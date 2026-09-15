Selena Gomez's 2026 Emmys Manicure Is All About a "Frosted Sunset" Finish

Selena Gomez decided to switch things up in the beauty department for the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards. The Only Murders In the Building star brought subdued, Earth mother glam to the red blue carpet this evening, with her dark espresso brunette hair tumbling down her back in soft mermaid waves. Her berry lip tint has already become my new fall beauty obsession, and her perfectly flushed cheeks were so romantic and pretty that I know I'm going to try to recreate it for work every day this week. However, Ms. Gomez can't show up to an awards show and not serve a look on her nails. For the Emmys this year, she turned, once again, to her longtime nail artist Tom Bachik, for a golden manicure that perfectly complimented her gilded gown.
“The inspiration was her Louis Vuitton gown," Bachik explained in a press release to media. "We loved the whole look. It was like frosted gold, so I wanted that same effect on the nail, a frosted metallic. Subtle but special. We played with different textures, and Gel by essie Frost Yourself was the perfect choice for Selena’s metallic frost 'Sunset' mani.”
I know that I've been on the hunt for a subtle but not boring take on fall nail art, so the frosted sunet look might just be the perfect manicure to say "so long" to summer and welcome in the cool and crispy fall days.
Keep scrolling to snag everything you need to recreate Selena Gomez's 2026 Emmys manicure at home.
Get Selena Gomez's Emmys Manicure
Essie
Gel Couture Liquid Diamonds - Frost Yourself
Essie
Gel Couture Top Coat
Essie
On a Roll Apricot Cuticle Oil
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.
She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.