Queen Elizabeth was raised in a much different world than the current members of the Royal Family, but her more traditional British upbringing is still reflected in her only daughter, Princess Anne. Ahead of the Princess Royal’s 76th birthday on August 15, body language expert Darren Stanton says that Anne inspires respect from everyone she meets, making her “unmistakably her mother’s daughter.”

Stanton shares that Princess Anne, who was taught by a private governess at Buckingham Palace until the age of 13, was “raised under traditional royal protocols” like Queen Elizabeth, carrying “forward both the discipline and the demeanor expected of her role.”

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino , the body language expert notes that the Princess Royal “is unmistakably her mother’s daughter, not just in background, but in the way her nonverbal cues mirror Queen Elizabeth’s.” He points to the way Anne “often walks with her hands clasped behind her back” like the late Queen, calling it “a gesture that communicates composure, control, and quiet authority.”

Latest Videos From Marie Claire Watch full video here:

Princess Anne is pictured at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on July 30. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne attend Royal Ascot 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Anne racked up an impressive 478 royal engagements in 2025, and her hard-working personality has consistently made her one of the most popular members of the Royal Family. “In public engagements, she mirrors the late monarch’s grounded presence,” Stanton says, adding that Anne “radiates a quiet confidence that draws people in.”

“She is never arrogant, but her stance signals someone entirely confident in her position,” he continues. “She commands respect naturally, and when necessary, she can also demand it.”

Although she’s known for having a “no-nonsense side,” Stanton points out that Anne inherited the same “sharp, dry sense of humor” as her mother and an ability to make the people she meets feel like the only one in the room.

Princess Anne shares a laugh with King Charles at the 2023 Braemar Gathering in Scotland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess Royal shares a close bond with her older brother, King Charles, often taking on overseas tour and attending major events on behalf of the monarch. Speaking of their warm relationship, Stanton says that The King “appears to look up to her, and their exchanges often reveal a shared wit.”

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having been a working royal since age 18, Princess Anne has more than five decades of experience under her belt, making her a role model for the younger generation. Stanton notes that because of her wisdom, the Princess Royal is “one of the more dominant figures within the Royal Family, not in an overbearing way, but through the respect she inspires.”