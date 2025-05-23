Memorial Day weekend is officially here, and along with enjoying the (hopefully) good weather, I'm most excited to shop. Any fashion fan knows that the weekend brings about some of the best sales of the year, and I have my eye on one in particular to get everything on my summer shopping list: J.Crew's Summer Kickoff Event.

J.Crew may run discounts throughout the year, but I've spotted some truly impressive deals during its massive Memorial Day sale. From now through May 27, you can score up to 50 percent off trendy summer finds and capsule wardrobe pieces. Even better, you can use the code "SHOPSALE" for a discount to snag an additional 50 percent off select sale styles.

As a true minimalist, my heart soared when I spotted chic basics I can add to my warm-weather outfits and summer work looks. There's everything from breezy tops and linen pieces to flowy dresses and cute swimwear. Curious about what's in my cart? Keep scrolling for my edit on the best finds of J.Crew's Memorial Day sale. I can practically guarantee these pieces will quickly become your most-worn items of the season, and the better news is that each one rings in at $150 and under.