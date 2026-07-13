Shirtdresses dominated the stands at Wimbledon 2026, thanks to Elle Fanning, Priyanka Chopra, and Cynthia Erivo. Across the pond in New York, Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, must have taken notes. Following appearances in Schiaparelli Couture, Louis Vuitton, and vintage Givenchy by Alexander McQueen on The Odyssey red carpet last week, the A-lister wore a white T-shirtdress for the taping of The Today Show on July 13. The summer staple worked surprisingly well with the ancient Greek theme of the film, which sees Zendaya in white as the goddess of war, Athena.

Before Christopher Nolan's blockbuster hits theaters on July 17, the final week of red carpet events coincides with NYC's latest heatwave. Zendaya showed up to handle the humidity and rising temperatures in a little white dress from Jacquemus's Spring 2027 fashion show.

Zendaya arrived at The Today Show in a white shirtdress from Jacquemus. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In true Zendaya style, this wasn't an ordinary shirtdress: The classic crew neckline transitioned into triangular cut-outs around her waist, offering a version of the dress trend seen on her Valentino gown in London last week. Connected by hip knots, the tee bodice gave way to an asymmetrical skirt with high-low layers.

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To finish her pre-premiere outfit, the Emmy winner slipped on Jacquemus kitten heels, diamond drop earrings from Italian jewelry label FOPE, and her Jessica McCormack engagement ring.

A model wore Zendaya's T-shirt dress on the Jacquemus Spring 2027 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It's rare for Zendaya to source the same fashion house twice in one press tour. However, just last week, she wore custom Jacquemus for The Odyssey premiere in London. While also white, the halter-neck number was missing sleeves and featured an open back, a maxi hemline, and a matching headscarf.

Last week, Zendaya wore another LWD from Jacquemus for The Odyssey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's personal archive holds its fair share of unconventional shirtdresses. Two years ago, she promoted her tennis-focused film, Challengers, in a vintage LWD with a popped polo collar from Ralph Lauren's Spring 1992 collection.

Two years ago, Zendaya wore a polo shirtdress from Ralph Lauren on the Challengers press tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As recently as March 2026, the Louis Vuitton brand ambassador attended the fashion house's Fall 2026 runway show in a spiky-collared button-down and a bubble-hem skirt. Zendaya's bold black belt fashioned the separates into one of her boldest shirtdresses yet.

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Earlier this year, Z wore a white shirtdress to sit in Louis Vuitton's front row. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya proved that cut-outs and interesting hemlines can make the summer must-have your own. Her exact Jacquemus midi dress won't be available until early 2027, but the market is stocked with equally quirky twists on the button-down silhouette.

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TOPICS Zendaya