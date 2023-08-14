I’ve Been in L.A. for a Week—My West Coast Co-Workers Sold Me on These Products

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
Last week, the time finally came for me to fly across the pond to spend some time with my Los Angeles–based team. As happy as I was to finally see them in person rather than on a screen, I was equally as excited to get the 411 on which trends and products they’re loving at the moment. And boy, they did not disappoint. First of all, they’re leaning into the quiet-luxury trend with Sofia Richie Grainge–approved brands such as Posse, whose basic linens scratch that itch. As for beauty, I’ve been convinced to try Chanel’s Le Vernis nail color in Ballerina (a classic, barely-there pink shade) and the Origins milky cleanser, which melts away makeup like magic. But there’s so much more, so keep reading to see all the fashion and beauty products L.A. editors are loving right now.
Mesh flats are having a moment, and these get a definite yes from me.
I’ve been on more flights this year than ever before, and I’m always on the lookout for a cute airport ’fit. This Deiji Studios set fits the bill.
Mejuri describes these as “the most pillowy hoops you’ve ever seen.” I’ll be adding them to my stack.
I’ve seen the L.A. fashion set in fisherman sandals, and this pair by Pedro Shoes is perfect to add to my collection.
This is one of the few makeup products I brought with me to the States, and my colleagues all swear by it now.
I’ve never given much thought to beige swimwear, but it’s all any Cali girl can talk about.
This handcrafted Alighieri ring is made with recycled 24-karat gold-plated sterling silver.
St. Tropez’s face and body formula is dermatologically tested, non-comedogenic, and will give you that sun-kissed glow.
Formulated with rice and almond oil, this gentle cleanser helps melt makeup and dissolve impurities.
I already own the brown suede pair of these popular sandals, but I’m slowly being convinced to add the black pair to my collection, too.
A West Coast editor favorite, this moisturizing, ultra-lightweight blush is infused with micro-droplet pigments that blend seamlessly into the skin.
This matte-ﬁnish gloss moisturizes and smooths. I’m obsessed.
These rectangular acetate-framed sunglasses from Chimi were the very first thing I got this trip.
Constructed in a fun shape featuring gentle curves, this bag completes a casual brunch outfit.
Is it even a trip to L.A. without purchasing another pair of classic light-wash jeans?
My all-time favorite bronzer in a travel-friendly size!
The water is always harsh on my hair on this side of the Atlantic, so this Olaplex recommendation is a godsend.
This Chanel lipstick combines intense, longwearing colour and a high-shine finish with hydrating benefits.
This lotion softens, smooths, and helps improve the overall look of your skin.
