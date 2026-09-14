Jacobson was the first of the family to arrive at L.A.'s Peacock Theater on September 14. The actor made her Emmys debut for The Gilded Age, an Emmy-winning series that earned another eight nominations this year. Edward Bowleg III, the stylist that dressed her for the 2026 Met Gala and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, embraced Jacobson's masculine side with a black-and-white suit by Tom Ford, featuring a cropped blazer and tailored extra-long trousers. The jacket's white trim and asymmetrical scarf replaced a traditional Oxford shirt, a sleek switch that highlighted its padded shoulders and silk lapels.
To finish her first Emmys outfit, Jacobson accessorized with pointy pumps (blink and you'll miss them beneath her shoe-shielding hems), a diamond brooch by Tiffany & Co., and matching spiky earring studs.
Minutes after Jacobson warmed up the red carpet, Gummer picked up where her younger sister left off in black-tie attire by Dior. The Love Story star's strapless column gown channeled the nominated TV show's minimalist '90s style. But between the 3-D floral appliqués, the bubbled bodice, and the pleated texture, Dior's Jonathan Anderson gave the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-coded silhouette a red carpet-ready twist.
Only adding to the look's effortless elegance, a single string of ivory pearls cascaded down the side. Meanwhile, the same supersized flowers seen on her neckline returned to the opposite side of the skirt.
Dior Beauty brought Gummer's glowy, less-is-more makeup look to life, but the jewelry brand behind her 1920s-inspired choker necklace remains a mystery. Stay tuned for the reveal as the red carpet circuit continues. Regardless, its diamonds were as eye-catching as the rest of the actor's sparklers: subtle stud earrings and her radiant-cut engagement ring.
It's been a minute since Gummer and Jacobson have reunited on the red carpet; three years, to be exact. Back in December 2023, the sisters and their Oscar-winning mother coordinated all-black attire for the third annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala. Clearly, an affinity for colorless looks runs in the family. While Streep and Gummer kept it classic in long-sleeve, high-neck dresses, Jacobson's carpet-sweeping style boasted metallic silver embroidery.
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Both Gummer and Jacobson presumably secured their seats inside Peacock Theater by now, but all hope for a sister photo op isn't lost. Perhaps they'll end the evening at the same star-studded after-party. If anyone can convince Streep to get in on the fun, it's her daughters.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.