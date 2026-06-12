Even on 90-degree days, last summer was one of my most comfortable. I have one cool-girl-approved trend to thank—and it's the opposite of hot pants. Bermuda shorts saved me from another skintight and sticky season. Now, with each new VIP endorsement, micro shorts become a distant, "Why did I wear those?" memory.

Knee-length Bermuda shorts had their first comeback around 2022. (The silhouette can be traced back to 1914, though.) Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid traded Daisy dukes for twice the amount of denim. Bottoms this long didn't reach my personal style shores until 2025, when Bermudas inspired by Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Meghan Markle became my way of protesting the micro shorts movement. Plus, they kept my affinity for trousers in regular rotation—without risking heat stroke.

Spring 2026 runway shows from Balenciaga, Hermès, Bottega Veneta, Loewe, McQueen, and more made Bermudas the shorts trend to beat this year. Designers even experimented with previously set-in-stone dimensions, giving each elongated leg the capri or cargo pant treatment. So far, oversized Bermuda shorts have won over Margot Robbie and Zendaya, while Demi Moore has sampled Bermuda-capri hybrids.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

See the Bermuda shorts trend on various Spring 2026 runways, including Cos, Balenciaga, McQueen, and Hermès. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Yes, Bermuda shorts check all my comfort-first boxes. They're also evolving twice as fast as their cropped counterparts. Trust: I'm determined to keep up with them. Keep scrolling for 6 celebrity takes on Summer 2026's Bermuda shorts trend. If you're like me, you'll never look at your hot pants the same way again.

The Bermuda Shorts Trend, Worn by Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie declared Bermuda shorts an airport-safe trend. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

For Australian fashion girls like Robbie, Bermuda shorts season began back in February. She was spotted post-flight wearing a matching silk set from local label Beare Park, which featured elasticized, knee-length bottoms. My Robbie recreation didn't stop with her Bermudas. I accessorized with the mesh ballet flats trend and an east-west shoulder bag. (Mine is noticeably missing Chanel tags, though.)

The Bermuda Shorts Trend, Worn by Zendaya

Zendaya was seen en route to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in the Bermuda shorts trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I never thought the Bermuda shorts trend would play a part in my bridal style—until Zendaya pulled them off during her The Drama press tour last March. Stylist Law Roach plucked the light gray trousers from Moschino's Fall 2026 catwalk, suggesting the trend could stick around all year long. She embraced her Bermudas' work-ready tailoring with a matching blazer and oversize bridal-white button-down.

The Bermuda Shorts Trend, Worn by Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek's leather Bermuda shorts brought some edge to the 2026 French Open. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Bermuda shorts trend's unexpected takes just kept coming. On May 31, Salma Hayek joined A-listers like Lily Collins and Naomi Osaka at the 2026 French Open. But her shorts were unlike any style in the Roland Garros stands. She swerved past tennis-core-dressing with knee-length leather shorts. Talk about a style grand slam, especially alongside Bottega Veneta sandals and a matching Gucci top.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Bermuda Shorts Trend, Worn by Demi Moore

Demi Moore kept it casual at the Cannes Film Festival in Bermuda capris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, Bermuda shorts became tighter and even longer. Demi Moore posed for photographers in a Magda Butrym Pre-Fall 2026 pantsuit, its buttoned blazer layered over slim knee-length shorts. Structured, trouser-like textiles made them less clingy compared to typical Bermudas. The hems flared out ever-so-slightly around her knees, much like skinny Bermudas in Ralph Lauren, Versace, and Colleen Allen's spring collections.

The Bermuda Shorts Trend, Worn by Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung's Italian luggage would've been empty without the Bermuda shorts trend. (Image credit: @alexachung)

According to Moore and Alexa Chung, I can't embark on a Euro summer holiday without the Bermuda shorts trend in tow. By late May, Chung debuted a brown, almost olive green pair in Florence, Italy. Her take on the trend would've looked too autumnal had she rounded out the matching set. That's why her aquamarine camisole was such a smart move. Its airy, semi-sheer chiffon dressed the Bermudas down to It-girl levels of effortless.

The Bermuda Shorts Trend, Worn by Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan filmed her next Hulu project in butter yellow Bermuda shorts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I had a feeling summer's buzziest shorts and shade would rendezvous sometime soon. Lindsay Lohan gave her butter yellow Bermudas a proper Hollywood close-up while filming Hulu's new suspense series, Count My Lies, in New York City. Her pleated pair could be in the running for most high-waisted Bermudas of Summer 2026.

To finish, she styled them with a timeless trench coat in the same color trend, plus a white tank top. I owe you, Lohan, for adding pastels to my Bermuda shorts color palette.