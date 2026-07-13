A New Royal Baby Is Here and Her Sweet Name Follows a Long Line of Windsor Tradition Mixed With a Sweet Hidden Meaning
Princess Alexandra has joined the great-grandmother club.
It’s been a summer of royal weddings and engagements, and now the Royal Family is celebrating some baby news after Princess Alexandra’s granddaughter, Flora Vesterberg, announced she’s given birth to her first child.
“Our daughter Isabel Marina Vesterberg arrived safely on the morning of 8 July,” the new mom posted on Instagram, sharing a photo of her daughter sleeping in a bonnet and embroidered dress. “Timothy and I are overjoyed and full of love for her.”
Flora, who is married to Swedish financier Timothy Vesterberg, is King Charles’s third cousin and her grandmother, Princess Alexandra, was Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin. In her Instagram post, the royal—who is 61st in the line of succession—explained the touching meaning behind her daughter’s name.
“She’s named for the blessing that she is as well as my paternal great-grandmother,” Flora explained. The name Isabel traditionally means “God is my oath,” and the baby’s middle name, Marina, follows a long line of royal tradition.
As Flora noted, her great-grandmother was Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent, but there are several other Marinas in the Royal Family, including Flora’s cousin Marina Windsor. Marina, who married Nico Macauley on June 20, served as the maid of honor in Timothy and Flora’s September 2021 wedding.
The newest royal baby’s name also has an additional personal meaning for the couple, as Flora wrote in her caption.
“Her name also means ‘of the sea’ where we always feel most at peace in Scotland and Sweden,” she wrote, adding, “Thank you for your thoughtful messages xx.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.