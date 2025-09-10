My Fall Wish List Is a Mile Long—30 Things I'm Eyeing RN

Most Coveted is a shopping series sharing our editors' curation of the must-know items they can't stop thinking about.

My willpower has been incredible lately. It's been weeks—months, actually—since I bought a piece of clothing. But it's time I finally give in and scratch the itch. While I'm not one of those people who count down the very last days of summer, I can feel myself getting antsy to switch over to cozy fall vibes. This year, that feeling is extra strong since it's my very first autumn living in New York City. In L.A., I could get away with a tee and jeans, and maybe a light jacket, but here in New York, I know I need to build a whole lineup of proper warm pieces. Coats! Cashmere! Cable-knit! So… technically, all the pieces I'm on my wish list are a necessity. Right? Right. Happy shopping!