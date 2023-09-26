ALO Is Taking Up a Lot of Space in My Fall Wardrobe, and I’m Not Mad About It

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
We're officially into the first week of fall, and like clockwork, every brand out there seems to be dropping a fall collection to fuel the wardrobe swaps of fashion people, who are packing away their summer pieces to make space for more weather-appropriate attire. I’m one of those people, and even though I began my closet clean-out earlier this month, there’s one section I haven’t been able to nail down: athleisure. But it turns out I’ve been looking in all the wrong places.
ALO just dropped its seasonal pieces, and I’m thrilled to report that my athleisure search is over. With an assortment of comfy transitional basics, the new collection is available in three seasonal colors, and I’m obsessed. Keep scrolling to see the pieces that left a dent in my wallet.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire, covering fashion beauty and home under the Branded Content team. Before joining both titles, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate content to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
-
Stacy and Izzy Survived the 'Love Is Blind' Love Triangle—But What Happens In the Real World?
Here's what we know.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Sunday’s Chiefs Game Was Not the First Time Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Hung Out
It may have been their debut on the world stage, but the two have apparently hung out “several times” in a “private setting.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Natalia Bryant Gets the Sweetest Advice from Supermodel Gigi Hadid Before Bryant’s Runway Debut
Bryant walked in two shows for Milan Fashion Week on Friday—Versace and Boss.
By Rachel Burchfield