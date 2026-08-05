Meet the Cast of 'Let's Marry Harry,' Netflix's Answer to 'The Bachelor'
The dating show follows Harry Jowsey as he searches for his wife among 20 female contestants.
Netflix's new reality series asks a question that has befuddled dating-show fans: Can Harry Jowsey settle down? After rising to fame on shows like Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, the Netflix Reality Universe's biggest breakout star has returned to the streamer for Let's Marry Harry, a Bachelor-like series in which 20 women vie for the chance to wed the self-described "podcast host, entrepreneur, and reformed player."
In the eight-part series, the "Boyfriend Material" host moves into a house full of interested women in search of his bride. With the help of his closest confidants—fitness pro Amanda Kloots, businessman Sonny Henty, and fellow Netflix star (and Harry's ex) Georgia Hassarati—the goal is for Jowsey to leave the show a husband, with a legally binding marriage taking place during the finale. (Of course, any Love Is Blind fan knows that's easier said than done.)
To fill the Let's Marry Harry mansion, the team behind the Alex Cooper-produced series recruited 20 women who are ready to tie the knot. The roster ranges in age from early 20s to early 30s and over-indexes on Geminis, Aries, and Capricorns. (Jowsey is a 29-year-old Gemini, for those wondering.) From aspiring housewives to small-business founders to a single mom (and even a former Bachelor contestant), Jowsey has plenty of options.
With the finale out on August 12, read on to get to know the women of Let's Marry Harry.
Abby
Instagram: @abigaileasterling
Age: 24
Hometown: Lafayette, Louisiana
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Occupation: Medical esthetician
Astrological Sign: Capricorn
Why Harry? "Abby is charmed by Harry’s big smile and infectious laugh, and hopes to see the more family-oriented side of him."
Amber
Instagram: @ambermozo
Age: 30
Hometown: O'ahu, Hawaii
Occupation: Travel photographer
Astrological Sign: Aries
Background: "Married and divorced at a young age, Amber knows firsthand the importance of giving each other the freedom to grow."
Why Harry? "An adventurous spirit will always catch her attention, which is why meeting Harry feels so exciting to her."
Charlie
Instagram: @hustlelikehare
Age: 29
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Digital entrepreneur
Astrological Sign: Gemini
Dating Style: "Charlie has high standards, low tolerance, and lives by the immortal words: 'If he wanted to, he would.'"
Dannelle
Instagram: @dannelle_davidson
Age: 33
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Occupation: Cocktail waitress
Astrological Sign: Scorpio
Why Harry? "Dannelle is ready to choose Harry for his kindness and for how close he is to his family. 'The accent definitely doesn’t hurt!'"
Debralee
Instagram: @debraleetomberlin
Age: 26
Hometown: Kings Mountain, North Carolina
Occupation: Medical device sales
Astrological Sign: Scorpio
Ideal Partner: "She hopes to build a family someday, and is searching for someone who values stability, effort, and emotional awareness."
Elli
Instagram: @e_schryver
Age: 32
Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona
Occupation: "Micro-retired"
Astrological Sign: Gemini
Why Harry? "A fearless leader, she’s not afraid to grab Harry for a chat to flirt or discuss her favorite hobby: sports betting. Her only concern with dating the charismatic bachelor is 'that he is a naughty little chicken.'"
Emily
Instagram: @emily_stonee
Age: 27
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Occupation: Aesthetic nurse injector
Astrological Sign: Capricorn
Why Harry? "She’s aware of Harry’s reputation, but she’s excited to learn more about his desire to become a dad."
Emma
Instagram: @emma.pio
Age: 26
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Occupation: Marketing manager
Astrological Sign: Cancer
Dating Non-negotiable: "She’s not giving up her guy friends to appease her partner. 'You should absolutely be allowed to have friends of the opposite sex.'"
Faith
Instagram: @thefaithlove
Age: 24
Hometown: Elkton, Kentucky
Occupation: Marketing
Astrological Sign: Capricorn
Background: "Faith thrives on being pushed outside her comfort zone, and her career proves it: modeling, late nights in the hospital, and currently, corporate marketing."
Jade
Instagram: @jadeeinnes
Age: 25
Hometown: Thousand Oaks, California
Occupation: Software sales
Astrological Sign: Aries
Looking For: "She wants someone who can keep up with her lifestyle and isn’t shy about it. 'Financial stability, success, and ambition are legitimate standards, not shallow preferences.'"
Juliana
Instagram: @julsssmelchor
Age: 30
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Account manager
Astrological Sign: Virgo
Why Harry? "It’s [her] sense of play that draws her to Harry. Juliana likes that he’s 'a silly goose,' someone who doesn't take himself too seriously."
Lauren
Instagram: @laurenhollinger_
Age: 30
Hometown: Dover, Delaware
Occupation: Nurse
Astrological Sign: Aries
Background: She and her sister competed on Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor.
Most Controversial Take: "'Men should support women, and women shouldn’t work.'"
Lindsey
Instagram: @linclarkk
Age: 27
Hometown: San Francisco, California
Occupation: Yacht stewardess
Astrological Sign: Taurus
Why Harry?: "It was Harry’s charisma that hooked her. 'Everyone seems to love him right off the bat.'"
Maya
Instagram: @mayaavery23
Age: 25
Hometown: Armonk, New York
Occupation: CEO and founder of a talent management agency
Astrological Sign: Virgo
Why Harry? "Maya wants a genuine partner, and she's paying close attention to whether Harry has actually grown from his past, or 'just gotten better at talking about it.'"
Mya B.
Instagram: @myabenway
Age: 23
Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona
Occupation: Clothing brand owner
Astrological Sign: Gemini
Why Harry? "Warm, approachable, and easy to talk to, Mya believes she’s found a kindred spirit in Harry."
Most Controversial Take: "She’s big on trust and transparency—so much so that she believes couples should know each other’s phone passwords."
Rickiyah
Instagram: @rickiyahm
Age: 26
Hometown: Humboldt, California
Occupation: Health care recruiter
Astrological Sign: Aquarius
Why Harry? "Rickiyah has zero interest in settling and is curious to see how Harry has moved past his reputation as a player. 'I can respect someone who graduated from the streets.'"
Most Controversial Take: "'I shouldn’t be touching any door handles or public surfaces...'If I wash my hands after a date and there’s any dirt on them, I’m never seeing you again.'"
Sam
Instagram: @samkruseee
Age: 24
Hometown: Chico, California
Occupation: Indoor soccer arena owner
Astrological Sign: Virgo
Background: "What started as an impulsive decision to get back at an ex turned into a highly successful OnlyFans account."
Why Harry? "She loves being around people with big personalities, which is what drew her to Harry."
Samantha
Instagram: @samanthaamadsenn
Age: 23
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Recruiter
Astrological Sign: Gemini
Why Harry? "Samantha describes herself as 'equal parts confidence, equal parts chaos,' and is drawn to Harry’s exciting lifestyle and sense of fun."
Dating Style: "The man should always like you more than the other way around."
Sammy
Instagram: @sammygotay
Age: 29
Hometown: Upper Saddle River, New Jersey
Occupation: Pilates instructor
Astrological Sign: Taurus
Background: "A devoted mom, she wants a partner who'll step up as protector for her and her son."
Shaine
Instagram: @shainehinson
Age: 24
Hometown: Anchorage, Alaska
Occupation: Medical sales
Astrological Sign: Leo
Why Harry?: "Shaine is drawn to people who don’t take themselves too seriously and knows how to make her laugh, which is why she’s interested in Harry. 'I love a funny guy.'"