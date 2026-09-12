NYFW Street Style Proves Red Isn't Going Anywhere

A little of the color trend goes a long way.

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The red color trend on the street style scene at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027
(Image credit: Getty Images)

This New York Fashion Week, brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Diane von Furstenberg, Cult Gaia, and Tory Burch aren't the only ones painting the town red. Outside the Spring 2027 runway shows, fashion insiders, editors, and celebrities have transformed the street style circuit into a sea of strawberry, crimson, and tomato.

It's tradition for a hue or two to emerge as New York Fashion Week's top color trend. Back in Sept. 2025, it was all about the burgundy. Last February, showgoers at Fall 2026 fêtes boarded the chocolate brown bandwagon. Now, whether guests are wearing head-to-toe tomato or splashes of scarlet, there are as many red pieces running rampant around NYFW as there are spectators.

The red color trend on the street style scene at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

A guest matched their red sweater to their cap-toe Chanel ballet flats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The red takeover tiptoed its way into Manhattan on the eve of NYFW, popping Elle Fanning's leather pencil skirt at Coach, Ella Hunt's uber-buttoned blazer, and embroidery on Cynthia Erivo's military jacket at Ralph Lauren. (At the same time, Rachel Comey introduced fire hydrant-tinted hosiery and Cult Gaia traded beige for red bralettes.)

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Elle Fanning&#039;s celebrity look at the Coach New York Fashion Week show

Elle Fanning hid the color trend beneath her leopard-print Coach coat.

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The red color trend on the street style scene at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

Ella Hunt grounded a striking shade of red with black basics.

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Cynthia Erivo wearing the red color trend at New York Fashion week 2026

Only the cuffs and collar of Cynthia Erivo's Ralph Lauren were red.

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Once the official Day 1 of spring 2027 runway showcases began, the pigment became the not-so-subtle superstar of pre- and post-show step-and-repeats. But which shade came out on top? The perennial color (endorsed by Alaïa, Balenciaga, Hermès, and more for Fall 2026) that remains as popular today as it was in 2023 is tomato red.

The red color trend on the street style scene at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

This NYFW guest limited the color trend to their ascot.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The red color trend on the street style scene at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

This is your sign to invest in a tomato red button-down this fall.

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During NYFW last September, Katie Holmes paired a ripened Metier purse with matching high-vamp flats. Fast forward to the current calendar of events—which run from Sept. 10 to 15—and you can't walk a single block without shifting your attention to an unmissable shade of red on billowy blouses, steamed polo shirts, and wedding guest-worthy dresses.

The red color trend on the street style scene at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

One NYFW guest paired a red polo shirt with the Bermuda shorts trend, a Copenhagen Fashion Week favorite.

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The red color trend on the street style scene at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

Style at Large contributor April Lockhart shone in a tomato red dress.

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That's not to say tomato is the only Fashion Week-worthy red. Before Tommy Hilfiger's spring runway show (which sprinkled the color onto rugby shirts, button-downs, boat totes, and even baseball caps), A-listers proved every tone of the color trend has daily dressing potential.

First up? Camila Cabello, who shade-matched the sweater draped over her shoulders to a knitted mini skirt. Soon after, Lana Condor tested the same Kendall Jenner-approved layering hack by wearing a strawberry cable-knit cardigan with a white T-shirt, a navy blue jacket, and wide-leg jeans. Peep the same eye-catching color on her manicure.

The red color trend on Camila Cabello&#039;s outfit at the Tommy Hilfiger New York Fashion Week show

Camila Cabello wore red to the Tommy Hilfiger show.

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The red color trend on the street style scene at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

So did Lana Condor.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the first model graced the New York-based brand's catwalk, Gigi Hadid reminded spectators that red has always been her shade. (Her own knitwear label, Guest In Residence, is constantly adding tomato attire to its catalog—and therefore, the founder's regular rotation.) She opened the Tommy Hilfiger show in baggy bottoms that matched the brand's logo.

The red color trend on the street style scene at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

Gigi Hadid opened the Tommy Hilfiger show in red bottoms.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After all 69 looks walked the runway (most of which featured at least a sprinkle of red), an off-duty Hadid was photographed outside, wearing a vintage Tommy Hilfiger baseball tee in an almost identical dye.

The red color trend on the street style scene at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

After the show, the supermodel changed into a red baseball tee.

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On Sept. 11, when the NYFW spotlight switched to Michael Kors, the color trend took over the VIP-filled front row. So much so, it seemed like the revered New York designer made it his dress code. Everyone from Kathryn Newton and Ashe to Gabrielle Union and Lisa Rinna frosted themselves in the fresh-from-the-garden tint.

There's no doubt that Union and Rinna wore the most red, though. While the Bring It On actor stacked a tomato sweater-turned-shawl over an identical sweater dress, the reality star posed in a knee-length ruby look that was more feathers than actual fabric.

Gabrielle Union wearing the red color trend at Michael Kors New York Fashion week show

Gabrielle Union brought the color trend as her plus-one to Michael Kors.

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The red color trend on the street style scene at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

Lisa Rinna brought the drama.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, deeper shades of red offset the overwhelming majority of tomato attire.

The red color trend on the street style scene at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

Another attendee stacked the It shade over black pants.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The red color trend on the street style scene at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

Bambi Northwood Blythe, an Australian model, supported Michael Kors in a full red 'fit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If the red street style series is this ripe in September, it's bound to be a successful holiday season for the shade. Translation: Now's the time to test the compatibility between your personal color palette and garnet, strawberry, russet, and, of course, tomato. To DIY your nearest sidewalk into NYFW, shop the Marie Claire-approved red pieces below.

Shop the Red Color Trend Inspired by New York Fashion Week

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.