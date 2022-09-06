The 31 Best Cargo Pants for Women, According to Stylists and Celebrities

Bella Hadid can't stop wearing them.

Bella Hadid is seen wearing cargo pants on March 21, 2022 in New York City
(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
Julia Marzovilla
By Julia Marzovilla
published

Upon scrolling through my TikTok feed a few weeks ago, I noticed a new addition to the ever-present small top/big pants trend on the platform. The fashion TikTokers I followed were now wearing not only baggy, wide-leg jeans with their favorite cropped tanks, but baggy cargo pants, too. While I tried to withstand the allure of the cargo pant for a while, I’ve found myself pinning cargo pants outfits on my 2022 mood board on Pinterest. So, I turned to the experts about how exactly to make the very best cargo pants work in your wardrobe for fall 2022, especially if you’re not a trendy member of Gen Z (or an avid TikTok user).

The rise of the cargo pants proves that we’re living in a sartorial blend of the ‘90s and the early-aughts. They grew to popularity in the grunge-outfit era of the late ‘90s before really gaining traction in the very early aughts, and were loved by celebrities Aaliyah, Christina Aguliera, and Brittany Spears around that time. 

Now, cargo and parachute-style pants have been spotted on a new  crop of It-Girls, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Emma Chamberlain, Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, and Lori Harvey. They also popped up on the runways at Isabel Marant, Jaquemus, and Laquan Smith during the Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show season. 

“As we start to acclimate to leaving our sweatpants at home post pandemic, cargo pants afford one a comfortable and cool option in a world where gender rules traditionally assigned to fashion are antiquated and street style leads design," says fashion stylist Lizzy Rosenberg about why she thinks the silhouette is trending right now. 

While some of Hollywood’s fashion elite opt to wear theirs with teeny-tiny cropped tops, others have chosen to wear versions of the utilitarian made from a date-night-approved silk material. Keep reading to shop our list of editor-approved cargo pants,  broken down by the stylish women who wear them the most.

Emma Chamberlain's Classic Cargo Pants

Emma Chamberlain is seen in SoHo on February 13, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

Cargo pants make a statement no matter their color, so start off with a pair that comes in a classic colorway if you're new to the silhouette. Emma Chamberlain styled her deep green pair with a sheer top and some lug-soled rainboots for an easy fall ensemble.

Dickies Cropped Cargo Pants, Olive Green

ZARA Straight Cargo Pants

Reformation Bailey High Rise Utility Pant

J.Crew Garment-Dyed Cargo Pant in Chino Twill

Madewell Griff Tapered Fatigue Cargo Pants

MIAOU Raven Cargo Pants

Zendaya's Silk Cargo Pants

Zendaya is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

For an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in December 2021, Zendaya wore a pair of white wide-leg cargo-style pants with a gold top and a matching white silk blazer. The entire look came courtesy of Balmain, and proved just how formal a good pair of luxe-feeling cargo pants can be.

Good American Shine Boyfreind Cargo

Cinq a Sept Women's Ivette Cupro Cargo Pants

Ramy Brook Norma Cargo Pants

Maeve Port Side Satin Utility Pants
Babaton Refined Cargo Pant

Banana Republic Allure Silk Cargo Pants

Hailey Bieber's Denim Cargo Pants

Hailey Bieber is seen on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

For a fall-ready look, style your pair of cargo pants and an equally-oversized sweater and a pair of chunky sneakers like Hailey Bieber did back in February of this year. This look is all about being comfortable and casual, so play with proportions to find the ones that work for you. 

BLANKNYC Cargo Pant

Avec Les Filles Distressed Nonstretch Cargo Jeans

ZARA Split Cargo Jeans

Mango Cargo Jeans

Pistola Denim Bobbie Utility Jeans

We the Free All Star Pull-On Jeans

Gigi Hadid's White Cargo Pants

Gigi Hadid is seen walking in soho on July 19, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Wearing white after Labor day is not only possible, but entirely encouraged in my book. To make the tricky color work for transitional weather, pair it with pieces that  come in darker shades like black or navy blue like Gigi Hadid did. Not into wearing a crop top? Find a longer version that better suits your fancy! 

THRILLS X Hard Yakka Union Combat Pant

The Frankie Shop Hailey Cotton-Twill Cargo Pants

EB Denim Cargo Pants

SFX Plus Utility Straight 33"

Sanctuary Flashback Cargo Pants

Flare Cargo Pant W/ Belt

Bella Hadid's Nylon Cargo Pants

Bella Hadid is seen in NoHo on July 21, 2022 in New York City.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

Parachute-style nylon pants are often lumped into the cargo pants because they have a similar silhouette, and are often styled the same way. Take Bella Hadid for example, who styled hers with a coordinating black tube top and a pair of black sneakers. The shiny material is casual enough to work for a day off, but can be dressed up for a night out. 

Tibi Crispy Nylon Pleated Cargo Pant

iets frans… Balloon Cargo Pant

Lioness Miami Vice Swish Pants

Halara Mid Rise Drawstring Multi Pockets Casual Cargo Joggers

Dion Lee Wide-Leg Cargo Trousers

UO Normani Nylon Cargo Pant

