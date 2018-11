In what simultaneously felt like the shortest and longest year of life, we've almost made it to Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving when brands offer amazing discounts on clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories, home essentials, tech, and more.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become one and the same in recent years, so there are plenty of sales to shop without having to head to the store at 4 a.m. (R.I.P. brick-and-mortars). Some are starting way earlier than Black Friday, too, so make sure to get a jumpstart on the best in fashion, home, and tech, below.

Fashion

Ban.do

Date: November 22–27

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide using code: THIRTYOFF

New Balance

Date: November 23

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide + free shipping

The Outnet

Date: November 23

Discount: Select items heavily discounted using code: BLACKFRIDAY

Nordstrom

Date: November 21–November 26 in-store; November 20–November 26 online

Discount: 60 percent off select sale items

Alala

Date: Starting November 21

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide, 40 percent off orders $500+, 50 percent off orders $1000+ using code: BLACKOUT18

Knix

Date: November 19–25

Discount: 20–40 percent off sitewide

M.Gemi

Date: November 23–26

Discount: 25 percent off entire order

Cole Haan

Date: November 15–18; November 18–24; November 25–27

Discount: 30 percent off everything + free shipping; 50 percent off 400+ boot styles, bags, and outerwear, plus 30 percent off everything else; 50 percent off everything plus an extra 10 percent off purchase using code: CYBER

Toms

Date: November 21–27

Discount: 30 percent off online and in-store

Lucky

Date: November 23

Discount: 50 percent off entire store

Nicole Miller

Date: November 23–25

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide

Mavi

Date: November 19–25

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide

Charlotte Russe

Date: November 12–19; November 20–24; November 25–December 1

Discount: Dresses BOGO $10, coats & jackets BOGO $25, scarves, hats, and leggings BOGO free, sweaters from $15; sweaters $12, legging jeans $15, shoes $20, knit leggings, scarves, and hats BOGO free; dresses BOGO $10, shoes $25 or less

Privé Revaux

Date: November 23–26

Discount: 25 percent off all orders $50 using code: Prive18

Jockey

Date: November 15–20; November 22–23

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide; 30 percent off with free shipping

David's Bridal

Date: November 21–22; November 23

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide; Orders between $50–$99 get $10 off, orders between $100-$199 get $25 off, orders $200+ get $50 off

7 for All Mankind

Date: November 22-27

Discount: 40 percent off sitewide

Splendid

Date: November 22–25; November 26–28

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide; 40 percent off sitewide

Soma

Date: November 23

Discount: 30 percent off entire purchase in-store and online

Sunday Somewhere

Date: November 22-27

Discount: 30-50 percent off select styles

Five and Two Jewelry

Date: November 23-26

Discount: BOGO 50 percent off sample sale items; 20-30 percent off using code: BFCM18; Grab bags starting at $5; Free shipping on order over $50

Tech

Walmart

Date: November 22–23

Discount: Special savings on everything from TVs to projectors to cameras to speakers to iPhones

Target

Date: November 22–24

Discount: More than 15 TVs under $300 and lowest price ever on an Element 55” Smart UHD TV ($199), giving guests $180 in savings; Lowest price of the season on top-selling video games such as Madden 19, Destiny 2, NBA 2K19 and FIFA 19, $30; 50 percent off select games and puzzles, and more. Find out exact deals here.

Staples

Date: November 23

Discount: Hundreds of discounted items including Amazon Fire TV Stick for $25 (save $20), Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 camera for $50 (save $20) + free rainbow film (save $10), and more

Lenovo

Date: November 14-21

Discount: Two free Google Home Minis with the purchase of a Lenovo Smart Display along with more deals sitewide

Home

Brooklinen

Date: November 23–26

Discount: 10 percent off $250+, 15 percent off $350+, 20 percent off $450+

Parachute

Date: November 23–26

Discount: 20 percent off everything using code: SALE18; free shipping and returns online and in-store. Exclusions on furniture, gift cards, swatches, and donations.

Dormify

Date: November 21–25

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide

Lulu & Georgia

Date: November 19–25

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide using code: BESTEVER

Outdoor Fellow

Date: November 23–25

Discount: 30 percent off entire purchase

Rifle Paper Co.

Date: November 22

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide including sale items (excluding rugs and pillows)

This post will be updated as more sales become available.