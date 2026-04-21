With the freshly-announced Uniqlo x Cecilie Bahnsen collaboration, Scandi style is officially going global.

Bright and early on April 21, both labels surprised fans with news of the Uniqlo x Cecilie Bahnsen collaboration, set to hit shelves on May 21. The Japanese retailer has curated an impressive designer catalog as of late, partnering with JW Anderson, Jil Sander, Clare Waight Keller, Marni, and more. Now, it's taking that expertise and blending it with Cecilie Bahnsen's "everyday couture" approach to clean, minimalistic lines, romantic textures, and feminine, function-first fabrics.

A first look at the Uniqlo x Cecilie Bahnsen collaboration, coming May 21. (Image credit: Louise and Maria Thornfeldt)

Eight womenswear silhouettes across graphic tees, frilly tanks, ruffled dresses, and light-as-air skirts open the one-off Uniqlo x Cecilie Bahnsen collaboration. "I’ve always designed pieces to be lived in, worn and cherished every day, just as all Uniqlo LifeWear embodies," Bahnsen shared in a statement. LifeWear houses the retailer's popular AIRism and HEATTECH lines, meaning Uniqlo x Cecilie Bahnsen will be as wearable as your favorite basics. It's also just as accessible as Uniqlo's best-sellers: Sizes range from XXS to XXL, and prices start at just $29.90.

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Imagine this Uniqlo x Cecilie Bahnsen puff-sleeve dress with Mary Jane sneakers. (Image credit: Louise and Maria Thornfeldt)

Are you ready for another gingham-led summer? (Image credit: Louise and Maria Thornfeldt)

Bahnsen's signature shades (black, stark white, powdery pink, and tomato red) play a part in the Uniqlo lineup, much like her latest runway shows. (The Shirring Sleeveless T and matching maxi skirt could've been plucked straight from her Spring 2026 collection.) Uniqlo x Cecilie Bahnsen elevates seemingly straightforward silhouettes—like oversize T-shirts and maxi skirts—with ruffle trim, girly gingham, and shirring torsos. Basically, shoppers could style the collection in a Copenhagen Fashion Week front row, or as a spring work outfit, and no-one would bat an eye.

Tomato red has Cecilie Bahnsen's name all over it. (Image credit: Louise and Maria Thornfeldt)

See the luxury take on Cecilie Bahnsen's Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Bahnsen waited for this moment with Uniqlo to dip her toe into childrenswear. The mother thought of her own children and created five pieces for fashion girls-in-training, including a pale-pink graphic tee, a frilly white blouse, a shirring skort, plus two adorable mini dresses. Uniqlo has established quite a presence in the kids' clothing space, having collaborated with JW Anderson and Marimekko in recent years. Come May 21, children ages three to 13 will be able to wear Uniqlo x Cecilie Bahnsen for just $19.90.

Even children get to tap into Uniqlo x Cecilie Bahnsen. (Image credit: Louise and Maria Thornfeldt)

Thank goodness these T-shirt dresses came in adult sizes. (Image credit: Louise and Maria Thornfeldt)

Both Uniqlo and Cecilie Bahnsen's separate designer collaborations are ones for the look books. The Danish creative brought her playful elegance to Asics sneakers in Fall 2024, Alpha Industries' outerwear in Jan. 2026, and The North Face's sportswear four times, spanning from Oct. 2025 to an upcoming Fall 2026 collection. Each collection has showcased just how expansive Bahnsen's prowess is. She can make floral-covered sneakers feel fresh, lacy puffer coats look luxe, and even hiking boots lean feminine. But now, Uniqlo x Cecilie Bahnsen is bringing her aesthetic to mass-market shelves for the first time.

Uniqlo x Cecilie Bahnsen is the latest chapter in an endless saga of wallet-friendly labels collaborating with designers, following H&M x Stella McCartney, Zara x John Galliano, Gap x Sandy Liang, and Gap x Victoria Beckham. Uniqlo, however, has been in the collab business for a minute: In 2007, the brand teamed up with Phillip Lim, Charlotte Ronson, and Opening Ceremony for the "Designer Innovation Project." So, while new (sometimes surprising) partnerships pop up left and right, trust: Uniqlo knows what it's doing.

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Uniqlo x Cecilie Bahnsen will be available for purchase on May 21, in stores and online.