I’ve Been in L.A. for a Week—My West Coast Co-Workers Sold Me on These Products

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

Last week, the time finally came for me to fly across the pond to spend some time with my Los Angeles–based team. As happy as I was to finally see them in person rather than on a screen, I was equally as excited to get the 411 on which trends and products they’re loving at the moment. And boy, they did not disappoint. First of all, they’re leaning into the quiet-luxury trend with Sofia Richie Grainge–approved brands such as Posse, whose basic linens scratch that itch. As for beauty, I’ve been convinced to try Chanel’s Le Vernis nail color in Ballerina (a classic, barely-there pink shade) and the Origins milky cleanser, which melts away makeup like magic. But there’s so much more, so keep reading to see all the fashion and beauty products L.A. editors are loving right now.

Le Monde Beryl Leather-Trim Mesh Mary Jane Flats $378 at MatchesFashion Mesh flats are having a moment, and these get a definite yes from me.

Posse Elijah Vest $189 at Posse Posse calls the Elijah Vest an investment piece, and I could not agree more.

Posse Wyatt Trousers $299 at Posse The matching pants finish the whole look.

Deiji Studios Wool-Blend Cardigan $230 at Net-a-Porter I’ve been on more flights this year than ever before, and I’m always on the lookout for a cute airport ’fit. This Deiji Studios set fits the bill.

Deiji Studios Wool-Blend Pants $284 at Net-a-Porter They’re the best part of the set.

Birkenstock Boston Buckled Wool-Felt Clogs $90 at MatchesFashion A fashion editor–approved shoe in a fall colorway.

COS The Full Volume T-Shirt $45 at COS A classic sailor moment.

Mejuri Chunky Medium Hoops $128 at Mejuri Mejuri describes these as “the most pillowy hoops you’ve ever seen.” I’ll be adding them to my stack.

Pedro Shoes Alia Studded Clogs $90 at Pedro Shoes I’ve seen the L.A. fashion set in fisherman sandals, and this pair by Pedro Shoes is perfect to add to my collection.

Toteme Sleeveless Cotton Tee Dress $290 at Neiman Marcus I love a T-shirt dress, and this sage color screams L.A.

Kiko Cosmetics Deep Black Kajal $13 at Kiko Cosmetics This is one of the few makeup products I brought with me to the States, and my colleagues all swear by it now.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Ballerina $32 at Chanel The key to an effortless clean-girl look.

Hunza G Pamela Seersucker Swimsuit $215 at Net-a-Porter I’ve never given much thought to beige swimwear, but it’s all any Cali girl can talk about.

Alighieri Gold the Eternity Orbit Ring $290 at SSENSE This handcrafted Alighieri ring is made with recycled 24-karat gold-plated sterling silver.

St. Tropez Luxe Self-Tan Tonic Glow Drops $35 at QVC St. Tropez’s face and body formula is dermatologically tested, non-comedogenic, and will give you that sun-kissed glow.

Origins Checks and Balances Milky Oil Cleanser Makeup Melter $31 at QVC Formulated with rice and almond oil, this gentle cleanser helps melt makeup and dissolve impurities.

A.Emery Jalen Flat Leather Sandals $223 at Farfetch I already own the brown suede pair of these popular sandals, but I’m slowly being convinced to add the black pair to my collection, too.

Chanel Les Beige Water-Fresh Blush $50 at Chanel A West Coast editor favorite, this moisturizing, ultra-lightweight blush is infused with micro-droplet pigments that blend seamlessly into the skin.

SheGlam Soft 90’s Glam Lip Liner and Lip Duo Set in Moody Taupe $7 at SheGlam This matte-ﬁnish gloss moisturizes and smooths. I’m obsessed.

Chimi Black LHR Sunglasses $180 at SSENSE These rectangular acetate-framed sunglasses from Chimi were the very first thing I got this trip.

Pedro Shoes Vibe Hobo Bag $110 at Pedro Shoes Constructed in a fun shape featuring gentle curves, this bag completes a casual brunch outfit.

Chico’s High Rise Straight Leg Jeans $99 at Chico’s Is it even a trip to L.A. without purchasing another pair of classic light-wash jeans?

Soma Cool Nights V-Neck Cami $40 at Soma The perfect set for those warm summer nights.

Soma Cool Nights Pajama Shorts $40 at Soma You can’t forget the shorts.

Chanel Les Beige Travel-Size Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream $50 at Chanel My all-time favorite bronzer in a travel-friendly size!

Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme $30 at QVC The water is always harsh on my hair on this side of the Atlantic, so this Olaplex recommendation is a godsend.

Chico’s Microfiber Tank $30 at Chico’s Another warm-weather basic that I cannot live without.

Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom Hydrating Plumping Intense Shine Lip Colour in Chance $45 at Chanel This Chanel lipstick combines intense, longwearing colour and a high-shine finish with hydrating benefits.

Clinique Jumbo Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ $49 at QVC This lotion softens, smooths, and helps improve the overall look of your skin.