These New ALO Arrivals Have Me Giving “Corporate Chic” From the Office to the Gym

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
When it comes to quality and style, there’s no activewear brand I turn to more than ALO. In fact, I’d argue that it was the first brand to put athleisure on the map for me. Spotted all over celebs and the fashion set, ALO’s pieces make working out and running errands look more put-together. I’m currently in the middle of refreshing my gym attire because even though activewear is technically year-round, I wouldn’t be doing my job right if I didn’t have a few new options to share, and this new drop has surpassed my expectations.
The brand just released its classic pieces in a limited-edition dark-cactus color, and I don’t think I’ll be reverting back to bright shades anytime soon. I’ve already added the High-Waist Airlift Leggings and matching sports bra to my cart, and I have my eye on the cargo pants and shirts next. Below, take a look at the pieces I’m loving in this collection.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
-
Dermstore's Anniversary Sale Is Here—16 Must-Haves Our Beauty Editor Is Shopping
Brands like Augustinus Bader, Sunday Riley, and NuFace are 25 percent off.
By Samantha Holender
-
Fans Have Raced Through 'Heartstopper' Season 2—And Are Already Clamoring for a Third Season
The third season of the Netflix teen hit is already in the works.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Netflix is Pulling Out All the Stops for the Success of Its Partnership with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
A recent move shows the streaming service’s deep commitment to its collaborative efforts with the Sussexes.
By Rachel Burchfield