A New Royal Baby Is Here and Her Sweet Name Follows a Long Line of Windsor Tradition Mixed With a Sweet Hidden Meaning

It’s been a summer of royal weddings and engagements, and now the Royal Family is celebrating some baby news after Princess Alexandra’s granddaughter, Flora Vesterberg, announced she’s given birth to her first child.

“Our daughter Isabel Marina Vesterberg arrived safely on the morning of 8 July,” the new mom posted on Instagram, sharing a photo of her daughter sleeping in a bonnet and embroidered dress. “Timothy and I are overjoyed and full of love for her.”

Flora, who is married to Swedish financier Timothy Vesterberg, is King Charles’s third cousin and her grandmother, Princess Alexandra, was Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin. In her Instagram post, the royal—who is 61st in the line of succession—explained the touching meaning behind her daughter’s name.

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Flora Vesterberg's baby announcement A photo posted by on

Timothy and Flora Vesterberg have welcomed their first child, Isabel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“She’s named for the blessing that she is as well as my paternal great-grandmother,” Flora explained. The name Isabel traditionally means “God is my oath,” and the baby’s middle name, Marina, follows a long line of royal tradition.

As Flora noted, her great-grandmother was Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent, but there are several other Marinas in the Royal Family, including Flora’s cousin Marina Windsor. Marina, who married Nico Macauley on June 20, served as the maid of honor in Timothy and Flora’s September 2021 wedding.

The newest royal baby’s name also has an additional personal meaning for the couple, as Flora wrote in her caption.

“Her name also means ‘of the sea’ where we always feel most at peace in Scotland and Sweden,” she wrote, adding, “Thank you for your thoughtful messages xx.”