30 Activewear Items That Have Me Going to and From the Gym in Style This Fall

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

You see that cute outfit above? I haven’t been able to stop wearing it. (Don’t worry—it’s made a trip to the washing machine as many times as it’s seen my yoga mat.) I’ve been living as if my other activewear pieces have vanished into thin air, but let me explain why. To me, the perfect workout set has to be comfortable, supportive, practical, and stylish, which is exactly what Athleta delivers. The brand’s black leggings aren’t just black leggings—they come in an array of compression levels so you can choose which pair you need based on your workout. I’m partial to the Elation Tights that feel lightweight but still provide support in hot yoga. But as we transition between seasons, I’ll be testing out the Rainier collection made for cold-weather workouts. These classic leggings, plus a treasure trove of additional prints and styles, have me looking more stylish than ever when I’m heading to and from the gym. Athleta is filled to the brim with the autumnal tones you’ll want to wear all season long, so keep scrolling to shop my top picks for the season ahead.

Ultra High Rise Elation 7/8 Tight $89 at Athleta These leggings are the perfect combination of compression and comfort. Ever since I got them in the mail, I’ve been reaching for them over my other black pairs.

Renew Seamless Muscle Tank $49 at Athleta Is it just me, or would this tank also be really cute with jeans or black trousers? It’s giving versatile.

Momentum Seamless Half Zip $89 at Athleta This is the perfect thin layer for those cooler fall mornings and evenings.

Seamless Headband $16 at Athleta I tested this out IRL, and it doesn’t slip off your head like other headbands.

Saysh One Sneaker $150 at Athleta If you’re looking for a sleek but supportive running shoe, this is the one.

Warrior Longline Bra $54 at Athleta I’d argue this is one of the most supportive sports bras on the market.

Salutation Stash 7/8 Tight $109 at Athleta This sweat-wicking legging is just as buttery soft as the other options, but it provides even more support for those studio classes.

Ether Seamless Mesh Tee $59 at Athleta I think I just found the perfect baby tee.

Ultimate Stash Textured 7/8 Tight $119 at Athleta If you’re looking for a more supportive printed legging, this is the one to go for.

Run With It Jacket $129 at Athleta A light as air layer durable enough for outdoor runs.

Momentum Stripe Seamless Top $79 at Athleta I find that most workout tops are a bit too long in length, but this one hits at just the right point.

Salutation Stash Flare Pant $119 at Athleta Just the right amount of flare.

All About Crossbody $59 at Athleta A crossbody comfortable enough to go for long walks with.

Whisper Featherless Vest $159 at Athleta It’s almost vest season, and this one is first on my list.

Elation Wide Leg Pant $99 at Athleta I’m totally here for a more relaxed legging silhouette.

Exhale Rib Bra $49 at Athleta Black is always a must.

Aurora Seamless 7" Short $59 at Athleta I’d recommend getting the complete look.

Boundless Popover $129 at Athleta Quarter-zips always feel so cool and sporty.

Transcend Textured 7/8 Tight $99 at Athleta This textured style may look heavy, but it’s actually made with Athleta’s lightest material, making it a breezy, comfortable option for any workout.

Transcend Ruched Tank $69 at Athleta Another top that could easily be dressed up beyond the gym.

Ultra Light Run Cap $39 at Athleta A lightweight cap perfect for outdoor exercise.

Rainier Tight $109 Athleta These leggings were made with Athleta’s plush SuperSonic fabric for cold climates. If you’re an outdoor runner year-round, you need these.

Renew Seamless Scoop Tank $55 at Athleta Such a good basic.

Boundless Low Rise Cargo Pant $119 at Athleta In case you missed it, cargos are still trending for fall.

Saysh Two Sneaker $185 at Athleta You could totally get away with wearing this supportive sneaker to the office.

Brooklyn Heights Wide Leg Jumpsuit $139 at Athleta I may or may not have run to my nearest Athleta store to try this on. And it may or may not have returned home with me.

Elation V-Neck Hybrid Dress $129 at Athleta Okay, I love Athleta for its activewear, but these everyday clothes are blowing me away.

3 Pack Silicon Hair Ties $14 at Athleta You can never have too many hair ties.