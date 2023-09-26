ALO Is Taking Up a Lot of Space in My Fall Wardrobe, and I’m Not Mad About It

These seasonal colors are everything.

(Image credit: Original Illustration by Makena Frederick)
Humaa Hussain
By Humaa Hussain
published

We're officially into the first week of fall, and like clockwork, every brand out there seems to be dropping a fall collection to fuel the wardrobe swaps of fashion people, who are packing away their summer pieces to make space for more weather-appropriate attire. I’m one of those people, and even though I began my closet clean-out earlier this month, there’s one section I haven’t been able to nail down: athleisure. But it turns out I’ve been looking in all the wrong places. 

ALO just dropped its seasonal pieces, and I’m thrilled to report that my athleisure search is over. With an assortment of comfy transitional basics, the new collection is available in three seasonal colors, and I’m obsessed. Keep scrolling to see the pieces that left a dent in my wallet.

ALO Accolade Hoodie

ALO Accolade Sweatpant

ALO Airbrush Real Bra Tank

ALO Cropped Take Me Out Button Up

ALO Notable Beanie

ALO 1/4 Zip Cropped In The Lead Coverup

ALO Ripstop Cropped Cosmo Zip Up Hoodie

ALO Accolade Crew Neck Pullover

ALO Airbrush Heart Throb Bra & Airbrush High-Waist Heart Throb Legging Set

ALO Unisex Half-Crew Throwback Sock

ALO Airbrush Formation Jacket

ALO Gold Rush Puffer

Associate Shopping Editor

Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire, covering fashion beauty and home under the Branded Content team. Before joining both titles, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate content to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.

