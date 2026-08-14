Welcome to the Big Bag Renaissance, where Chanel's celebrity-beloved Maxi Flap is leading the charge. The style isn't the French fashion house's only ludicrously capacious bag with a celebrity following. In fact, Dua Lipa carried Chanel's newest supersized style into New York's JFK Airport. If only the paparazzi captured her TSA agent's reaction.

The pop star has been in NYC since the premiere of her husband Callum Turner's new rom-com, One Night Only, earlier this month. Lipa wore a custom Ferragamo look on the red carpet, but for her flight abroad, she returned to her Chanel girl roots.

Boarding flights in airplane-proof loungewear has never been Lipa's MO. Wearing Matthieu Blazy's debut Cruise collection to check her luggage, however, is so on-brand for the frequent flyer. Two months ago, she traveled to her Italian wedding with a beach bag from Chanel's Cruise 2026 fashion show in tow.

Latest Videos From Marie Claire Watch full video here:

Dua Lipa arrived at JFK Airport with Chanel's supersized Cruise 2027 bag on her shoulder. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lipa's XXL vacation bag, a scene-stealer on the Cruise 2027 catwalk, defied any airport's personal item policy. It definitely didn't have any issues holding all of her travel essentials, though. The tapered trapezoidal silhouette was twice the size of any carry-on suitcase that could squish into the overhead bin.

As if the massive bucket bag wasn't unmissable enough, classic stripes in tomato red and indigo blue turned even more heads inside the terminal. Chanel's interlocking Cs ensured everyone within a two-mile radius knew she's still loyal to the atelier behind her dreamy wedding dress.

A model carried Lipa's oversized beach bag on the Chanel Cruise 2027 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

In true brand ambassador style, the purse wasn't the only Chanel piece of Lipa's look. To maximize summer's stripe trend, she also styled a black-and-white quarter-zip from earlier in the Cruise 2027 fashion show.

To finish her luxe airport outfit, the Grammy winner traded the fringed multicolor skirt and cap-toe pumps for straight-leg jeans and black boots. (The pointed pair seems to be at the top of her vacation packing list—she wore the same style after her honeymoon in late June.)

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lipa's striped quarter-zip sweater is another Chanel Cruise 2027 creation. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Believe it or not, Lipa's beach bag wasn't even the most spacious style on Chanel's Cruise 2027 runway. Mona Tougaard modeled a red, yellow, and black version alongside a leather maxi dress. The tote's raffia design stretched from her rib cage to below the knee. You could basically fit a folding chair, Chanel-branded towels, and Lipa's smaller size inside, with room to spare.

Mona Tougaard gave the bigger Chanel beach bag its close-up. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Chanel has always appreciated the spectacle of a larger-than-life bag. Thirteen years ago, Karl Lagerfeld's quilted Hula Hoop Bag, which borrowed from its namesake shape, caused waves at the Spring 2013 fashion show. It featured classic Maxi Flap details, including the brand's emblem atop the key-lock, and a circular black frame in place of leather straps. Fast forward to 2026, and Lagerfeld's jaw-dropping design sells secondhand for $75,000.

Over a decade ago, Karl Lagerfeld debuted an oversized Chanel bag during the Spring 2013 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chanel's Cruise 2027 carry-all might not be as wearable as the Maxi Flap or as expensive as Lagerfeld's archival piece, but once it launches later this year, it could become a hot ticket item, too. Here's to awaiting the return of Matthieu Blazy Mania.

Shop Oversized Chanel Bags Inspired by Dua Lipa