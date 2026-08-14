This Royal "Commands Respect Naturally" But Can Also "Demand It," Says Body Language Expert
Darren Stanton says that this “more dominant” figure in the Royal Family has a "quiet authority" similar to Queen Elizabeth.
Queen Elizabeth was raised in a much different world than the current members of the Royal Family, but her more traditional British upbringing is still reflected in her only daughter, Princess Anne. Ahead of the Princess Royal’s 76th birthday on August 15, body language expert Darren Stanton says that Anne inspires respect from everyone she meets, making her “unmistakably her mother’s daughter.”
Stanton shares that Princess Anne, who was taught by a private governess at Buckingham Palace until the age of 13, was “raised under traditional royal protocols” like Queen Elizabeth, carrying “forward both the discipline and the demeanor expected of her role.”
Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, the body language expert notes that the Princess Royal “is unmistakably her mother’s daughter, not just in background, but in the way her nonverbal cues mirror Queen Elizabeth’s.” He points to the way Anne “often walks with her hands clasped behind her back” like the late Queen, calling it “a gesture that communicates composure, control, and quiet authority.”
Princess Anne racked up an impressive 478 royal engagements in 2025, and her hard-working personality has consistently made her one of the most popular members of the Royal Family. “In public engagements, she mirrors the late monarch’s grounded presence,” Stanton says, adding that Anne “radiates a quiet confidence that draws people in.”
“She is never arrogant, but her stance signals someone entirely confident in her position,” he continues. “She commands respect naturally, and when necessary, she can also demand it.”
Although she’s known for having a “no-nonsense side,” Stanton points out that Anne inherited the same “sharp, dry sense of humor” as her mother and an ability to make the people she meets feel like the only one in the room.
The Princess Royal shares a close bond with her older brother, King Charles, often taking on overseas tour and attending major events on behalf of the monarch. Speaking of their warm relationship, Stanton says that The King “appears to look up to her, and their exchanges often reveal a shared wit.”
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Having been a working royal since age 18, Princess Anne has more than five decades of experience under her belt, making her a role model for the younger generation. Stanton notes that because of her wisdom, the Princess Royal is “one of the more dominant figures within the Royal Family, not in an overbearing way, but through the respect she inspires.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.