It's tradition for a hue or two to emerge as New York Fashion Week's top color trend. Back in Sept. 2025, it was all about the burgundy. LastFebruary, showgoers at Fall 2026 fêtes boarded the chocolate brown bandwagon. Now, whether guests are wearing head-to-toe tomato or splashes of scarlet, there are as many red pieces running rampant around NYFW as there are spectators.
The red takeover tiptoed its way into Manhattan on the eve of NYFW, popping Elle Fanning's leather pencil skirt at Coach, Ella Hunt's uber-buttoned blazer, and embroidery on Cynthia Erivo'smilitary jacket at Ralph Lauren. (At the same time, Rachel Comey introduced fire hydrant-tinted hosiery and Cult Gaia traded beige for red bralettes.)
Once the official Day 1 of spring 2027 runway showcases began, the pigment became the not-so-subtle superstar of pre- and post-show step-and-repeats. But which shade came out on top? The perennial color (endorsed by Alaïa, Balenciaga, Hermès, and more for Fall 2026) that remains as popular today as it was in 2023 is tomato red.
During NYFW last September, Katie Holmes paired a ripened Metier purse with matching high-vamp flats. Fast forward to the current calendar of events—which run from Sept. 10 to 15—and you can't walk a single block without shifting your attention to an unmissable shade of red on billowy blouses, steamed polo shirts, and wedding guest-worthy dresses.
That's not to say tomato is the only Fashion Week-worthy red. Before Tommy Hilfiger's spring runway show (which sprinkled the color onto rugby shirts, button-downs, boat totes, and even baseball caps), A-listers proved every tone of the color trend has daily dressing potential.
First up? Camila Cabello, who shade-matched the sweater draped over her shoulders to a knitted mini skirt. Soon after, Lana Condor tested the same Kendall Jenner-approved layering hack by wearing a strawberry cable-knit cardigan with a white T-shirt, a navy blue jacket, and wide-leg jeans. Peep the same eye-catching color on her manicure.
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Once the first model graced the New York-based brand's catwalk, Gigi Hadid reminded spectators that red has always been her shade. (Her own knitwear label, Guest In Residence, is constantly adding tomato attire to its catalog—and therefore, the founder's regular rotation.) She opened the Tommy Hilfiger show in baggy bottoms that matched the brand's logo.
After all 69 looks walked the runway (most of which featured at least a sprinkle of red), an off-duty Hadid was photographed outside, wearing a vintage Tommy Hilfiger baseball tee in an almost identical dye.
On Sept. 11, when the NYFW spotlight switched to Michael Kors, the color trend took over the VIP-filled front row. So much so, it seemed like the revered New York designer made it his dress code. Everyone from Kathryn Newton and Ashe to Gabrielle Union and Lisa Rinna frosted themselves in the fresh-from-the-garden tint.
There's no doubt that Union and Rinna wore the most red, though. While the Bring It On actor stacked a tomato sweater-turned-shawl over an identical sweater dress, the reality star posed in a knee-length ruby look that was more feathers than actual fabric.
Meanwhile, deeper shades of red offset the overwhelming majority of tomato attire.
If the red street style series is this ripe in September, it's bound to be a successful holiday season for the shade. Translation: Now's the time to test the compatibility between your personal color palette and garnet, strawberry, russet, and, of course, tomato. To DIY your nearest sidewalk into NYFW, shop the Marie Claire-approved red pieces below.
Shop the Red Color Trend Inspired by New York Fashion Week
Banana Republic
The Getaway Straight-Leg Pull-On Pant in Linen
Quince
100% Mongolian Cashmere Dolman Sleeve Henley Sweater in Varsity Red
Banana Republic
Leather Barrel Bag
Boden
Lydia Tie Neck Knitted Sweater-Poppy Red
J.Crew
Jules Classic-Fit Button-Up Shirt in Greenwich Poplin
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.