The 19 Best Work Pants for Women, No Matter Your Dress Code

Skip that post-6 p.m. outfit change.

Stylish Work Pants for Every Kind of Dress Code
There's nothing more anxiety-inducing than a Monday morning with nothing to wear. But dressing for the workday, even when you're still mentally in weekend mode, doesn't have to be daunting. Equipping yourself with some of the best work pants for women will always serve up effortless nine-to-five style inspiration. (Even when your "commute" lands you in the living room—a complete head-to-toe look 100-percent changes your disposition on Zoom.) Ahead, we've got 19 non-boring pant styles that are ideal for the boardroom (virtual and otherwise), from high-waisted pants to dressed-up jeans and tailored trousers.

1/19
Everlane The Pleated Chino

Everlane The Pleated Chino

CHINO WORK PANTS 

The classic chino meets a cropped wide-leg silhouette. This bottom is the perfect option if you're looking for a uniform yet relaxed appearance, especially in warmer weather.

2/19
Universal Standard Stephanie Wide Leg Stripe Pants

Universal Standard Stephanie Wide Leg Stripe Pants

WIDE-LEG WORK PANTS

The wide-leg work pant is a universal staple, from versatile black and beige shades to bold colors. We like the racer-stripe detail on this pair for an extra-special, sporty touch.

3/19
Good American Faux Leather Wide Leg Trousers

Good American Faux Leather Wide Leg Trousers

LEATHER WORK PANTS

Leather trousers win big when it comes to stylish yet professional work pants. The luxe look takes the stuffiness out of the workwear staples like blazers, button-downs, or blouses in an instant. Plus, they're just as cool with a going-out top and heels for nights out. 

4/19
Veronica Beard Grant High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Veronica Beard Grant High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

FLARED DENIM WORK PANTS

No longer is denim designated for weekend-only wear—a flawless fit will catapult your favorite blue jeans to office-appropriate. Try a flared silhouette with a pointed toe flat or heeled bootie, then mix in elevated basics—like a blue or white button-down and an oversized blazer.

5/19
Masai Petrina Gingham Pants

Masai Petrina Gingham Pants

GINGHAM WORK PANTS 

Use a gingham-print trouser as a more playful base to pair with timeless work tops and blazers. Finish with modern kitten heels or a chunky loafer for a comfortable shoe option you can last all day in.

6/19
Rebecca Taylor Cropped Flare Trouser

Rebecca Taylor Cropped Flare Trouser

COLORFUL WORK PANTS

Add instant interest to an otherwise-plain work pants outfit with a colorful pair of trousers. Tuck in a short-sleeved mohair sweater or silk printed shirt to earn extra style points.

7/19
Billy Reid Cropped Trouser

Billy Reid Cropped Trouser

CROPPED WORK PANTS 

You can dress this pair of cropped trousers, crafted from a cotton-hemp blend, up with pumps and a blouse, or down with sneakers and a hoodie for casual Fridays.

8/19
Eileen Fisher Straight-Fit Cropped Pants

Eileen Fisher Straight-Fit Cropped Pants

STRAIGHT-FIT WORK PANTS

A versatile straight-fit trouser is a work wardrobe staple, especially if you abide by a more conservative dress code. This black pair goes with just about everything in your wardrobe, including blazers, button-downs, knits, blouses, and even tees if you're able to skew more casual. 

9/19
Tove Sophie Sand Washed Silk Trouser

Tove Sophie Sand Washed Silk Trouser

PLEATED WORK PANTS 

Featuring pleats and a slight slouch, this pair of straight-leg washed-silk trousers bring a luxe touch to the menswear-inspired silhouette. Team yours with everything from white button-down shirts to beautifully woven knits.

10/19
COS Straight-Leg Split-Cuff Pants

COS Straight-Leg Split-Cuff Pants

SPLIT-HEM WORK PANTS

The split-hem pant is akin to your favorite leggings but infinitely more polished for work. They're great for showcasing smart footwear, like a great pair of pumps or heeled mules. Plus, they layer well underneath tunic-style button-downs, oversize blazers, and sweaters.  

11/19
Babaton Day Linen Pant

Babaton Day Linen Pant

LINEN WORK PANTS 

In summer, tailored white linen pants exude an easygoing mood to match the season while looking plenty sophisticated. The pin-tuck detailing on these adds to the elegance—try yours with an oversize button-down half-tucked into the waistband. 

12/19
Jason Wu Striped Twill Wide-Leg Pants

Jason Wu Striped Twill Wide-Leg Pants

TWILL WORK PANTS 

Dark colors always read smart when rendered in casual fabrics like twill. Style this striped pair with pumps and a button-down for a classically professional look. Alternatively, try a different black and white print top and white mules in more creative environments. 

13/19
Vince Silk Pajama Pant

Vince Silk Pajama Pant

SILK WORK PANTS

Yes, well-cut, boudoir-inspired silk pajama pants are work-appropriate. The polished effect feels fresh with shirts, blouses, and knits of all kinds, especially after days of wearing simple wool or ponte trousers.

14/19
Autumn Adeigbo Alyssa Straight-Leg Pants

Autumn Adeigbo Alyssa Straight-Leg Pants

PLAID WORK PANTS

A plaid pair of trousers is a staple for your career wardrobe. Sport a straight-leg version with a fitted button-down, work a tapered leg with a chunky heel and an oversized knit, or show off a high-waisted version with a polished ribbed-knit turtleneck.

15/19
Scanlan Theodore Denim Cropped Jean

Scanlan Theodore Denim Cropped Jean

CROPPED DENIM WORK PANTS

Clean lines are the key to professional-looking denim. This cropped pair of jeans by Scanlan Theodore features finished flared hems and a concealed zipper fastening with hidden-button closure. 

16/19
Rowing Blazers Gun Check Wool Trouser

Rowing Blazers Gun Check Wool Trouser

TWEED WORK PANTS 

This made-to-order pair of tweed pants boasts an Ivy League aesthetic that's so smart for work. Featuring a mid-rise waist and wide legs, it's flawless with leather loafers or boots—your choice to go heeled or flat. 

17/19
AG Deven High Waist Wide Leg Corduroy Pants

AG Deven High Waist Wide Leg Corduroy Pants

CORDUROY WORK PANTS

Opt for a textured corduroy trouser in cool weather for a quintessential fall touch to any work outfit. They seamlessly transition to off-duty days with a slouchy knit and sneakers.

18/19
Mango Animal Print Fluid Trouser

Mango Animal Print Fluid Trouser

ANIMAL-PRINT WORK PANTS 

Take advantage of an anything-goes dress code in this pair of abstract leopard-print pants. They're, indeed, bold, but you shouldn't be afraid to show off that side in the office—trendsetter status achieved!—whether worn with the matching blazer or a simple blouse or knitted crewneck. 

19/19
Khaite Phoebe Cropped Striped Silk-Satin Wide-Leg Pants

Khaite Phoebe Cropped Striped Silk-Satin Wide-Leg Pants

STRIPED WORK PANTS 

An elegantly striped pant reads polished, not stuffy. Counterbalance a boldly-lined style like Khaite's cropped satin pair with a simple crewneck sweater or oversize blazer. Bonus: they're ultra-comfy for WFH days.

Sara Holzman
Sara Holzman

Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

