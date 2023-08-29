30 Activewear Items That Have Me Going to and From the Gym in Style This Fall

I can’t stop wearing these leggings.

(Image credit: Original Illustration by Mira Thekdi)
published

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

You see that cute outfit above? I haven’t been able to stop wearing it. (Don’t worry—it’s made a trip to the washing machine as many times as it’s seen my yoga mat.) I’ve been living as if my other activewear pieces have vanished into thin air, but let me explain why. To me, the perfect workout set has to be comfortable, supportive, practical, and stylish, which is exactly what Athleta delivers. The brand’s black leggings aren’t just black leggings—they come in an array of compression levels so you can choose which pair you need based on your workout. I’m partial to the Elation Tights that feel lightweight but still provide support in hot yoga. But as we transition between seasons, I’ll be testing out the Rainier collection made for cold-weather workouts. These classic leggings, plus a treasure trove of additional prints and styles, have me looking more stylish than ever when I’m heading to and from the gym. Athleta is filled to the brim with the autumnal tones you’ll want to wear all season long, so keep scrolling to shop my top picks for the season ahead. 

Ultra High Rise Elation 7/8 Tight

These leggings are the perfect combination of compression and comfort. Ever since I got them in the mail, I’ve been reaching for them over my other black pairs. 

Renew Seamless Muscle Tank

Is it just me, or would this tank also be really cute with jeans or black trousers? It’s giving versatile. 

Momentum Seamless Half Zip

This is the perfect thin layer for those cooler fall mornings and evenings. 

Seamless Headband

I tested this out IRL, and it doesn’t slip off your head like other headbands. 

Saysh One Sneaker

If you’re looking for a sleek but supportive running shoe, this is the one. 

Warrior Longline Bra

I’d argue this is one of the most supportive sports bras on the market. 

Salutation Stash 7/8 Tight

This sweat-wicking legging is just as buttery soft as the other options, but it provides even more support for those studio classes. 

Ether Seamless Mesh Tee

I think I just found the perfect baby tee. 

Ultimate Stash Textured 7/8 Tight

If you’re looking for a more supportive printed legging, this is the one to go for. 

Run With It Jacket

A light as air layer durable enough for outdoor runs.

Momentum Stripe Seamless Top

I find that most workout tops are a bit too long in length, but this one hits at just the right point. 

Salutation Stash Flare Pant

Just the right amount of flare. 

All About Crossbody

A crossbody comfortable enough to go for long walks with.

Whisper Featherless Vest

It’s almost vest season, and this one is first on my list. 

Elation Wide Leg Pant

I’m totally here for a more relaxed legging silhouette.

Exhale Rib Bra

Black is always a must.

Aurora Seamless 7" Short

I’d recommend getting the complete look. 

Boundless Popover

Quarter-zips always feel so cool and sporty. 

Transcend Textured 7/8 Tight

This textured style may look heavy, but it’s actually made with Athleta’s lightest material, making it a breezy, comfortable option for any workout. 

Transcend Ruched Tank

Another top that could easily be dressed up beyond the gym. 

Ultra Light Run Cap

A lightweight cap perfect for outdoor exercise.

Rainier Tight

These leggings were made with Athleta’s plush SuperSonic fabric for cold climates. If you’re an outdoor runner year-round, you need these. 

Salutation Jogger

The perfect work-from-home pant. 

Renew Seamless Scoop Tank

Such a good basic. 

Boundless Low Rise Cargo Pant

In case you missed it, cargos are still trending for fall. 

Saysh Two Sneaker

You could totally get away with wearing this supportive sneaker to the office. 

Brooklyn Heights Wide Leg Jumpsuit

I may or may not have run to my nearest Athleta store to try this on. And it may or may not have returned home with me. 

Elation V-Neck Hybrid Dress

Okay, I love Athleta for its activewear, but these everyday clothes are blowing me away. 

3 Pack Silicon Hair Ties

You can never have too many hair ties. 

Pranayama Restore Wrap

I want to live in this cozy wrap. 

Associate Editor

Natalie Gray Herder is an associate editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Originally from Los Angeles, Natalie decided to make the move to NYC after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. She had plans of applying to law school until doing a 180 to follow her more creative passions: writing and fashion. As a former collector of Vogue magazines, she should have known her true calling was in editorial but is grateful for the journey that led her to Who What Wear. She began her career at the NYC-based publication The Select 7, where she wrote about fashion, beauty, food, travel, and interiors. In pursuit of her next role, Natalie knew she wanted to hone in on women's fashion. She is an avid researcher, reader, and explorer in and out of the office. She is inspired by the street style of her fellow New Yorkers and her laid-back roots in California. In her free time, you can find her trying new restaurants, visiting museums, and reading in the park.

