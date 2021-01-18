Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
The Best Hoop Earrings for Every Occasion
Find your perfect pair.
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
If I were stuck on a deserted island and only allowed to bring one accessory, I'd bring a pair of hoop earrings. Period. That's how strongly I feel about them. Over the years I've built up quite the collection of statement earrings, but I still find myself wearing the same pair of gold hoops almost every day—they go with almost everything, and they're worth every penny. That's the beauty of the hoop earring: There's an option for everyone. Ahead, 20 different choices to get you started on your journey to finding the perfect pair.
All of Soko's pieces, including these chic hoops, are handcrafted by artisans in Kenya.
This wouldn't be a hoop round-up without an honorable Jennifer Fisher mention. Personally, I wear my Samira hoops every day.
Chain link is one of my favorite jewelry trends; it has the ability to give any outfit that cool factor.
The interesting texture set these hoops apart from the rest.
This affordable set features two pairs of hoops in different sizes, and it's so fab that even Kylie Jenner is a fan. She was seen sporting the hoops on Instagram.
These geometric hoops are a great option if you're looking for something a bit different but still super wearable.
The Evie hoops are the perfect luxe addition to any outfit.
Go retro with these chunky '80s-inspired hoop earrings.
Hoops don't always have to be super edgy. Try these acrylic hoops for a more natural look.
Don't let anyone tell you that you can't mix metals! These hoops prove that silver and gold look great together.
The texture and oval shape make these Casa Clara hoops super special. Wear them with an LBD on a chic night out.
Can you ever go wrong with diamonds? No. You also can never go wrong with a great pair of huggie hoops—they're timeless.
If you're a sucker for anything personalized, these cool hoops by The M Jewelers are calling your name.
The perfect summertime hoop? Found. Pair these light-as-air earrings with your favorite breezy dresses for a fuss-free look.
These multicolored gemstone hoop earrings can be worn during the day with a t-shirt and jeans, or with a sexy slip for an elevated night out look.
This LA-based jewelry brand has garnered quite a following. Its fans include Candice Swanepoel, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, and Kendall Jenner...need I say more?
Charlotte Chesnais is known for her chic sculptural jewelry, like these silver earrings.
Give your look some edge with these spiked gunmetal earrings.