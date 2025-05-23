J.Crew's Memorial Day Sale Has Everything I Need to Create the Chicest Minimalist Summer Outfits

All of my favorite picks are $150 and under.

Collage of jcrew models wearing Harbor Pants in Linen, Drop-Waist Mixy Dress, Lace-Trim Pintuck Top in Cotton Voile, Wren Lace-Trim Shirtdress in Glossy Twill, Contrast-Stitch Midi Skirt in Cotton Poplin on beige background
(Image credit: J.Crew)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

Memorial Day weekend is officially here, and along with enjoying the (hopefully) good weather, I'm most excited to shop. Any fashion fan knows that the weekend brings about some of the best sales of the year, and I have my eye on one in particular to get everything on my summer shopping list: J.Crew's Summer Kickoff Event.

J.Crew may run discounts throughout the year, but I've spotted some truly impressive deals during its massive Memorial Day sale. From now through May 27, you can score up to 50 percent off trendy summer finds and capsule wardrobe pieces. Even better, you can use the code "SHOPSALE" for a discount to snag an additional 50 percent off select sale styles.

As a true minimalist, my heart soared when I spotted chic basics I can add to my warm-weather outfits and summer work looks. There's everything from breezy tops and linen pieces to flowy dresses and cute swimwear. Curious about what's in my cart? Keep scrolling for my edit on the best finds of J.Crew's Memorial Day sale. I can practically guarantee these pieces will quickly become your most-worn items of the season, and the better news is that each one rings in at $150 and under.

J.Crew, Harbor Pant in Linen
J.Crew
Harbor Pants in Linen (Were $118)

Replace your go-to trousers with these breezy linen pants for polished summer work outfits.

J.Crew, Oversized Silk Bandana (Was $70)

J.Crew
Oversized Silk Bandana (Was $70)

The coolest fashion girls I know have turned to silk scarves to amp up their outfits, and I have to admit I've been influenced to test one out too.

J.Crew, New Capitaine Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen (Was $98)

J.Crew
New Capitaine Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen (Was $98)

This easy-going top works with everything from trendy denim to maxi skirts.

J.Crew, Drop-Waist Mixy Dress (Was $98)

J.Crew
Drop-Waist Mixy Dress (Was $128)

The drop-waist dress trend is still going strong and I can't help but be on board after seeing this pick.

jcrew, Contrast-stitch midi skirt in cotton poplin
J.Crew
Contrast-Stitch Midi Skirt in Cotton Poplin (Was $128)

This is the perfect find to try out the editor-famous white skirt outfit of summer.

J.Crew, Sailor Squareneck Top in Linen (Was $80)

J.Crew
Sailor Squareneck Top in Linen (Was $80)

I'd pair this top with bermuda shorts and flip flops for an easy, yet of-the-moment summer outfit.

J.Crew, Cap-Sleeve Midi Dress in Linen (Was $178)

J.Crew
Cap-Sleeve Midi Dress in Linen (Was $178)

Imagine how adorable this dress would look with a pair of ballet flats.

J.Crew, Garçon Classic Shirt in Linen
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt in Linen (Was $98)

Whenever I don't know what to wear, I turn to a button-down shirt like this and the end result is always chic.

J.Crew, New Soleil Pants in Striped Linen (Were $118)

J.Crew
New Soleil Pants in Striped Linen (Were $118)

The stripes on the hem gives these pants a trendy nautical touch.

J.Crew, Lace-Trim Pintuck Top in Cotton Voile
J.Crew
Lace-Trim Pintuck Top in Cotton Voile (Was $98)

This sheer top would be an easy way to spice up a pair of jeans.

J.Crew, 7" Stratus Short in Linen
J.Crew
7" Stratus Shorts in Linen (Were $80)

Bermuda shorts are back for summer, and I'm especially a fan of this comfy pair.

J.Crew, Gemma ruched bandeau one-piece in dot print (Was $128)

J.Crew
Gemma ruched bandeau one-piece in dot print (Was $128)

Thanks to its fun polka dot print, this one piece feels both timeless and on-trend.

J.Crew, Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt

J.Crew
Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $35)

Butter yellow is going to be everywhere this summer, so add this tee to your rotation for a fun pop of color.

J.Crew, Stratus Pant in Linen
J.Crew
Stratus Pants in Linen (Were $118)

White linen pants feel particularly beachy.

J.Crew, Relaxed Utility Pant in Cotton Blend
J.Crew
Relaxed Utility Pants in Cotton Blend (Were $138)

The next time you're bored of denim, try these cool cargo-like pants on for size.

J.Crew, New Fine Rib Scoopneck Tank Top
J.Crew
New Fine Rib Scoopneck Tank Top (Was $35)

I always need a fresh white tank top for the new season, and at $20, I've found my new go-to.

J.Crew, Ruched Plunge One-Piece in Bandana Block Print
J.Crew
Ruched Plunge One-Piece in Bandana Block Print (Was $148)

Ruching and a pretty blue print made this one-piece swimsuit shoot to the top of my summer wishlist.

J.Crew, 6" Harbor Short in Linen (Was $80)

J.Crew
6" Harbor Short in Linen

These are the polished Bermuda shorts I plan on wearing to the office on a near-weekly basis.

J.Crew, Seamed Linen Dress With Removable Belt
J.Crew
Seamed Linen Dress With Removable Belt (Was $248)

Polished, lightweight, and comfortable—this is the ideal dress for the office and beyond.

J.Crew, Gwyneth Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin (Was $168)

J.Crew
Gwyneth Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin (Was $168)

Say hello to my new go-to skirt for date night.

J.Crew, Cabana Top in Linen (Was $98)

J.Crew
Cabana Top in Linen (Was $98)

Consider this breezy top the next time you're tired of basic tees.

J.Crew, Claudia O-Ring Scrunchie Bikini Top (Was $98)

J.Crew
Claudia O-Ring Scrunchie Bikini Top (Was $98)

Mark my words: O-ring bikinis will be everywhere this summer. Complete the set with the matching O-ring bottoms.

J.Crew, Wren Lace-Trim Shirtdress in Glossy Twill
J.Crew
Wren Lace-Trim Shirtdress in Glossy Twill (Was $268)

I was already in love with this dress for its fun print, but then I saw the lace trim and became obsessed.

J.Crew, Cutaway Vest Top in Linen
J.Crew
Cutaway Vest Top in Linen (Was $118)

This tailored vest is the easiest thing you can throw on when you want a polished look.

J.Crew, New Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Linen
J.Crew
New Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Linen (Was $118)

This long linen skirt would look put together with the simplest of tops.

J.Crew, Utility Shirtdress in Linen (Was $148)

J.Crew
Utility Shirtdress in Linen (Was $148)

Wear this on vacation with cool white sneakers for a day of exploring.

J.Crew, Maxine Button-Back Dress in Linen (Was $98)

J.Crew
Maxine Button-Back Dress in Linen (Was $128)

This easy-going dress reminds me of French girl style.

J.Crew, Gemma Bandeau One-Piece in Classic Sculpt™
J.Crew
Gemma Bandeau One-Piece in Classic Sculpt™ (Was $138)

This classic black swimsuit is made from J.Crew's signature sculpting fabric, so you'll feel lifted and supported all day long.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸