Kloots announced a new podcast called "Good Grief" that will center on conversations about grief with celebrity and expert guests. Jowsey is one of the announced guests scheduled to appear on the podcast, which officially launched on August 5, 2026, via Dear Media.

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She is currently dating former tennis player Justin Gimelstob.

In April 2025, Kloots made her red-carpet debut with new beau Justin Gimelstob at An Unforgettable Evening event, held in support of breast cancer research. The former professional tennis player told PEOPLE, "She's just an incredibly special person. Obviously, she's physically beautiful, but the way she handles everything, she's so classy and has so much grace and is an amazing mother." The pair first met at a Formula 1 race, but didn't go on their first date until a year later when friends intervened.

Kloots has previously mentioned that she's had readings by mediums to communicate with her late husband Cordero, who has assured her that her time is coming. "He has definitely given me his blessing,” Kloots shared in 2024. “And he always says it's coming. That's one of the running themes from readings that I've had, that it's coming: 'I know you're lonely. It's coming.' I don't know. We'll see.”

Gimelstob has a few skeletons in his closet: He received a felony battery charge in April 2019, to which he pleaded no contest. Additionally, he and his ex-wife Cary Sinnott have previously accused one another of domestic violence, setting up a mutual restraining order within their divorce settlement.

In March 2026, Kloots posted a birthday photo dump, thanking Gimelstob for "loving me and spoiling me rotten, treating me like a queen every single day but especially yesterday," noting that it "feels really good to be so full of hope and happiness again."