Jennifer Lopez and Her Ralph Lauren Hat Enjoy Wimbledon 2026's Final Day With Tom Hiddleston
The superstar delivered a masterclass in heatwave dressing in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren.
A plethora of A-list stars have flocked to Wimbledon in 2026. Case in point: Princess Kate arrived for the men's singles final on July 12 with husband Prince William and two of their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. After spending some time in Paris this weekend, Jennifer Lopez also arrived at Wimbledon on Sunday wearing a truly extraordinary hat.
Lopez—who is styled by Mariel Haenn and Hannah Margeson—shared photos of her Ralph Lauren outfit on Instagram with the caption, "Tea time & tennis." The Office Romance star appeared to be wearing a Ralph Lauren Buckle-Trim Georgette Sleeveless Dress, which is sadly unavailable to shop.
She appeared to be carrying a sold-out Ralph Lauren Collection Stacked RL Top Handle Bag in Cognac Leather and Linen, which is available on resale sites for approximately $1,200.
But perhaps Lopez's most exciting accessory was her impressive Hemp-Blend Wide-Brim Hat, also from Ralph Lauren. Considering the U.K. is currently experiencing an unprecedented heatwave, her hat is both practical and stylish.
It's also important to note that Lopez sat next to Tom Hiddleston. Actress Sarah Pidgeon and actor Andrew Garfield were seated in front of the pair, while Cynthia Erivo could be seen in the row behind J.Lo.
With a makeup look created using her own brand, JLO Beauty, the superstar demonstrated exactly how to win at Wimbledon in the style department.