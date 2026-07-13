Friends! As I’ve told Andrea Stanley, Marie Claire’s executive editor, I’m running out of days. And not in a dramatic way, just in an “I’m about to get married and going to be out of the office for the next couple weeks” way. Exciting, right? My “bridal era” is coming to an end—and bringing with it some thoughts on the fashion peanut gallery’s obsession with being “timeless.”

From what I’ve seen, the bridal industrial complex (a.k.a. Wedding TikTok) will make you think that everything related to your wedding should be timeless. When you look at your photos, every choice from your ring to your dress to your glam should stand the test of time. Well, I call BS. Instead, I think every piece you choose should feel exactly like you at that moment. And that goes for your everyday style too. It’s not about hating microtrends or dressing for random people’s approval; no, it’s about choosing items that make others say “that fill-in-the-blank is so Your Name Here.”

So how does one do that? Well, for me that starts with noticing patterns—being cognizant of my wardrobe staples over the years as well as the items I always return to. That exercise prevents me from impulse shopping. Here’s what’s on my list for summer.

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Striped Shirts

Just the other day, as I unpacked my Uniqlo shopping bag, my fiancé joked, “You’re always gonna have a striped shirt, aren’t you?” And you know what, he’s right. There’s something that just feels so intentional about them that will always keep me coming back for more.

Big Shorts

Try as I might, I’m just never going to be a hot pants girl. And I’m definitely not going to be a capri pants girl…which leaves me with what I like to call “big shorts”: a catch-all for either Bermuda or wide-leg styles. They’re simply where I feel most comfortable (whether or not everyone else believes in the big shorts agenda remains to be seen). But honestly, it doesn’t matter because I’ve loved this style of short for well over 15 years.

Button-Down Shirts

“Elegant” is a word I use a lot when I describe my personal style (on its best days, I should say). “Refined” is another. Button-down shirts, to me, inherently embody those words. Hence, the reason I have an arsenal of them ready to be deployed for any given occasion.

Slim Sneakers

Sneaker trends come and go, but a low-profile style that I can easily slip off and on will always make the top of my list. They’re ideal for commuting and then stashing under your desk, plus I find they look the best with trousers or shorts.

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TOPICS Self Checkout