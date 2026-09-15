It’s easy to spot a Hollywood star with a strong sense of personal style. There’s a throughline connecting every red carpet look, a defining element that ties each ensemble back to the last. ForAyo Edebiri, her signature outfits feature whimsical silhouettes, sumptuous fabrics, and an aesthetic that reads playful and confident in equal measure. At this year’s Emmys, Edebiri stuck to her style playbook once again.
Tonight, the Bear actress arrived at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for her fourth Emmys appearance wearing a custom two-tone Chanel gown. The front of the dress featured a plunging V-shaped neckline and a billowing tiered silhouette. However, it was the back of her frock that truly stole the show with a gigantic bow. StylistDanielle Goldberg completed Edebiri’s outfit with Mikimoto pearl rings and sparkly silver pumps.
For glam, Edebiri kept things sophisticated with pink blush, smokey eyeshadow, and berry-colored lipstick. To pull it all together, she whipped her braids into a sleek updo.
While Edebiri’s Emmys look this year is surely one for the books, her previous red carpet outfits deserve just as much attention. At the 2024 Emmy Awards, the star chose a breathtaking Bottega Veneta strapless gown designed with multicolored prints and a thigh-high slit. Goldberg elevated the look with black heeled sandals and chunky gold earrings that shimmered under the flashing paparazzi lights.
A glimpse at Edebiri’s red carpet style file reveals that the actress gravitates toward statement-making gowns. For the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Goldberg dressed the actress in a sculptural Louis Vuitton gown that had an avant-garde appeal. The unique dress boasted a cinched corset bodice that cascaded into a bubble-like skirt. Complete with diamond Brilliant Earth jewels and strappy black sandals, Edebiri’s outfit was certainly a look to remember.
Tonight’s dress may have stolen the spotlight, but Edibiri also has real stakes at this year’s ceremony. She’s nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Sydney Adamu in The Bear. While we hold our breath to see if she takes home any hardware, we’ll be admiring her gown in the meantime.
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Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers trend forecasting and shopping stories, highlighting runway-inspired styles and a blend of emerging and established brands. Prior to joining Marie Claire, she worked as a freelance editor for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE, specializing in e-commerce content and curating seasonal trend reports. Earlier in her career, she worked atTown & Country, developing a strong portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren holds a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in journalism from the University of Pennsylvania. While at Penn, she served as editor-in-chief of The Walk, the university's fashion magazine, and completed internships at Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.