For Eckhaus Latta, major fashion collaborations with beloved mall brands marked the beginning and the end of summer 2026. First, the New York- and L.A.-based label debuted an unconventional warm-weather wardrobe with Mango. Fast forward to September 11, and lead designers Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta reunited with J.Crew for an "unpretentious" collection that looks fresh from a '90s catalog. Are you ready for an Eckhaus Latta Fall, too?
On the second day of New York Fashion Week, hours before the bicoastal brand's Spring 2027 show, the J.Crew x Eckhaus Latta collaboration welcomed shoppers into a world of whimsical colors, minimalist silhouettes, and autumnal staples from J.Crew's archives. "The inspiration for us was really J.Crew. It is an iconic American brand with a rich heritage," Eckhaus and Latta said in the press release. The longtime design duo "rummaged through a lot of [J.Crew] catalogs from the ’90s," searching for ways to give "clothes designed for how people actually live" the eccentric, Eckhaus Latta twist.
To accompany the time-traveling collection, with J.Crew's best-selling Barn Jacket and Rollneck Sweater at the helm, photographer Luna Conte created a catalog-worthy campaign that "brings the creative tension between the brands to life through a house party where everyone is invited," per the press release.
Models traded the runway for the intimate corners of an eclectic house, where brushed, striped, and marled knitwear felt "unmistakably J.Crew, but unexpected enough to make you look twice," J.Crew's creative director of women's Olympia Gayot said in a statement.
The new Rollneck, for example, reintroduces the tubular collar and ribbed cuffs that have been around since 1988. However, similar to the Rollneck that Eckhaus Latta designed for the NYFW collaboration early in the year, unbalanced panels of grape purple and olive green are woven into the charcoal gray wool.
While the sweater could've been on loan from an Eckhaus Latta fashion show, layering them over sky blue jeans is straight out of J.Crew's playbook. In fact, Emma Chamberlain, the face of the new Tiny Rollneck campaign, wore a striped style with almost identical denim.
The beauty of the J.Crew x Eckhaus Latta collaboration is that "there’s a person for all of it," Latta told Vogue, referencing the universality of the 27-piece line that includes sweaters, button-down and rugby shirts, barn and duffle jackets, and even chinos and jeans.
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The brands also encourage shoppers to play around with mixing and matching. Commit to the memorable matching sets—ranging from striped twinset sweaters to a moss green cardigan and skirt—or ground them in relatability with goes-with-everything denim. "There’s this wealth of things to explore and riff off of, and then subvert and digest and play with in a way that feels us," Eckhaus told the publication. The most on-brand Eckhaus Latta contribution? Seeking out "gross" colors like "puke green."
The balaclava, brushed cashmere bandana, and knitted opera gloves could take a classic sweater-and-jeans set from minimalist to eye-catching in an instant. That's the Eckhaus Latta Way, after all: using effortless, yet unusual accessories to reimagine otherwise timeless attire.
"We wanted to preserve the experimentation, individuality and sense of community that make Eckhaus Latta so distinctive, along with the unpretentious New York energy they bring," Gayot said in the press release.
Luckily for fans of J.Crew and Eckhaus Latta, the collaboration launches online and in select J.Crew stores as soon as Sept. 15. Pieces will range from $75 to $650, making the brand's investment-friendly fashion more accessible than ever. So, set your alarms for the final day of NYFW. You won't want to miss the chance to shop this post-show gift.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.