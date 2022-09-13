Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Fall fashion, incoming! Chillier weather is on the horizon, so it’s time to begin thinking about the pieces that you’re going to wear once fall arrives. Summer heat calls for light trousers like linen pants, but leather pants should be on your to-buy list for the new season. The best leather pants are not only a great way to add edge to your work pant collection, but can easily be styled for day or nighttime wear. Ahead, I chatted with Emma Grede, the CEO and Co-Founder of Good American, about the pairs she loves, the ways she styles them, and what makes a great pair of leather pants a fall must-buy. Plus, celebrity stylist Jenny Rodriguez weighs in on how to make your new pair work overtime this season.

“I love an all leather moment in the fall because it’s an easy, transitional look,” says Grede about why she’ll be wearing more leather this season. “Whether paired with a tee and sneakers or a fitted bodysuit and heels, leather pants make any outfit feel very polished and chic.” Luckily, you don’t necessarily have to invest in a pair of real-leather pants to get the look. Vegan and faux-leather options are available at a range of prices now, so you can still achieve the look without spending half of your monthly income on one single pair. Good American’s Better Than Leather (opens in new tab) range, for one, is made from a durable faux-leather material that looks just as luxe as the real thing. Grede also notes that pieces within the range are available to shop in a variety of fabric weights—lightweight, medium, and heavy—so you can find pairs that will work year-round.

Ahead, shop Grede’s favorite pick–plus a few of our editor-approved picks from brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Helmut Lang, and STAUD, as well as styling tips courtesy of our favorite stylists.

The Best Leather Pants

Best Classic Leather Pants (opens in new tab) Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Vegan Leather 90s Relaxed Pants $110 at Abercrombie & Fitch (opens in new tab) Abercrombie & Fitch is beloved across the internet for its range of affordable denim styles, but these vegan leather pants, which retail for $110, should also be on your wish list this fall. They’re available in four inseam lengths from Extra Short to Long, and feature an extra 2 inches through the hip and thigh when compared to the rest of their denim styles, meaning that they have a flattering fit.

Best Upcycled Leather Pants (opens in new tab) DEADWOOD + NET SUSTAIN Kick Recycled-Leather Flared Pants $310 at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) One hundred percent of the leather used to create this pair of kick-flare pants from Deadwod was made using upcycled materials for a sustainable, chic take on the trend. The lining is also made from 100 percent recycled polyester!

Best Entry-Level Leather Pants Wilfred The Melina™ Pant $148 at Aritzia (opens in new tab) This iconic pair of leather pants from Aritzia are available in a whopping 29 shades and three inseams. Plus, the inseam lengths are designated by your height rather than inches, so you’ll be able to sort out which option is right for you without pulling out a measuring tape.

Best Brown Leather Pants (opens in new tab) STAUD Domino Pant $375 at STAUD (opens in new tab) Brown continues to be one of 2022’s most popular colors. Brown leather pants are also slightly more daytime-appropriate than black options, so I consider this vegan leather pair to be the best all-day leather pants.

Best Shiny Leather Pants (opens in new tab) Simon Miller Straight Leg Pant $395 at Simon MIller (opens in new tab) Speaking of going-out leather pants, meet this ultra-shiny vegan patent leather pair from Simon Miller. Skinny enough to be tucked into boots but not quite a pair of skinny jeans, this luxe-feeling pair runs slightly small, so size up if you’re in between sizes for the best fit.

Best Leather Leggings (opens in new tab) SPANX Faux Leather Leggings $98 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $58 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $58 (opens in new tab) at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) These best-selling leggings from SPANX sit at the intersection of shapewear and actual clothing. Great for layering under a long top or sweater this season, they’re available in both regular and petite sizes and leg lengths.

(opens in new tab) Good American Better Than Leather Good Boy Pants $189 at Good Aerican (opens in new tab) "My go to is our Better Than Leather Good Boy (opens in new tab) pants–they’re a super high rise boyfriend fit and are so flattering on all body types. I’ve seen each of our Good Squad members style them in so many different ways—they’re such a versatile staple that transitions seamlessly from fall to winter," says Grede.

Best Leather Leggings That Look Like Pants (opens in new tab) Calzedonia Faux Leather Skinny Leggings $45 at Calzedonia (opens in new tab) If you’re after a pair of leather leggings that look like pants but aren’t, these from Calzedonia are the ones for you. They have a button-and-zipper closure and belt loops for easy styling, plus pockets that will fool even the most eagle-eyed fashion fan.

Best Two-Tone Leather Pants (opens in new tab) AGOLDE Pieced 90's Pinch Waist Jean $326 at REVOLVE (opens in new tab) I’ve long been a fan of AGOLDE’s Pinch-Waist jeans, and this pair from the brand features leather panels that are great if you’re dabbling into the world of leather pants this season.

Best Cropped Leather Pants (opens in new tab) FRAME Leather Le Crop Mini Boot in Washed Black $950 at FRAME (opens in new tab) These low-rise leather pants from FRAME have a subtly-flared leg and a cropped length if you’re on the petite side. The leather in this pair has a touch of stretch for the perfect fit.

Best Leather Pants in A Variety of Inseams (opens in new tab) Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean: Faux Leather Edition $138 at Madewell (opens in new tab) Madewell has reimagined their Perfect Vintage Straight Leg Jeans in a soft faux-leather for fall 2022. They’re available in plus, petite, standard, and tall size ranges. They’re also machine washable!

Best Splurge-Worthy Leather Pant (opens in new tab) Helmut Lang Leather 5-Pocket Pant $1095 at Helmut Lang (opens in new tab) These 100 percent real lambs-leather pants from iconic designer Helmut Lang are a wardrobe staple to invest in now and wear forever. The long leg length is great if you’re tall, too, and have a timeless, ‘90s-inspired high-rise fit.

Best Colourful Leather Pants (opens in new tab) Miaou Junior Pant $395 at Miaou (opens in new tab) For those who love to have fun with their fall fashion, this metallic blue pair of leather pants from Miaou is great. They have a high rise and a straight-leg fit for a revamped take on a classic silhouette.

Best Cream Leather Pants (opens in new tab) Nansuhka Lucee Vegan Leather Merrow-Stitch Straight-Leg Trousers Vanilla $300 at Nanushka (opens in new tab) Cream-colored leather pants are a great way to style white after Labor Day. This vegan leather pair looks great with a white tee or a cushy cashmere sweater, and they work with black boots courtesy of the contrast stitching or casual white sneak

Best Leather Pants for The Office (opens in new tab) Commando Faux Leather Paperbag Pants $198 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) For a work-ready alternative to the typical pair of leather pants, this belted pair from Commando has it all: a slightly cropped leg, a balloon-leg silhouette that will make your legs look longer, and has a jersey panel across the back for all-day comfort.

Best Stretchy Leather Pants (opens in new tab) KSUBI Luna Leather Pant Black $400 at Ksubi (opens in new tab) These stretchy 100 percent real leather pants from Ksubi are the pinnacle of comfort and style. The slight slit at the hemline makes them a great option for wearing with heels, but zips up to be tucked into boots, too.

Best Leather Pants If You're Tall (opens in new tab) Mango Leather Effect High Waist Pant $80 at Mango (opens in new tab) These classic pants from Mango have a longer leg lengh, making them a great option if you find that even regular-length pants come up a bit short.

Best Leather Culottes (opens in new tab) Maeve The Colette Faux Leather Pants $148 at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) Available in standard, petite, tall, and plus sizes, these super-cropped culotte-style pants are great if you're into the longer short trend but aren't ready to go full Bermuda in 2022. Style these culottes with knee-high boots to elongate the leg if you're nervous about the wide-leg silhouette.

Best Leather Cargo Pants (opens in new tab) By Anthropologie Faux Leather Utility Pants Visit Site (opens in new tab) Cargo pants are one of 2022's defining trends. This leather take on the trend elevates from from a Gen-Z favorite to a classic, office-ready staple. Shop them in either a light brown or a mossy green hue.

Best Leather Pants With A Great Color Selection (opens in new tab) Dynamite Gisele Faux Leather Straight Pants $70 at Dynamite (opens in new tab) These $70 faux-leather pants from Dynamite are available to shop in eight shades ranging from classic black to electric blue (and this elegant deep brown hue, too).

Best Leather Jogger Pants (opens in new tab) AG Nova Sweatpants $348 at AG (opens in new tab) A happy medium between a formal leather pant and a pair of laidback sweats, these Nova Sweatpants from AG are great for the office or just dressing up a basic T-shirt.

How to Style Leather Pants for Daytime

“I like to style leather pants for fall because it’s the perfect staple for the season,” says Rodriguez, who has worked with Beyonce, and stylists Marni Senofante and Elizabeth Stewart. “It replaces jeans for me, especially when going out. Leather pants on their own can elevate any look.”

When it comes to styling your leather pants for the daytime, Rodrigues prefers to match “leather pants with a white tee and an oversize blazer or jacket” because it’s so “chic and effortless.” For a slightly out-of-the-box way to wear leather pants this season, Rodriguez recommends trying out a monochromatic look. “I also like to play with colors,” she says. “So if the leather pants, let’s say, are orange, I would pair them with an orange top or pink for a little pop.”

How to Style Leather Pants for a Night Out

For a night out, feel free to play with texture and sparkle. “One of my favorite looks is contrasting more feminine accessories with an oversized piece like our fleece shacket (opens in new tab), which is perfect for chillier fall nights,” Grede says. Her go-to includes ”pairing leather pants with one of our bodysuits, an oversized shacket, our Cinder-F*cking-Ella pumps, styled with gold hoops and a slicked back bun.”