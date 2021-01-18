Today's Top Stories
The Best Hoop Earrings for Every Occasion

Find your perfect pair.

By Shelby Comroe
essentials hoops
Design by Susanna Hayward

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

If I were stuck on a deserted island and only allowed to bring one accessory, I'd bring a pair of hoop earrings. Period. That's how strongly I feel about them. Over the years I've built up quite the collection of statement earrings, but I still find myself wearing the same pair of gold hoops almost every day—they go with almost everything, and they're worth every penny. That's the beauty of the hoop earring: There's an option for everyone. Ahead, 20 different choices to get you started on your journey to finding the perfect pair.

1 of 20
Sayo Maxi Hoop Earrings
Soko shopsoko.com
$78.00
SHOP IT

All of Soko's pieces, including these chic hoops, are handcrafted by artisans in Kenya. 

2 of 20
2" SAMIRA HOOPS
Jennifer Fisher jenniferfisherjewelry.com
$500.00
SHOP IT

This wouldn't be a hoop round-up without an honorable Jennifer Fisher mention. Personally, I wear my Samira hoops every day. 

3 of 20
Carmine 2.5" Hoops
Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry jenniferzeuner.com
$264.00
SHOP IT

Chain link is one of my favorite jewelry trends; it has the ability to give any outfit that cool factor.

4 of 20
Silver Large Giacometti Hoop Earrings
Sophie Buhai ssense.com
$267.00
SHOP IT

The interesting texture set these hoops apart from the rest. 

5 of 20
Camilla Hoop Set
8 Other Reasons 8otherreasons.com
$78.00
SHOP IT

This affordable set features two pairs of hoops in different sizes, and it's so fab that even Kylie Jenner is a fan. She was seen sporting the hoops on Instagram.

6 of 20
The Tonia Hoop
Oma The Label omathelabel.com
$59.00
SHOP IT

These geometric hoops are a great option if you're looking for something a bit different but still super wearable. 

7 of 20
Evie Slim Hoop
Nickho Rey nickhorey.com
$350.00
SHOP IT

The Evie hoops are the perfect luxe addition to any outfit.

8 of 20
Lucy Williams Ridge Hoops
Missoma missoma.com
$188.00
SHOP IT

Go retro with these chunky '80s-inspired hoop earrings. 

9 of 20
Forest Organic Acrylic Hoops
Lizzie Fortunato modaoperandi.com
$150.00
SHOP IT

Hoops don't always have to be super edgy. Try these acrylic hoops for a more natural look.

10 of 20
Laura Lombardi Onda Charm Earrings in Brass
Laura Lombardi monnierfreres.com
$100.00
SHOP IT

Don't let anyone tell you that you can't mix metals! These hoops prove that silver and gold look great together.

11 of 20
Lennon Hoop
Casa Clara revolve.com
$28.00
SHOP IT

The texture and oval shape make these Casa Clara hoops super special. Wear them with an LBD on a chic night out. 

12 of 20
Naomi Silver
Danijo dannijo.com
$120.00
SHOP IT

The bold twisted detail will amp up any outfit. 

13 of 20
Solitaire Huggie Hoop Earrings
Lightbox lightboxjewelry.com
$700.00
SHOP IT

Can you ever go wrong with diamonds? No. You also can never go wrong with a great pair of huggie hoops—they're timeless. 

14 of 20
The Mini Gothic Initial Hoop
The M Jewelers themjewelersny.com
$115.00
SHOP IT

If you're a sucker for anything personalized, these cool hoops by The M Jewelers are calling your name. 

15 of 20
Jenny Bird Icon Hoops
Jenny Bird garmentory.com
$70.00
SHOP IT

The perfect summertime hoop? Found. Pair these light-as-air earrings with your favorite breezy dresses for a fuss-free look. 

16 of 20
Petite Candy Earrings
Sylvia Toledano sylviatoledano.com
€120.00
SHOP IT

These multicolored gemstone hoop earrings can be worn during the day with a t-shirt and jeans, or with a sexy slip for an elevated night out look.  

17 of 20
Margot Hoops
Luv AJ revolve.com
$53.00
SHOP IT

This LA-based jewelry brand has garnered quite a following. Its fans include Candice Swanepoel, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, and Kendall Jenner...need I say more? 

18 of 20
Initial Silver Hoop Earrings
Charlotte Chesnais matchesfashion.com
$890.00
SHOP IT

Charlotte Chesnais is known for her chic sculptural jewelry, like these silver earrings.

19 of 20
Crystal Encrusted Spiked Hoop Earring
Alexis Bittar alexisbittar.com
$195.00
SHOP IT

Give your look some edge with these spiked gunmetal earrings. 

20 of 20
Milan Large Hoops
BRACHA revolve.com
$31.00
SHOP IT

These textured hoops are a great everyday option at an amazing price point. 

The Best Fashion Moments in 'Bridgerton'
