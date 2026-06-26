Don't get me wrong, I'm still Team Baby Tee when the mood is fun and flirty. But my favorite fashion girls—like Jennifer Lawrence, Zendaya, and Katie Holmes—are making summer's button-down shirts impossible to resist. At this point, my current closet is 80 percent Oxfords, bookended by other summer trends like capri pants, Bermuda shorts, and tank top dresses.

May was a big month for button-downs—and not just the white ones Hollywood knows and loves. It all started with Taylor Swift's peplum pick from Stella McCartney on May 14. The classic, $1,190 shirt was cut from a crisp, stark white cotton, except with a fit-and-flare twist. Then, Barbara Palvin elevated a plaid button-down with the Cannes-worthy capris trend. Back in New York City, Holmes stepped out of her Oxford comfort zone with a sheer polka-dot top over a peekaboo bralette. With all that inspiration, my collection tripled in size last month.

These street style looks made button-downs the grab-and-go essential in my summer survival kit. Ahead, I've spotlighted the celebrity button-down outfits I'll be channeling all season long. Something tells me this list isn't complete, though.

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Zoë Kravitz's Summer Button-Down Outfit

Zoë Kravitz's white button-down was just as chic as her trench and trousers combination. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pro tip straight from Zoë Kravitz: It's worth investing in a proper white button-down. A few months ago, Kravitz re-wore a fitted find beneath a khaki trench coat, black trousers, and Saint Laurent's leading laptop bag. Little did she know, she made my dream in-office uniform a reality.

Zendaya's Summer Button-Down Outfit

Zendaya doubled down on summer trends with a white button-down and Bermuda shorts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

White button-downs took a maximalist turn right around April. At first glance, Zendaya shut down Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a timeless top from Moschino. Don't miss the matching swirly strands cascading beyond her light gray blazer and matching Bermuda shorts. I've yet to track down with such a striking silhouette, so I'll size up a few times instead.

Taylor Swift's Summer Button-Down Outfit

Taylor Swift entered her minimalist style era in a peplum button-down. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The moment Taylor Swift debuted Stella McCartney's button-down, Swifties like senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage could sense a minimalist shift in her personal style.

Even her light gray The Row trousers, block heels, and Fendi Peekaboo Bag felt surprisingly refined for such a renowned maximalist. Thankfully, her Kindred Lubeck engagement ring added some sparkle to the mix.

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Barbara Palvin's Summer Button-Down Outfit

Barbara Palvin styled a plaid button-down as one of her first pregnancy outfits. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Days after announcing she's expecting her first child, Barbara Palvin traded Cannes Film Festival gowns for a baby bump-hugging button-down. Between its oversize slouch, plaid print, and sky blue shade, I wouldn't be surprised if she borrowed it from her husband, Dylan Sprouse. Black capris, a bottomless bag, and Jimmy Choo jelly sandals proved Palvin's maternity style is already one to watch.

Katie Holmes's Summer Button-Down Outfit

Katie Holmes was spotted in NYC wearing a sheer button-down. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Never have I ever styled a sheer button-down—until Katie Holmes sampled one around New York City in mid-May. Hers was navy blue, polka-dotted, and ultra-light-weight just by the look of it. The Dawson's Creek alum continued the color story with a matching bralette and dark-wash jeans. She slipped on suede, taupe-tinted loafers, but the Hailey Bieber-backed heeled flip-flops trend also feels right for a shirt so see-through.

Jennifer Lopez's Summer Button-Down Outfit

Jennifer Lopez arrived at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a satin button-down. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Usually, cotton is at the top of my priorities list while shopping for new button-downs. That was before Jennifer Lopez proved satin takes the classic to new levels of lavish. She exuded rich-mom energy by tucking a glossy, cream-colored Oxford into high-waisted trousers. J.Lo left it undone ever-so-slightly, of course. Buttoning it a bit more would make her top office-appropriate in an instant.

Jennifer Lawrence's Summer Button-Down Outfit

Jennifer Lawrence turned her bike ride into her pinstripe button-down's NYC debut. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Striped button-downs have become Jennifer Lawrence's signature this season. Last month, she stacked one in black-and-white over tomato red trousers and butter yellow loafers.

As recently as June 24, she hit up her favorite New York City label La Ligne for an ivory-and-brown pinstripe piece. The $275 style flowed so effortlessly during her afternoon bike ride. Plus, her Marie Claire-approved La Ligne Colby Pants proved brown and black make a boho-posh pair.