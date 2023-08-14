I’ve Been in L.A. for a Week—My West Coast Co-Workers Sold Me on These Products

It didn’t take much convincing.

Last week, the time finally came for me to fly across the pond to spend some time with my Los Angeles–based team. As happy as I was to finally see them in person rather than on a screen, I was equally as excited to get the 411 on which trends and products they’re loving at the moment. And boy, they did not disappoint. First of all, they’re leaning into the quiet-luxury trend with Sofia Richie Grainge–approved brands such as Posse, whose basic linens scratch that itch. As for beauty, I’ve been convinced to try Chanel’s Le Vernis nail color in Ballerina (a classic, barely-there pink shade) and the Origins milky cleanser, which melts away makeup like magic. But there’s so much more, so keep reading to see all the fashion and beauty products L.A. editors are loving right now. 

Le Monde Beryl Leather-Trim Mesh Mary Jane Flats

Mesh flats are having a moment, and these get a definite yes from me.

Posse Elijah Vest

Posse calls the Elijah Vest an investment piece, and I could not agree more.

Posse Wyatt Trousers

The matching pants finish the whole look.

Deiji Studios Wool-Blend Cardigan

I’ve been on more flights this year than ever before, and I’m always on the lookout for a cute airport ’fit. This Deiji Studios set fits the bill.

Deiji Studios Wool-Blend Pants

They’re the best part of the set.

Birkenstock Boston Buckled Wool-Felt Clogs

A fashion editor–approved shoe in a fall colorway.

COS The Full Volume T-Shirt

A classic sailor moment.

Mejuri Chunky Medium Hoops

Mejuri describes these as “the most pillowy hoops you’ve ever seen.” I’ll be adding them to my stack.

Pedro Shoes Alia Studded Clogs

I’ve seen the L.A. fashion set in fisherman sandals, and this pair by Pedro Shoes is perfect to add to my collection.

Toteme Sleeveless Cotton Tee Dress

I love a T-shirt dress, and this sage color screams L.A.

Kiko Cosmetics Deep Black Kajal

This is one of the few makeup products I brought with me to the States, and my colleagues all swear by it now.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Ballerina

The key to an effortless clean-girl look.

Hunza G Pamela Seersucker Swimsuit

I’ve never given much thought to beige swimwear, but it’s all any Cali girl can talk about. 

Alighieri Gold the Eternity Orbit Ring

This handcrafted Alighieri ring is made with recycled 24-karat gold-plated sterling silver.

St. Tropez Luxe Self-Tan Tonic Glow Drops

St. Tropez’s face and body formula is dermatologically tested, non-comedogenic, and will give you that sun-kissed glow.

Origins Checks and Balances Milky Oil Cleanser Makeup Melter

Formulated with rice and almond oil, this gentle cleanser helps melt makeup and dissolve impurities.

A.Emery Jalen Flat Leather Sandals

I already own the brown suede pair of these popular sandals, but I’m slowly being convinced to add the black pair to my collection, too.

Chanel Les Beige Water-Fresh Blush

A West Coast editor favorite, this moisturizing, ultra-lightweight blush is infused with micro-droplet pigments that blend seamlessly into the skin.

SheGlam Soft 90’s Glam Lip Liner and Lip Duo Set in Moody Taupe

This matte-ﬁnish gloss moisturizes and smooths. I’m obsessed.

Chimi Black LHR Sunglasses

These rectangular acetate-framed sunglasses from Chimi were the very first thing I got this trip.

Pedro Shoes Vibe Hobo Bag

Constructed in a fun shape featuring gentle curves, this bag completes a casual brunch outfit.

Chico’s High Rise Straight Leg Jeans

Is it even a trip to L.A. without purchasing another pair of classic light-wash jeans?

Soma Cool Nights V-Neck Cami

The perfect set for those warm summer nights.

Soma Cool Nights Pajama Shorts

You can’t forget the shorts.

Chanel Les Beige Travel-Size Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream

My all-time favorite bronzer in a travel-friendly size!

Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme

The water is always harsh on my hair on this side of the Atlantic, so this Olaplex recommendation is a godsend.

Chico’s Microfiber Tank

Another warm-weather basic that I cannot live without.

Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom Hydrating Plumping Intense Shine Lip Colour in Chance

This Chanel lipstick combines intense, longwearing colour and a high-shine finish with hydrating benefits.

Clinique Jumbo Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+

This lotion softens, smooths, and helps improve the overall look of your skin.

Pedro Shoes Altura Sneakers

I won’t be wearing these crisp white sneakers on any hiking trails, but for a brunch look, they’re a chic, casual addition.

Associate Shopping Editor

Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.

