H&M’s Affordable New Summer Collection Fills Every Gap in My Wardrobe
I'm running to score these chic under-$100 finds before they sell out.
After what feels like the longest winter in recorded history, warm weather is finally on the way. It'll be a constant 70 degrees and sunny in New York next week, so I've finally put my winter wardrobe in storage. However, I now have a shockingly empty closet, leaving me plenty of space to fill in the gaps with the latest fashion trends. Luckily, H&M's new summer collection has me covered.
Forget a capsule wardrobe—I'm tempted to add the entire drop to my rotation. There are linen pants in every neutral shade, butter yellow separates I'm dying to style, summery dresses for all of the occasions on my agenda, and plenty of tops that I can wear into the office this summer. Moreover, every just-launched piece costs less than $100, which you would've never guessed considering how elegant they look. My rich-looking outfits just got so much easier to create.
Keep scrolling for a full rundown of everything I'm eyeing from H&M's new collection. These picks include elevated basics, spring workwear, and dressier finds, so you can have a well-rounded summer closet while sticking to your budget.
H&M styled this semi-sheer top over wide-legged pants, and the final result was surprisingly chic.
Blush pink is spring's trendiest color, and I suspect its popularity will only carry through to the summer. How could it not with pretty pieces like this in the mix?
The red color trend shows no signs of slowing down, so why not add more of the shade to your wardrobe in the form of a polished T-shirt?
These breezy linen shorts will be handy for sweltering days. I especially love the idea of pairing them with the red tee above.
Pair this trendy sheer skirt with the matching cami for an adorably girly going-out outfit.
This blush pink top will make you look like a bona fide fashion girl with its bohemian ruffles and silhouette.
I, for one, can't wait for bermuda shorts to come back for summer—this season, I'm adding a white pair into the rotation for a more easy-going look.
Our editors were obsessed with a particular white skirt outfit last summer, but this year, I'm eyeing this find for its pretty pink shade.
Add a scarf to anything, and it instantly looks cooler. I’m imagining this with cargo pants and kitten heels for an It girl going-out look.
Figuring out summer work outfits is no easy feat, but with this chic one-and-done dress in your rotation, it can be.
When you can’t be bothered with a lot of effort in your look, this pretty white top gets the job done with jeans or denim cutoffs.
No summer wardrobe is complete without linen pants. Wear them with everything from crop tops and tees to tank tops and button-downs.
Butter yellow is about to be everywhere, so add this slinky T-shirt to your closet for easy layering.
These easygoing pants would be great to throw on with a tank or tee whenever you don’t know what to wear.
Just imagine how adorable this mini dress would look paired with Mary Jane ballet flats.
Elevated basics make a world of difference in your look. This top will do the trick with its rich-looking boat neckline.
This dress is about as summery as it gets with its billowy shape and eyelet details.
Obsessed is an understatement when it comes to this dress. I’d wear it with loafers or trendy fisherman sandals all summer long to the office.
I'd pair these breezy pants with a tailored vest for a low-effort look for the office or sneakers and a tank for the weekend.
A linen vest like this will look just as polished with dark wash jeans as it would with a slip skirt or trousers.
Dress this pretty find up with strappy heels for vacation or dress it down with ballet flats for brunch—it's that easy.
I didn't think I would be into peplum tops, but this find is so rich-looking, I couldn't resist adding it to my cart.
I'm swapping my go-to button-down shirts for this short-sleeved linen version for the warm weather months.
Throw on this crochet top and a pair of denim shorts and you've got a quintessential summer outfit.
This breezy dress was practically made for wearing over your bikini on a tropical beach vacation.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
