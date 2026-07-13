Princess Margaret's Grandson Proposes With a Tradition-Breaking Ring That "Feels Like an Authentic Choice," Says Jewelry Expert

Princess Margaret was known for her creative spirit and love of the arts, and her grandson, Sam Chatto, is following in the late royal’s footsteps. On Monday, July 13, the ceramic artist announced that he’d proposed to his girlfriend Eleanor Ekserdjian—and he made her unconventional engagement ring himself.

“I’m really delighted to say that Ellie and I are engaged. And we couldn’t be happier,” Chatto, 29, wrote on Instagram , adding, “I proposed with a porcelain ring which I made.”

Eleanor’s unusual ring is shown in a black-and-white snapshot, with the bride-to-be crossing her arms to show off the twisted design on a simple ceramic band. The handmade design is the first royal engagement ring not to feature gemstones, and Nilesh Rakholia, Founder of Abelini , tells Marie Claire that it’s a reminder that modern couples are looking beyond traditional symbols of luxury.

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“An engagement ring is traditionally seen as a piece of jewelry chosen to represent commitment, but Sam Chatto’s porcelain ring takes that idea one step further by making the act of creation part of the proposal itself,” Rakholia says.

Sam, who specializes in ceramics and pottery, and Ekserdjian, an abstract artist, have connected through their creative sides, and Rakholia says that the ring “feels like a very authentic choice” for the two artists.

“Both Sam and Eleanor understand the importance of craftsmanship, creativity and the story behind an object, so a handmade ring becomes more than just something beautiful to wear, it becomes a piece of their shared history,” the jewelry pro says.

Sam and Eleanor met while studying at the University of Edinburgh. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s possible Sam proposed with the porcelain ring and will give his fiancée another design for everyday use, as Rakholia points out that the material is extremely delicate.

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“Unlike a diamond, which is valued for its durability and rarity, the beauty of porcelain comes from the skill involved in shaping and creating it,” he shares, noting that the ring “may not be designed for the same level of daily wear.” However, Rakholia says the “delicate nature” of Eleanor's ring “may make it feel even more like a treasured artwork rather than a conventional piece of jewelry.”

The couple sparked engagement rumors when Eleanor was invited to spend Christmas with the Royal Family in 2024, and she once again headed to Sandringham for the holiday festivities in December 2025. The soon-to-be royal bride also attended Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding on June 6.

As for Sam and Eleanor's big day, Buckingham Palace shared that a wedding will take place “next spring.” Senior members of the Royal Family such as King Charles—who a representative said is “very happy for them both”—are likely to attend the ceremony.

TOPICS Princess Margaret