As a shopping editor, I've learned that there are a few things worth investing in—and that luxury skincare is one of them. Top-notch moisturizers, eye creams, and face serums make me look and feel my absolute best. My beauty budget isn't unlimited, though, so anytime I can find luxe skincare on sale, you can bet I'm adding it to my cart. That's why I stock up on all my favorite luxury beauty products on sale during Sephora's Savings Event.

For the uninitiated, here's the lowdown on the twice-yearly sale: Sephora Rouge members access the sale first on April 4 and earn a 20 percent discount. Then, Sephora VIB and Insider members can start shopping on April 8 and earn a 15 percent and 10 percent discount, respectively. The sale ends for everyone on April 14. Use the code SAVEMORE at checkout to earn your discount. If you're not an Insider member, don't worry—you can sign up for free.

Whether you're restocking on your favorites or looking to try a new beauty product, this is not a sale to pass up. It's not every day luxury brands like Westman Atelier, Augustinus Bader, and Sarah Creal go on sale, so if you were patiently waiting for a discount, here's your chance. For your shopping pleasure, I've rounded up 27 of my all-time favorite luxury skincare products at Sephora. And if you're curious about other editor-approved picks included in Sephora's sale, we've got the full rundown from our beauty team, too.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Bring the Clinic Home Faceware Pro Led Device Bundle (Was $455) $364 at Sephora This may be the best deal you can get from the Sephora sale. It includes Marie Claire's top-ranked LED face mask from Dr. Dennis Gross and 10 of the brand's best-selling two-minute facial peels (a personal favorite of mine). If that wasn't enough to entice you to add this set to your cart, it also includes a full-size vitamin C face cream.

Sarah Creal The Adults Are Talking Solid Serum Lip Repair Balm (Was $42) $36 at Sephora I've said it once, and I'll say it again: Sarah Creal's The Adults Are Talking lip balm is hands down the best formula I've ever had the pleasure of trying. The formula (and packaging!) is pure luxury with a creamy, buttery texture.

SK-II Brightening Serum Facial Treatment Sheet Masks (Were $145) $116 at Sephora My favorite thing to do when I need a moment of self-care is to apply a sheet mask—they're quick, easy, and get the job done. Out of the many I've tried, SK-II masks are truly unmatched.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops (Were $160) $128 at Sephora For a product that does it all, you can't go wrong with this cult-favorite serum from Dr. Barbara Sturm. It's a true multitasker that refines pores, evens skin tone, reduces irritation, and instantly provides a subtle glow.

Sarah Creal Moisture Source Brightening and Hydrating Essence With Hyaluronic Acid (Was $95) $76 at Sephora This find can replace your moisturizer and vitamin C serum, as it's a deeply hydrating essence that brightens and firms. It even helps calm down redness and sensitivity, too.

Shani Darden Skin Care Hydration Peptide Cream (Was $60) $48 at Sephora It's not easy to find a great moisturizer for sensitive skin, but this one received top marks from beauty writer Emma Aerin Becker, who says it single-handedly saved her dry, dull skin. This lightweight formula provides 72 hours of hydration thanks to a hero ingredient called hydrosella, and it also shrinks pores with the addition of niacinamide.

GUERLAIN Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil Serum (Was $150) $120 at Sephora Marie Claire's Senior Beauty Editor, Samantha Holender, calls Guerlain's new Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil Serum her "holy-grail skincare product," so naturally, I'm looking to add it to my routine. "Applying a dropper-full has become my favorite little luxury to use at the end of a long day," she says.

Sarah Creal Firm Offer Ultimate 4-In-1 Peptide Eye Cream and Primer for Fine Lines (Was $95) $76 at Sephora Whether you want to tackle fine lines or dark circles, Sarah Creal's eye cream does it all. Its formula includes caffeine to instantly brighten, peptides to firm and lift sagging skin, and hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate. The cherry on top is its ultra-luxe packaging. Marie Claire Beauty Director Hannah Baxter adds that the formula has even replaced her favorite concealer to brighten her undereyes.

sephora The Rich Cream with TFC8® Face Moisturizer (Was $190) Visit Site There's a reason A-listers like Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and Kim Kardashian all swear by Augustinus Bader's face creams: They work like magic at transforming skin. The Rich Cream is like a tall glass of water for dry, dehydrated skin—its hyaluronic acid-packed formula plumps and moisturizes like no other, leaving behind an A-list-level glow.

Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover (Was $36) $29 at Sephora Taking off pesky waterproof mascara and long-lasting eyeliner is no fun, but this cult-favorite makeup remover makes it as easy as can be. The oil-based formula is a pro at removing stubborn products while being gentle.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum (Was $110) $88 at Sephora We ranked this top-rated pick the best hyaluronic serum for mature skin because it can repair damage while deeply moisturizing. It uses both low- and high-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid to penetrate the deep layers of the skin, resulting in a plumper look with fewer fine lines.

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Face and Body Lotion Sunscreen Spf 60+ (Was $50) $40 at Sephora We all know how important sunscreen is, so why not restock while you can get luxe formulas on sale? Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla loves this product for its lightweight, moisturizing feel. The formula's sun protection is strengthened when exposed to water, sweat, or heat, making it the best choice for outdoor activities.

Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream With Tfc8® (Was $205) $164 at Sephora I've been using this eye cream to fight puffiness, and it's working. Like all of Augustinus Bader's products, it's powered by the brand's proprietary TFC8 formula, which works to nourish and renew skin. I could get less than six hours of sleep, and this lightweight cream helps to fake a good night's rest by depuffing and brightening within moments.

Clarins Double Serum Anti-Aging to Firm, Boost Radiance and Refine Pores (Was $135) $108 at Sephora Clarin's iconic Double Serum recently got a revamped formula, and it's better than ever. While it still targets signs of aging, it performs double duty by also addressing environmental and lifestyle aggressors. With a blend of 22 plant extracts and five active molecules, it works to firm skin, boost radiance, refine pores, and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles—all in as little as seven days.

SK-II Aging Skin Facial Treatment Essence With Antioxidants (Was $99) $79 at Sephora Don't underestimate the power of this essence—thousands of reviewers swear by it for its ability to slow down the signs of aging. Its signature Pitera ingredient acts as an alternative to traditional vitamin C and retinol, so expect to see fewer wrinkles and a brighter, more even skin tone with regular use. It's a favorite of Beauty Director Hannah Baxter, to boot.

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream (Was $65) $52 at Sephora I've tried my fair share of eye creams on the market, and this one is one of the few in which I've actually spotted a difference. Within about two weeks, I noticed the fine lines around my eyes were smoother. Not only that, but I could tell that my concealer was applying more quickly, and my eye bags were far less noticeable.

NuFACE Nuface® Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device (Was $250) $200 at Sephora Ever wonder how celebrities like Kate Hudson and Jennifer Aniston achieve their chiseled looks for the red carpet? It's thanks (in part, at least) to this small but powerful microcurrent device. Think of it as a workout for your face—it tones and lifts the muscles underneath your skin for a more sculpted appearance.

Lancôme Genifique Ultimate Serum (Was $135) $108 at Sephora Lancôme's Genifique serum will forever be a classic. It is highly rated for its ability to smooth texture and fine lines, hydrate, and brighten. One reviewer even wrote, "I’m 46, and my skin has never looked better. It is a must-have in my skincare routine."

Tata Harper Regenerating BHA Exfoliating Cleanser (Was $88) $70 at Sephora This cleanser has nearly all five-star reviews, and it's not too difficult to see why. It gently exfoliates with beta-hydroxy acids and apricot microspheres to slough away dead skin cells and grime. The result? A brighter, smoother-looking complexion and tighter pores. You'll love its fresh, green smell, too.

Lancôme UV Expert Defense Spf 50+ Primer & Moisturizer (Was $60) $48 at Sephora For a sunscreen that doubles as a primer, look no further than this Lancôme pick. Not only does it deliver SPF 50 sun protection, but it primes skin with a healthy, smooth-looking glow so makeup applies flawlessly. It gets bonus points for providing an extra boost of hydration.

Westman Atelier Skin Activator Serum With Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide (Was $150) $120 at Sephora We're big fans of Westman Atelier at Marie Claire, and this serum is an editor-favorite for its priming abilities. It's chock-full of active ingredients like four types of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to hydrate skin, plump fine lines, and refine pores. It's especially great under makeup for a flawless and smooth base.

HigherDOSE Infrared Pemf Go Mat for Recovery and Stress Reduction (Was $699) $559 at Sephora Marzovilla's mom bought this LED light therapy mat for herself during the last Sephora Saving's event, and it's one of the best, most worth-it purchases she's ever made. It helps with recovery, relaxation, and can even help reduce stress.

PATRICK TA Major Glow Nourishing Bronzing Body Oil (Was $52) $41 at Sephora Want a glow but don't have time to use a self-tanner? Try this body oil from Patrick Ta for an easy-to-blend formula that is also nourishing for the skin.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One AHA Lactic Acid Treatment (Was $85) $68 at Sephora Marzovilla added this into her routine and found that it changed her skin after one use. "Lactic acid is my new favorite skincare ingredient," she says. "It tingles without burning and makes my skin look instantly more glowy."

La Mer The Iconic Crème Moisturizer Home & Away Set (Was $230) $184 at Sephora "My mom swears by this moisturizer, but it took me testing it for my own to realize how good it is," continues Marzovilla. "It's rich, but sits perfectly underneath my makeup and keeps my skin feeling comforted for hours."

Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Cream (Was $240) $192 at Sephora Holender counts this moisturizer as her favorite product in her sensitive skincare routine. "Redness disappears (so much so, you wouldn’t even know I have rosacea) and my skin adopts a literal sparkle," she says.

Therabody Theraface Depuffing Wand for Under Eye Bags & Dark Circles (Was $149) $119 at Sephora This device popped up in both Beauty Writer Ariel Baker's morning routine and Holender's daily regimen. Two beauty pro stamps of approval? You know it's worth it to sculpt and define those cheekbones on the fly.

