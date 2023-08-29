30 Activewear Items That Have Me Going to and From the Gym in Style This Fall

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
You see that cute outfit above? I haven’t been able to stop wearing it. (Don’t worry—it’s made a trip to the washing machine as many times as it’s seen my yoga mat.) I’ve been living as if my other activewear pieces have vanished into thin air, but let me explain why. To me, the perfect workout set has to be comfortable, supportive, practical, and stylish, which is exactly what Athleta delivers. The brand’s black leggings aren’t just black leggings—they come in an array of compression levels so you can choose which pair you need based on your workout. I’m partial to the Elation Tights that feel lightweight but still provide support in hot yoga. But as we transition between seasons, I’ll be testing out the Rainier collection made for cold-weather workouts. These classic leggings, plus a treasure trove of additional prints and styles, have me looking more stylish than ever when I’m heading to and from the gym. Athleta is filled to the brim with the autumnal tones you’ll want to wear all season long, so keep scrolling to shop my top picks for the season ahead.
These leggings are the perfect combination of compression and comfort. Ever since I got them in the mail, I’ve been reaching for them over my other black pairs.
Is it just me, or would this tank also be really cute with jeans or black trousers? It’s giving versatile.
This is the perfect thin layer for those cooler fall mornings and evenings.
This sweat-wicking legging is just as buttery soft as the other options, but it provides even more support for those studio classes.
If you’re looking for a more supportive printed legging, this is the one to go for.
I find that most workout tops are a bit too long in length, but this one hits at just the right point.
This textured style may look heavy, but it’s actually made with Athleta’s lightest material, making it a breezy, comfortable option for any workout.
These leggings were made with Athleta’s plush SuperSonic fabric for cold climates. If you’re an outdoor runner year-round, you need these.
I may or may not have run to my nearest Athleta store to try this on. And it may or may not have returned home with me.
Okay, I love Athleta for its activewear, but these everyday clothes are blowing me away.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Natalie Gray Herder is an associate editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Originally from Los Angeles, Natalie decided to make the move to NYC after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. She had plans of applying to law school until doing a 180 to follow her more creative passions: writing and fashion. As a former collector of Vogue magazines, she should have known her true calling was in editorial but is grateful for the journey that led her to Who What Wear. She began her career at the NYC-based publication The Select 7, where she wrote about fashion, beauty, food, travel, and interiors. In pursuit of her next role, Natalie knew she wanted to hone in on women's fashion. She is an avid researcher, reader, and explorer in and out of the office. She is inspired by the street style of her fellow New Yorkers and her laid-back roots in California. In her free time, you can find her trying new restaurants, visiting museums, and reading in the park.
-
My Birthday Unofficially Marks the Start of Fall—I’m Bookmarking These Pieces for the Big Day
Pumpkin-spice-latte season is coming.
By Humaa Hussain
-
Simone Biles Got a Rare Standing Ovation for Her Floor Routine at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship
This doesn't happen.
By Paulina Jayne Isaac
-
Dolly Parton Recently Turned Down Kate Middleton’s Invitation for Tea in London
Could the world even handle that much star power in one room?
By Rachel Burchfield