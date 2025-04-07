I’m Running to Shop These Never-On-Sale Luxury Beauty Finds at the Sephora Savings Event
There's no better time to invest in your beauty routine than now.
As a shopping editor, I've learned that there are a few things worth investing in—and that luxury skincare is one of them. Top-notch moisturizers, eye creams, and face serums make me look and feel my absolute best. My beauty budget isn't unlimited, though, so anytime I can find luxe skincare on sale, you can bet I'm adding it to my cart. That's why I stock up on all my favorite luxury beauty products on sale during Sephora's Savings Event.
For the uninitiated, here's the lowdown on the twice-yearly sale: Sephora Rouge members access the sale first on April 4 and earn a 20 percent discount. Then, Sephora VIB and Insider members can start shopping on April 8 and earn a 15 percent and 10 percent discount, respectively. The sale ends for everyone on April 14. Use the code SAVEMORE at checkout to earn your discount. If you're not an Insider member, don't worry—you can sign up for free.
Whether you're restocking on your favorites or looking to try a new beauty product, this is not a sale to pass up. It's not every day luxury brands like Westman Atelier, Augustinus Bader, and Sarah Creal go on sale, so if you were patiently waiting for a discount, here's your chance. For your shopping pleasure, I've rounded up 27 of my all-time favorite luxury skincare products at Sephora. And if you're curious about other editor-approved picks included in Sephora's sale, we've got the full rundown from our beauty team, too.
This may be the best deal you can get from the Sephora sale. It includes Marie Claire's top-ranked LED face mask from Dr. Dennis Gross and 10 of the brand's best-selling two-minute facial peels (a personal favorite of mine). If that wasn't enough to entice you to add this set to your cart, it also includes a full-size vitamin C face cream.
I've said it once, and I'll say it again: Sarah Creal's The Adults Are Talking lip balm is hands down the best formula I've ever had the pleasure of trying. The formula (and packaging!) is pure luxury with a creamy, buttery texture.
My favorite thing to do when I need a moment of self-care is to apply a sheet mask—they're quick, easy, and get the job done. Out of the many I've tried, SK-II masks are truly unmatched.
For a product that does it all, you can't go wrong with this cult-favorite serum from Dr. Barbara Sturm. It's a true multitasker that refines pores, evens skin tone, reduces irritation, and instantly provides a subtle glow.
This find can replace your moisturizer and vitamin C serum, as it's a deeply hydrating essence that brightens and firms. It even helps calm down redness and sensitivity, too.
It's not easy to find a great moisturizer for sensitive skin, but this one received top marks from beauty writer Emma Aerin Becker, who says it single-handedly saved her dry, dull skin. This lightweight formula provides 72 hours of hydration thanks to a hero ingredient called hydrosella, and it also shrinks pores with the addition of niacinamide.
Marie Claire's Senior Beauty Editor, Samantha Holender, calls Guerlain's new Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil Serum her "holy-grail skincare product," so naturally, I'm looking to add it to my routine. "Applying a dropper-full has become my favorite little luxury to use at the end of a long day," she says.
Whether you want to tackle fine lines or dark circles, Sarah Creal's eye cream does it all. Its formula includes caffeine to instantly brighten, peptides to firm and lift sagging skin, and hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate. The cherry on top is its ultra-luxe packaging. Marie Claire Beauty Director Hannah Baxter adds that the formula has even replaced her favorite concealer to brighten her undereyes.
There's a reason A-listers like Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and Kim Kardashian all swear by Augustinus Bader's face creams: They work like magic at transforming skin. The Rich Cream is like a tall glass of water for dry, dehydrated skin—its hyaluronic acid-packed formula plumps and moisturizes like no other, leaving behind an A-list-level glow.
Taking off pesky waterproof mascara and long-lasting eyeliner is no fun, but this cult-favorite makeup remover makes it as easy as can be. The oil-based formula is a pro at removing stubborn products while being gentle.
We ranked this top-rated pick the best hyaluronic serum for mature skin because it can repair damage while deeply moisturizing. It uses both low- and high-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid to penetrate the deep layers of the skin, resulting in a plumper look with fewer fine lines.
We all know how important sunscreen is, so why not restock while you can get luxe formulas on sale? Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla loves this product for its lightweight, moisturizing feel. The formula's sun protection is strengthened when exposed to water, sweat, or heat, making it the best choice for outdoor activities.
I've been using this eye cream to fight puffiness, and it's working. Like all of Augustinus Bader's products, it's powered by the brand's proprietary TFC8 formula, which works to nourish and renew skin. I could get less than six hours of sleep, and this lightweight cream helps to fake a good night's rest by depuffing and brightening within moments.
Clarin's iconic Double Serum recently got a revamped formula, and it's better than ever. While it still targets signs of aging, it performs double duty by also addressing environmental and lifestyle aggressors. With a blend of 22 plant extracts and five active molecules, it works to firm skin, boost radiance, refine pores, and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles—all in as little as seven days.
Don't underestimate the power of this essence—thousands of reviewers swear by it for its ability to slow down the signs of aging. Its signature Pitera ingredient acts as an alternative to traditional vitamin C and retinol, so expect to see fewer wrinkles and a brighter, more even skin tone with regular use. It's a favorite of Beauty Director Hannah Baxter, to boot.
I've tried my fair share of eye creams on the market, and this one is one of the few in which I've actually spotted a difference. Within about two weeks, I noticed the fine lines around my eyes were smoother. Not only that, but I could tell that my concealer was applying more quickly, and my eye bags were far less noticeable.
Ever wonder how celebrities like Kate Hudson and Jennifer Aniston achieve their chiseled looks for the red carpet? It's thanks (in part, at least) to this small but powerful microcurrent device. Think of it as a workout for your face—it tones and lifts the muscles underneath your skin for a more sculpted appearance.
Lancôme's Genifique serum will forever be a classic. It is highly rated for its ability to smooth texture and fine lines, hydrate, and brighten. One reviewer even wrote, "I’m 46, and my skin has never looked better. It is a must-have in my skincare routine."
This cleanser has nearly all five-star reviews, and it's not too difficult to see why. It gently exfoliates with beta-hydroxy acids and apricot microspheres to slough away dead skin cells and grime. The result? A brighter, smoother-looking complexion and tighter pores. You'll love its fresh, green smell, too.
For a sunscreen that doubles as a primer, look no further than this Lancôme pick. Not only does it deliver SPF 50 sun protection, but it primes skin with a healthy, smooth-looking glow so makeup applies flawlessly. It gets bonus points for providing an extra boost of hydration.
We're big fans of Westman Atelier at Marie Claire, and this serum is an editor-favorite for its priming abilities. It's chock-full of active ingredients like four types of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to hydrate skin, plump fine lines, and refine pores. It's especially great under makeup for a flawless and smooth base.
Marzovilla's mom bought this LED light therapy mat for herself during the last Sephora Saving's event, and it's one of the best, most worth-it purchases she's ever made. It helps with recovery, relaxation, and can even help reduce stress.
Want a glow but don't have time to use a self-tanner? Try this body oil from Patrick Ta for an easy-to-blend formula that is also nourishing for the skin.
Marzovilla added this into her routine and found that it changed her skin after one use. "Lactic acid is my new favorite skincare ingredient," she says. "It tingles without burning and makes my skin look instantly more glowy."
"My mom swears by this moisturizer, but it took me testing it for my own to realize how good it is," continues Marzovilla. "It's rich, but sits perfectly underneath my makeup and keeps my skin feeling comforted for hours."
Holender counts this moisturizer as her favorite product in her sensitive skincare routine. "Redness disappears (so much so, you wouldn’t even know I have rosacea) and my skin adopts a literal sparkle," she says.
This device popped up in both Beauty Writer Ariel Baker's morning routine and Holender's daily regimen. Two beauty pro stamps of approval? You know it's worth it to sculpt and define those cheekbones on the fly.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
King Charles "Deeply Regrets" Causing Princess Diana "Pain"
"Asking someone to sacrifice happiness for the sake of their public persona seems really quite cruel."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla and King Charles "Disagree Strongly" on Some Issues
"It has been such a strain."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Philip Was "Ready to Die" But the Queen Felt "Huge Void"
"I have absolutely no desire to cling on to life unnecessarily. Ghastly prospect."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The 21 Best Sephora Sale Mature Skin Beauty Products, According to Women Over 40
On a mega discount, no less.
By Siena Gagliano Published
-
Here's How to Shop the Sephora Savings Event Like a 'Marie Claire' Beauty Editor
The best Sephora on-sale finds, according to our extremely picky team.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
84 Sephora Savings Event Recommendations Straight From Our Beauty Slack Channel
My guide to strategically shopping Sephora's Savings
By Julia Marzovilla Last updated
-
Gifts Sets Are The Key to Saving Big During Sephora’s Savings Event
Consider your holiday shopping complete.
By Brooke Knappenberger Last updated
-
Sephora's Savings Event Sale Has the Best Winter Beauty Finds
From my favorite luxury moisturizer to the perfect red-toned blushes for the holidays.
By Brooke Knappenberger Last updated
-
12 Items From Sephora's Oh Hair Yeah Sale I'm Investing in Right Now
Just in time for summer.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Dr. Idriss Skincare Is Finally on Sephora Shelves
Now, the range is finally on Sephora shelves.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
The Best Sephora Cyber Monday Deals and Sales for 2022
Sephora's Cyber Week sale is one of the biggest beauty events of the year.
By Julia Marzovilla Last updated