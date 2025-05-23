J.Crew's Memorial Day Sale Has Everything I Need to Create the Chicest Minimalist Summer Outfits
All of my favorite picks are $150 and under.
Memorial Day weekend is officially here, and along with enjoying the (hopefully) good weather, I'm most excited to shop. Any fashion fan knows that the weekend brings about some of the best sales of the year, and I have my eye on one in particular to get everything on my summer shopping list: J.Crew's Summer Kickoff Event.
J.Crew may run discounts throughout the year, but I've spotted some truly impressive deals during its massive Memorial Day sale. From now through May 27, you can score up to 50 percent off trendy summer finds and capsule wardrobe pieces. Even better, you can use the code "SHOPSALE" for a discount to snag an additional 50 percent off select sale styles.
As a true minimalist, my heart soared when I spotted chic basics I can add to my warm-weather outfits and summer work looks. There's everything from breezy tops and linen pieces to flowy dresses and cute swimwear. Curious about what's in my cart? Keep scrolling for my edit on the best finds of J.Crew's Memorial Day sale. I can practically guarantee these pieces will quickly become your most-worn items of the season, and the better news is that each one rings in at $150 and under.
Replace your go-to trousers with these breezy linen pants for polished summer work outfits.
The coolest fashion girls I know have turned to silk scarves to amp up their outfits, and I have to admit I've been influenced to test one out too.
This easy-going top works with everything from trendy denim to maxi skirts.
The drop-waist dress trend is still going strong and I can't help but be on board after seeing this pick.
This is the perfect find to try out the editor-famous white skirt outfit of summer.
I'd pair this top with bermuda shorts and flip flops for an easy, yet of-the-moment summer outfit.
Imagine how adorable this dress would look with a pair of ballet flats.
Whenever I don't know what to wear, I turn to a button-down shirt like this and the end result is always chic.
The stripes on the hem gives these pants a trendy nautical touch.
Bermuda shorts are back for summer, and I'm especially a fan of this comfy pair.
Butter yellow is going to be everywhere this summer, so add this tee to your rotation for a fun pop of color.
I always need a fresh white tank top for the new season, and at $20, I've found my new go-to.
Mark my words: O-ring bikinis will be everywhere this summer. Complete the set with the matching O-ring bottoms.
This tailored vest is the easiest thing you can throw on when you want a polished look.
Wear this on vacation with cool white sneakers for a day of exploring.
This easy-going dress reminds me of French girl style.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
