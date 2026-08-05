Netflix's new reality series asks a question that has befuddled dating-show fans: Can Harry Jowsey settle down? After rising to fame on shows like Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, the Netflix Reality Universe's biggest breakout star has returned to the streamer for Let's Marry Harry, a Bachelor-like series in which 20 women vie for the chance to wed the self-described "podcast host, entrepreneur, and reformed player."

In the eight-part series, the "Boyfriend Material" host moves into a house full of interested women in search of his bride. With the help of his closest confidants—fitness pro Amanda Kloots, businessman Sonny Henty, and fellow Netflix star (and Harry's ex) Georgia Hassarati—the goal is for Jowsey to leave the show a husband, with a legally binding marriage taking place during the finale. (Of course, any Love Is Blind fan knows that's easier said than done.)

Harry Jowsey on a yacht with Let's Marry Harry contestants Sammy Gotay, Debralee Tomberlin, Sam Kruse, and Charlie Hare. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

To fill the Let's Marry Harry mansion, the team behind the Alex Cooper-produced series recruited 20 women who are ready to tie the knot. The roster ranges in age from early 20s to early 30s and over-indexes on Geminis, Aries, and Capricorns. (Jowsey is a 29-year-old Gemini, for those wondering.) From aspiring housewives to small-business founders to a single mom (and even a former Bachelor contestant), Jowsey has plenty of options.

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With the finale out on August 12, read on to get to know the women of Let's Marry Harry.

Abby

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @abigaileasterling

Age: 24

Hometown: Lafayette, Louisiana

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Occupation: Medical esthetician

Astrological Sign: Capricorn

Why Harry? "Abby is charmed by Harry’s big smile and infectious laugh, and hopes to see the more family-oriented side of him."

Amber

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @ambermozo

Age: 30

Hometown: O'ahu, Hawaii

Occupation: Travel photographer

Astrological Sign: Aries

Background: "Married and divorced at a young age, Amber knows firsthand the importance of giving each other the freedom to grow."

Why Harry? "An adventurous spirit will always catch her attention, which is why meeting Harry feels so exciting to her."

Charlie

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @hustlelikehare

Age: 29

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Digital entrepreneur

Astrological Sign: Gemini

Dating Style: "Charlie has high standards, low tolerance, and lives by the immortal words: 'If he wanted to, he would.'"

Dannelle

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @dannelle_davidson

Age: 33

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Occupation: Cocktail waitress

Astrological Sign: Scorpio

Why Harry? "Dannelle is ready to choose Harry for his kindness and for how close he is to his family. 'The accent definitely doesn’t hurt!'"

Debralee

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @debraleetomberlin

Age: 26

Hometown: Kings Mountain, North Carolina

Occupation: Medical device sales

Astrological Sign: Scorpio

Ideal Partner: "She hopes to build a family someday, and is searching for someone who values stability, effort, and emotional awareness."

Elli

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @e_schryver

Age: 32

Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona

Occupation: "Micro-retired"

Astrological Sign: Gemini

Why Harry? "A fearless leader, she’s not afraid to grab Harry for a chat to flirt or discuss her favorite hobby: sports betting. Her only concern with dating the charismatic bachelor is 'that he is a naughty little chicken.'"

Emily

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @emily_stonee

Age: 27

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Occupation: Aesthetic nurse injector

Astrological Sign: Capricorn

Why Harry? "She’s aware of Harry’s reputation, but she’s excited to learn more about his desire to become a dad."

Emma

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @emma.pio

Age: 26

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Occupation: Marketing manager

Astrological Sign: Cancer

Dating Non-negotiable: "She’s not giving up her guy friends to appease her partner. 'You should absolutely be allowed to have friends of the opposite sex.'"

Faith

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @thefaithlove

Age: 24

Hometown: Elkton, Kentucky

Occupation: Marketing

Astrological Sign: Capricorn

Background: "Faith thrives on being pushed outside her comfort zone, and her career proves it: modeling, late nights in the hospital, and currently, corporate marketing."

Jade

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @jadeeinnes

Age: 25

Hometown: Thousand Oaks, California

Occupation: Software sales

Astrological Sign: Aries

Looking For: "She wants someone who can keep up with her lifestyle and isn’t shy about it. 'Financial stability, success, and ambition are legitimate standards, not shallow preferences.'"

Juliana

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @julsssmelchor

Age: 30

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Account manager

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Why Harry? "It’s [her] sense of play that draws her to Harry. Juliana likes that he’s 'a silly goose,' someone who doesn't take himself too seriously."

Lauren

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @laurenhollinger_

Age: 30

Hometown: Dover, Delaware

Occupation: Nurse

Astrological Sign: Aries

Background: She and her sister competed on Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor.

Most Controversial Take: "'Men should support women, and women shouldn’t work.'"

Lindsey

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @linclarkk

Age: 27

Hometown: San Francisco, California

Occupation: Yacht stewardess

Astrological Sign: Taurus

Why Harry?: "It was Harry’s charisma that hooked her. 'Everyone seems to love him right off the bat.'"

Maya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @mayaavery23

Age: 25

Hometown: Armonk, New York

Occupation: CEO and founder of a talent management agency

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Why Harry? "Maya wants a genuine partner, and she's paying close attention to whether Harry has actually grown from his past, or 'just gotten better at talking about it.'"

Mya B.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @myabenway

Age: 23

Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona

Occupation: Clothing brand owner

Astrological Sign: Gemini

Why Harry? "Warm, approachable, and easy to talk to, Mya believes she’s found a kindred spirit in Harry."

Most Controversial Take: "She’s big on trust and transparency—so much so that she believes couples should know each other’s phone passwords."

Rickiyah

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @rickiyahm

Age: 26

Hometown: Humboldt, California

Occupation: Health care recruiter

Astrological Sign: Aquarius

Why Harry? "Rickiyah has zero interest in settling and is curious to see how Harry has moved past his reputation as a player. 'I can respect someone who graduated from the streets.'"

Most Controversial Take: "'I shouldn’t be touching any door handles or public surfaces...'If I wash my hands after a date and there’s any dirt on them, I’m never seeing you again.'"

Sam

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @samkruseee

Age: 24

Hometown: Chico, California

Occupation: Indoor soccer arena owner

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Background: "What started as an impulsive decision to get back at an ex turned into a highly successful OnlyFans account."

Why Harry? "She loves being around people with big personalities, which is what drew her to Harry."

Samantha

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @samanthaamadsenn

Age: 23

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Recruiter

Astrological Sign: Gemini

Why Harry? "Samantha describes herself as 'equal parts confidence, equal parts chaos,' and is drawn to Harry’s exciting lifestyle and sense of fun."

Dating Style: "The man should always like you more than the other way around."

Sammy

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @sammygotay

Age: 29

Hometown: Upper Saddle River, New Jersey

Occupation: Pilates instructor

Astrological Sign: Taurus

Background: "A devoted mom, she wants a partner who'll step up as protector for her and her son."

Shaine

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Instagram: @shainehinson

Age: 24

Hometown: Anchorage, Alaska

Occupation: Medical sales

Astrological Sign: Leo

Why Harry?: "Shaine is drawn to people who don’t take themselves too seriously and knows how to make her laugh, which is why she’s interested in Harry. 'I love a funny guy.'"