Meghan Markle Leans Into Fall 2025's Striped Shirt Trend In a Favorite Ralph Lauren Blouse

Striped shirts have forever been a classic staple in any woman's closet, especially when it comes to workwear. With striped rugby shirts, polos and even J.Crew's OG rollneck sweater dominating this season, it's no wonder Meghan Markle pulled an old favorite shirt out of her closet for an appearance on Friday, October 10.

The Duchess of Sussex looked ready for business in a crisp blue and white Ralph Lauren blouse as she joined Prince Harry at the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Festival. Meghan fans might remember the top from her 2018 Wimbledon appearance with Princess Kate, when she first wore the designer's cotton Capri shirt. The Duchess of Sussex also brought back the button-front blouse to celebrate July 4 this summer, wearing it in an Instagram Reelas she made a festive red, white and blue charcuterie board.

Fresh off her appearance at the Project Healthy Minds Gala on Thursday night, Meghan took to the stage at the organization's Mental Health Day Festival, pairing her Ralph Lauren shirt with a pair of pleated navy trousers. She cinched her waist with a brown Ralph Lauren belt, pulling her hair back in a sleek bun to show off a new pair of Guzema Mini Sphere earrings.

Meghan Markle wore a striped Ralph Lauren shirt to the Project Healthy Minds Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan covered up with a brown coat while sitting in the audience with Prince Harry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a video shared by Hello!, Meghan wore an oversized brown coat and carried a new Loro Piana Loom bag as she arrived at the event.

On Thursday night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex matched in dark suits as they walked the red carpet at the Project Healthy Minds Gala, during which they were honored with an award for their mental health work.

For the emotional evening, Meghan once again chose a businesslike look, wearing a black Armani suit and coordinating black Armani pumps. She also debuted another pair of Guzema earrings, choosing the Ukrainian brand's flat diamond studs.

The duchess spoke about the dangers of social media for kids during the festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During Friday's festival, the Duchess of Sussex introduced a panel titled "How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Caused an International Mental Health Crisis, And How We Can Reverse It," moderated by Katie Couric. Meghan described the topic as "one of the most urgent questions facing families today: what's happening to childhood and how and what do we do to allow our children to just be children."

The Archewell Foundation's Parents' Network works to address this same issue while supporting families who have suffered from the effects of online harm.

During her speech, the duchess described meeting "with families whose worlds had been absolutely shattered. Parents who had lost children to social media driven suicide. Others who had lost so many of their children to struggles with depression, anxiety, self-harm all inflicted by online harms."