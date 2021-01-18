Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

If I were stuck on a deserted island and only allowed to bring one accessory, I'd bring a pair of hoop earrings. Period. That's how strongly I feel about them. Over the years I've built up quite the collection of statement earrings, but I still find myself wearing the same pair of gold hoops almost every day—they go with almost everything, and they're worth every penny. That's the beauty of the hoop earring: There's an option for everyone. Ahead, 20 different choices to get you started on your journey to finding the perfect pair.

