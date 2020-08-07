Stylish Work Pants for Every Kind of Dress Code

The 19 Best Work Pants for Women, No Matter Your Dress Code
Skip that post-6 p.m. outfit change.
There's nothing more anxiety-inducing than a Monday morning with nothing to wear. But dressing for the workday, even when you're still mentally in weekend mode, doesn't have to be daunting. Equipping yourself with some of the best work pants for women will always serve up effortless nine-to-five style inspiration. (Even when your "commute" lands you in the living room—a complete head-to-toe look 100-percent changes your disposition on Zoom.) Ahead, we've got 19 non-boring pant styles that are ideal for the boardroom (virtual and otherwise), from high-waisted pants to dressed-up jeans and tailored trousers.
Everlane The Pleated Chino
CHINO WORK PANTS
The classic chino meets a cropped wide-leg silhouette. This bottom is the perfect option if you're looking for a uniform yet relaxed appearance, especially in warmer weather.
Universal Standard Stephanie Wide Leg Stripe Pants
WIDE-LEG WORK PANTS
The wide-leg work pant is a universal staple, from versatile black and beige shades to bold colors. We like the racer-stripe detail on this pair for an extra-special, sporty touch.
Good American Faux Leather Wide Leg Trousers
LEATHER WORK PANTS
Leather trousers win big when it comes to stylish yet professional work pants. The luxe look takes the stuffiness out of the workwear staples like blazers, button-downs, or blouses in an instant. Plus, they're just as cool with a going-out top and heels for nights out.
Veronica Beard Grant High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
FLARED DENIM WORK PANTS
No longer is denim designated for weekend-only wear—a flawless fit will catapult your favorite blue jeans to office-appropriate. Try a flared silhouette with a pointed toe flat or heeled bootie, then mix in elevated basics—like a blue or white button-down and an oversized blazer.
Masai Petrina Gingham Pants
GINGHAM WORK PANTS
Use a gingham-print trouser as a more playful base to pair with timeless work tops and blazers. Finish with modern kitten heels or a chunky loafer for a comfortable shoe option you can last all day in.
Rebecca Taylor Cropped Flare Trouser
COLORFUL WORK PANTS
Add instant interest to an otherwise-plain work pants outfit with a colorful pair of trousers. Tuck in a short-sleeved mohair sweater or silk printed shirt to earn extra style points.
Billy Reid Cropped Trouser
CROPPED WORK PANTS
You can dress this pair of cropped trousers, crafted from a cotton-hemp blend, up with pumps and a blouse, or down with sneakers and a hoodie for casual Fridays.
Eileen Fisher Straight-Fit Cropped Pants
STRAIGHT-FIT WORK PANTS
A versatile straight-fit trouser is a work wardrobe staple, especially if you abide by a more conservative dress code. This black pair goes with just about everything in your wardrobe, including blazers, button-downs, knits, blouses, and even tees if you're able to skew more casual.
Tove Sophie Sand Washed Silk Trouser
PLEATED WORK PANTS
Featuring pleats and a slight slouch, this pair of straight-leg washed-silk trousers bring a luxe touch to the menswear-inspired silhouette. Team yours with everything from white button-down shirts to beautifully woven knits.
COS Straight-Leg Split-Cuff Pants
SPLIT-HEM WORK PANTS
The split-hem pant is akin to your favorite leggings but infinitely more polished for work. They're great for showcasing smart footwear, like a great pair of pumps or heeled mules. Plus, they layer well underneath tunic-style button-downs, oversize blazers, and sweaters.
Babaton Day Linen Pant
LINEN WORK PANTS
In summer, tailored white linen pants exude an easygoing mood to match the season while looking plenty sophisticated. The pin-tuck detailing on these adds to the elegance—try yours with an oversize button-down half-tucked into the waistband.
Jason Wu Striped Twill Wide-Leg Pants
TWILL WORK PANTS
Dark colors always read smart when rendered in casual fabrics like twill. Style this striped pair with pumps and a button-down for a classically professional look. Alternatively, try a different black and white print top and white mules in more creative environments.
Vince Silk Pajama Pant
SILK WORK PANTS
Yes, well-cut, boudoir-inspired silk pajama pants are work-appropriate. The polished effect feels fresh with shirts, blouses, and knits of all kinds, especially after days of wearing simple wool or ponte trousers.
Autumn Adeigbo Alyssa Straight-Leg Pants
PLAID WORK PANTS
A plaid pair of trousers is a staple for your career wardrobe. Sport a straight-leg version with a fitted button-down, work a tapered leg with a chunky heel and an oversized knit, or show off a high-waisted version with a polished ribbed-knit turtleneck.
Scanlan Theodore Denim Cropped Jean
CROPPED DENIM WORK PANTS
Clean lines are the key to professional-looking denim. This cropped pair of jeans by Scanlan Theodore features finished flared hems and a concealed zipper fastening with hidden-button closure.
Rowing Blazers Gun Check Wool Trouser
TWEED WORK PANTS
This made-to-order pair of tweed pants boasts an Ivy League aesthetic that's so smart for work. Featuring a mid-rise waist and wide legs, it's flawless with leather loafers or boots—your choice to go heeled or flat.
AG Deven High Waist Wide Leg Corduroy Pants
CORDUROY WORK PANTS
Opt for a textured corduroy trouser in cool weather for a quintessential fall touch to any work outfit. They seamlessly transition to off-duty days with a slouchy knit and sneakers.
Mango Animal Print Fluid Trouser
ANIMAL-PRINT WORK PANTS
Take advantage of an anything-goes dress code in this pair of abstract leopard-print pants. They're, indeed, bold, but you shouldn't be afraid to show off that side in the office—trendsetter status achieved!—whether worn with the matching blazer or a simple blouse or knitted crewneck.
Khaite Phoebe Cropped Striped Silk-Satin Wide-Leg Pants
STRIPED WORK PANTS
An elegantly striped pant reads polished, not stuffy. Counterbalance a boldly-lined style like Khaite's cropped satin pair with a simple crewneck sweater or oversize blazer. Bonus: they're ultra-comfy for WFH days.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
