Sabrina Carpenter's "House Tour" Music Video Is Taken Over by the Hot Pants Trend
NSFW lingerie looks dominated Pretty Girl Avenue.
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The Sabrina Carpenter cinematic universe welcomed another music video into the canon on April 6. With "House Tour," the Grammy winner invited Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Cline to match her main character energy as they "Bling Ring" a home in what will surely become everyone's summer outfit mood board.
The three-minute, Hollywood-level music video follows the fashion girl trio as they burglarize an L.A. mansion. They're dressed in lingerie-inspired Carpenter-core looks styled by Jared Ellne, with their bra tops and hot pants really stealing the show.
Carpenter, for one, sets the saucy tone in a baby blue push-up (one of her favorite NSFW trends, both on and off-duty), which peek out from beneath a cropped fuchsia satin jacket, and semi-sheer leopard-print hot pants layered over a black G-string thong.Article continues below
Always on board for sky-high heels (see: the 2026 Grammys and the 2025 Met Gala), Carpenter twirls tall in a tomato red platform pair. A bedazzled beret atop her blonde bombshell waves acts as the finishing touch on her first "House Tour" 'fit.
Carpenter reappears in the same white lace-trimmed bra, but swaps her hot pants for an oversize men's suit. The Zendaya-approved necktie trend acts in lieu of an actual button-down, because who needs one?
Carpenter, Qualley, and Cline's ensembles get more risqué as the song progresses. They ditch lingerie-adjacent looks for the real deal: Cline wears a lacy white teddy, while Qualley—who co-directed the music video with Carpenter—dances in a semi-sheer bustier. The "Espresso" singer strips down to a white balconette bra and matching underwear with a black garter belt.
The video ends with the burglars in different lingerie, worn under babydoll-looking robes. Carpenter sings "my house could be your house too" while wearing a raspberry push-up bra and lacy undies, alongside a stark white garter. Qualley and Cline jump on the bed behind her in mint green and yellow hot pants, respectively.
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Carpenter's "House Tour" music video is in line with her past flirty, innuendo-filled work—and packed with fashion trends aplenty. In just three minutes, the leading lady convinces us that hot pants (the It-short of 2026, according to Addison Rae, Charli xcx, and Kaia Gerber) and peekaboo bras (an emerging statement piece beloved by Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa) might be summer essentials. The sartorial power of this pop star is hard to match.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.