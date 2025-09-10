My Fall Wish List Is a Mile Long—30 Things I'm Eyeing RN

Most Coveted is a shopping series sharing our editors' curation of the must-know items they can't stop thinking about.
My willpower has been incredible lately. It's been weeks—months, actually—since I bought a piece of clothing. But it's time I finally give in and scratch the itch. While I'm not one of those people who count down the very last days of summer, I can feel myself getting antsy to switch over to cozy fall vibes. This year, that feeling is extra strong since it's my very first autumn living in New York City. In L.A., I could get away with a tee and jeans, and maybe a light jacket, but here in New York, I know I need to build a whole lineup of proper warm pieces. Coats! Cashmere! Cable-knit! So… technically, all the pieces I'm on my wish list are a necessity. Right? Right. Happy shopping!
Banana Republic
The Icon Classic Wide-Leg Jean
It's called The Icon for a reason.
The perfect white tee does exist, and it's the '90s-inspired Sadie Crew from AG. You're welcome.
I'll be wearing with mini skirts and jeans alike.
Dissh
Amber Black Long Sleeve Knit Cardigan
The buttons add a unique touch.
Banana Republic
Large Patchwork Medium Zip Tote
A chic bag at an amazing price.
Vuori
Lou Full Zip Jacket
You can never have too many cozy jackets. It's a fact.
Banana Republic
Lightweight Cashmere Low V-Neck Sweater
Perfect for someone who wants to add a bit of color to their more neutral wardrobe.
Banana Republic
Heritage Suede Jacket
Reformation
Nancy Knee High Boot
As someone who has a pair of Reformation boots, I can guarantee you these are worth every penny.
Banana Republic
Classic Cotton Trench Coat
Yes, you could get a tan trench, or you could opt for a hunter-green one, like this chic number.
Yep, cozy season is here.
Celine
Bold 3 Dot Rectangular Sunglasses
Vuori
Elevation Racer Bra
Absolutely love the color blocking going on here.
Vuori
Halo Modern Straight Leg Pant
I'm giving you the okay to splurge on a cozy pair of sweats for rainy-day movie marathons.
Vuori
Restore Oversized Hoodie
To go with your sweats, obviously.
And throw in the shirt for good measure.
adidas
Adicolor Classic Firebird Loose Track Pants
I love dressing up a pair of track pants. Add a pair of pointed-toe kitten-heel mules, and thank me later when you're getting flooded with compliments.
adidas
Adicolor Satin Wide Leg Track Pants
Absolutely love this satin pair as well.
adidas
Handball Spezial Shoes
The brown shade is perfection.
Adidas
Premium Essentials Tank Top
Such an easy tank to throw on during warmer fall days.
Express
Printed Fitted Off the Shoulder Tailored Top
I can't believe this is under $100.
Express
High Waisted Dark Wash Relaxed Straight Jeans
If you haven't tried Express jeans, let me put you on. This is Exhibit A.
Express
High Waisted Light Wash 50/50 Rigid Stretch Wide Leg Jeans
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cable Knit Wool Cashmere Polo Sweater
I'll be leaning into preppy style this fall.
Ralph Lauren Collection
The Ralph Calf Suede Tote
Ralph Lauren
The Ralph Calfskin Small Shoulder Bag
Ralph Lauren has been showing up and showing out in the bag department lately.
adidas
Blocking Track Jacket
Another great sneaker-color option.
Old Navy
Fit & Flare Sleeveless Denim Midi Dress (Was $50)
Old Navy
Oversized Everywear Tunic T-Shirt (Was $20)
